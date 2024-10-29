StorPool Storage, leaders in next-generation data storage data management software, announced today it has appointed Tony Craythorne as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), helping expand the company's business development, strategic partnerships, sales and revenue operations.

Craythorne has more than 25 years of executive sales and management experience at leading technology companies in the US, Europe and Asia. He comes to StorPool after having been contracted as CRO of Linarc Inc. where he launched their new product resulting in multiple new large ARR customer wins. Previous leadership positions include CRO at Index Engines and Zadara; CEO of Bamboo Systems; Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Komprise; and executive leadership positions at Brocade, Hitachi Data Systems, Nexsan and others.

"I've been eager to join a company that continues to push the envelope of its industry, providing true innovation and value for customers, and I believe that I have found that with StorPool," said Craythorne. "I'm eager to lend my expertise and years of leadership to helping execute on plans that will drive even more revenue growth behind the StorPool Storage data platform. StorPool has developed a great foundation for its next-generation solution, and I am fortunate enough to play a role in the next stage of the company's growth as it continues to provide needed data storage and managed services to organizations and data centers around the globe."

StorPool Storage is an ultra-fast Fully Managed Block Storage Software Platform, built for Modern IT. It is designed for workloads that demand utmost reliability and low latency, in an automated, API-driven, cloud-native deployment style. It enables deploying high-performance, linearly scalable primary storage systems on industry standard hardware to serve large-scale clouds' data storage and data management needs.

With StorPool, businesses streamline their IT operations by connecting a single storage system to all their cloud platforms while benefiting from its unique Storage as a Service (STaaS) approach to storage infrastructure. The StorPool teams design, deploy, tune, monitor, and maintain each storage system so that end-users experience fast and reliable services while its customers' tech teams dedicate their time to projects that aim to grow their business.

"With his proven track record of growing revenues at companies over nearly three decades, Tony has the skills needed to help take StorPool to the next level," said Boyan Ivanov, CEO at StorPool Storage. "Over more than 10 years, we have continued to develop our platform to service a wide variety of needs to the industry. We believe that Tony is someone who will accelerate our next phase of success by growing opportunities to deliver next-generation data storage solutions to the leading global service providers, cloud builders, MSPs and enterprises that are ideally suited to benefit from the StorPool Storage platform."

About StorPool Storage

StorPool Storage is a primary data storage platform designed for modern, large-scale cloud infrastructure. The platform delivers the speed, agility, scalability, and price/performance required by modern applications and business demands. StorPool customers are IT service providers building public, private and hybrid clouds Managed Service Providers, Hosting Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises and SaaS vendors. The StorPool Storage platform is a Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) offering, with a bring your own server model. It combines software, plus a fully managed data storage service that transforms standard hardware into fast, highly available and scalable storage systems. Learn more about StorPool Storage and how we accelerate the world by storing data more productively!

