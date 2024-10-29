Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of GGB (Ggebi Coin) on October 30, 2024. The GGB/USDT trading pair will be available to users of LBank Exchange.





South Korea's cosmetics industry has experienced remarkable growth, generating $91 billion in revenue in 2022 and projected to reach approximately $187 billion by 2030. This rapid expansion is fueled by global interest in K-beauty, driven by the cultural impact of K-pop and K-drama. As demand for Korean cosmetics grows, so does the need for efficient, borderless payment options like cryptocurrency. Ggebi Coin aims to meet this demand, offering a secure and globally accessible payment method suited for this dynamic market. To further support its accessibility, Ggebi is working toward listings on major exchanges, ensuring that global users can easily obtain and utilize the token.

Transforming K-Beauty with Crypto: How Ggebi Coin Connects Korean Cosmetics and Global Payments in One Ecosystem

Ggebi Coin is designed as an all-encompassing payment token, addressing the dual needs of efficiency and security. Through the GGB token, users gain a seamless payment method not only for cosmetics but across various lifestyle services, including shopping, entertainment, tourism, and leisure. This multi-functional token creates a unified ecosystem that allows users to make secure transactions within the expanding K-beauty market while also enjoying benefits across several lifestyle services.

In the real estate sector, Ggebi Coin integrates with Baroin Payments to enable streamlined transactions. This includes smart applications in global real estate information sharing and management, bridging connections between users and essential lifestyle services in areas such as travel, leisure, and shopping. Ggebi Coin's ecosystem effectively combines these diverse fields into one accessible platform, enhancing the convenience and efficiency of digital transactions on a global scale.

To support GGB token's growth and adoption, an expansive marketing effort is underway to reach users through platforms like Twitter and Telegram, alongside major exchange listings. With K-beauty and crypto at the height of global interest, Ggebi Coin is positioned to serve as a main payment method in this niche, building a community that reflects the global influence of Korean culture and the growing demand for crypto-based payment solutions.

GGB Tokenomics

GGB's tokenomics are strategically allocated to support growth and community engagement. With 35% in the foundation reserve, GGB is positioned to secure long-term project stability and adapt to market shifts. The 20% allocation for marketing drives awareness and user adoption, enhancing visibility in a competitive market. Community incentives are boosted through a 12% staking fund, providing passive income and promoting loyalty among holders. Allocations for the team (17%) and advisors (6%) ensure experienced leadership and strategic growth, while the 10% private sale allocation supports initial funding and broadens investor involvement. This balanced structure facilitates scalability and aligns with GGB's goals for sustained growth and community impact.

