MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL), a technology leader transforming global connectivity, announced today the launch of two new RS-485 serial transceiver families (MxL8312x and MxL8321x) specifically designed to ensure reliable, high-performance communication in harsh industrial environments. The new transceiver families include nine product SKUs with three speed options (250kbps, 500kbps, 50Mbps) and three package variants including a small 3mm x 3mm package.

MaxLinear's new half-duplex serial transceivers offer small form factor packages, up to 50Mbps data rates, low EMI, IEC61000-4-2-ESD protection, and IEC61000-4-4 electrical fast transient (EFT) protection for harsh industrial environments. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new families add to MaxLinear's half-duplex RS-485 transceiver portfolio, building on more than 40 years of experience designing reliable, high-performance industrial communication solutions. The new MxL8312x and MxL8321x families add both mid- and high-tier products to MaxLinear's previously announced MxL8310x and MxL8311x families, offering the performance and protection many modern industrial systems demand.

"Industrial communication devices demand faster, smaller, and lower power ICs with integrated system level ESD functionality that meet the uncompromising need for ever-increasing reliability," said Amit Bavisi, Vice President and General Manager, Analog Mixed-Signal at MaxLinear. "We're seeing growing demand for high-performance and reliable serial transceivers across industrial and computing markets as automation drives the need for increased connectivity between sensors, controllers and machines."

Available in new packages, higher speeds, and heightened levels of system-level electrostatic discharge (ESD) and electrical fast transients (EFT) protection, the new transceivers are well suited for delivering high performance in harsh conditions. The new families serve a broad range of applications including factory automation, industrial motor drives, robotics, building automation, HVAC, solar, and many more. These new RS-485 transceivers add to MaxLinear's rapidly growing portfolio of solutions for the industrial communications market. According to MarketsandMarkets, the industrial communication market is projected to reach $29 billion by 2028.

"Functional safety and system uptime are critical design factors for any industrial system," said Jon Alexander, Sr Director of Marketing for Analog Mixed-Signal at MaxLinear. "We're thrilled to deliver new products that exceed the rigorous standards our customer base demands."

Key Features and Benefits

Packages: In addition to the traditional 4.9mm x 3.9mm body size NSOIC-8 package, new devices are available in 3mm x 3mm body size MSOP-8 and VSON-8 packages.

In addition to the traditional 4.9mm x 3.9mm body size NSOIC-8 package, new devices are available in 3mm x 3mm body size MSOP-8 and VSON-8 packages. System-level protection: Bus pins are designed to tolerate up to ±4kV of IEC 61000-4-4 electrical fast transients (EFT) and up to ±12kV of IEC 61000-4-2 electrostatic discharge (ESD).

Bus pins are designed to tolerate up to ±4kV of IEC 61000-4-4 electrical fast transients (EFT) and up to ±12kV of IEC 61000-4-2 electrostatic discharge (ESD). High Performance: The MxL83214 devices are cable of supporting 50Mbps data rates with excellent pulse symmetry and low propagation delays.

The MxL83214 devices are cable of supporting 50Mbps data rates with excellent pulse symmetry and low propagation delays. Wide supply (3.3V to 5V): Ensures reliable operation under a wide range of applications and in systems where the power supply may drop. It also allows for single product qualification for use in both 3.3V and 5V systems.

Ensures reliable operation under a wide range of applications and in systems where the power supply may drop. It also allows for single product qualification for use in both 3.3V and 5V systems. Extended common mode: Up to ±15V of common mode ensures reliable communication over long distances or in applications where there may be significant ground plane shift between devices.

Availability Additional Information

The MxL83121, MxL83122, MxL83211, MxL83212, and MxL83214 are available now in RoHS compliant, green/halogen free, industry standard NSOIC-8, MSOP-8, and VSON-8 packages. Evaluation boards and samples are available at MxL83121, MxL83122, MxL83211, MxL83212, and MxL83214.

For more information on MaxLinear's complete portfolio of:

RS-485 Serial Transceivers, visit www.maxlinear.com/rs485

RS-232 Serial Transceivers, visit www.maxlinear.com/rs232

Multi-protocol Transceivers, visit www.maxlinear.com/MP

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit https://www.maxlinear.com/.

Market Information

