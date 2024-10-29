

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.30 A.M. ET).



In the Green



GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC) is up over 163% at $0.4433. BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) is up over 91% at $1.29. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (LIXT) is up over 56% at $2.08. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SHPH) is up over 55% at $2.05. Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) is up over 47% at $2.52. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (AREB) is up over 34% at $3.64. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is up over 19% at $56.71. V.F. Corporation (VFC) is up over 18% at $20.25. F5, Inc. (FFIV) is up over 10% at $241.88. PSQ Holdings, Inc. (PSQH) is up over 9% at $3.14. DatChat, Inc. (DATS) is up over 9% at $1.89.



In the Red



Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (HRYU) is down over 38% at $0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) is down over 23% at $96.81. CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) is down over 23% at $18.19. Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is down over 18% at $12.04. Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) is down over 16% at $8.60. Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) is down over 13% at $25.44. Iveda Solutions, Inc. (IVDA) is down over 13% at $1.43. Crocs, Inc. (CROX) is down over 12% at $120.88. Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) is down over 12% at $6.20. CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) is down over 8% at $24.02.



