Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
PR Newswire
29.10.2024 14:00 Uhr
Subway sets Guinness World Records title as it launches the Footlongest Crunch Series

Subway® sets new World Record for most people participating in a crunches relay to announce the new Footlongest Crunch Series

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway® announced the launch of the all-new Footlongest Crunch Series across select countries in the Middle East by setting a new Guinness World Records title for the most people participating in a crunches relay.

Subway sets Guinness World Record

A total of 261 fitness and Subway lovers gathered at South View School, Dubai and crunched their way to the world record in 13 minutes over the weekend. The record was set in 13 minutes and participants were able to enjoy freshly made Subway sandwiches after their crunches. Amongst the participants was Amal Bin Haidar, Former Captain of the UAE Women's National Basketball Team.

Athletes Bin Haidar and Farah Jefry, football player in KSA's Ittihad Ladies Football Club, were both carefully selected to be part of the Subway Footlongest Crunch Series campaign in the region.

"We're committed to promote active living by offering our guests the bold flavors they love, paired with wholesome satisfying options. Subway's freshly baked variety are a great companion to an active, well-balanced lifestyle and we're happy to work with athletes Bin Haider and Jefry to bring Subway's philosophy 'Eat Fresh, Feel Good' to life," said Zeinab Elamrawy, Head of Marketing, EMEA Master Franchise Markets.

The new Footlongest Crunch Series in collaboration with DoritosTM is inspired by the popular regional habit of adding a bold flavor of crunch into beloved sandwiches as a long-lived tradition many grew up with. The launch features two new subs, a freshly made salad, and the ultimate side of Footlong Loaded DoritosTM, the latest addition to Subway's Series menu which includes a collection of freshly made chef-curated sandwiches.

The menu range is now available for a limited time in KSA, UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain, and may differ by market.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2024 Subway IP LLC

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542981/Subway_Guinness_World_Record.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/subway-sets-guinness-world-records-title-as-it-launches-the-footlongest-crunch-series-302290084.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
