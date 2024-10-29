Physician Growth Partners Serves as Exclusive Advisor to Kentucky Eye Institute in its Affiliation with Eye South Partners

The transaction marks the 15th eye care group advised by PGP since 2018 across 10 states, underscoring the firm's ongoing commitment as the leading advisor and advocate for independent eye care practice owners as they explore private equity and strategic partnerships

Physician Growth Partners ("PGP") is pleased to have advised Lexington, KY-based Kentucky Eye Institute ("KEI"), a leading multi-disciplinary ophthalmology and optometry practice, in its partnership with Eye South Partners (backed by Olympus Partners).

Established in 1971, Kentucky Eye Institute has grown into the leading eye care practice in Kentucky, providing care across ten clinics, offering patients a comprehensive suite of medical, surgical, and tertiary eye care services, inclusive of optical. KEI will leverage the relationship with EyeSouth to execute on a broader growth strategy, expanding its service offering and infrastructure, and further developing its market position across the state.

Dr. Bill Curtis, KEI ophthalmologist and partner, commented on the successful outcome: "For nearly 55 years, the Kentucky Eye Institute has been dedicated to providing exceptional vision care in Kentucky. Aligning with EyeSouth allows us to further our mission of delivering compassionate, patient-focused eye care through cutting-edge technology and personalized service."

Dr. Bryant Evans, another KEI partner also said, "KEI has been synonymous with high quality vision care in the state of Kentucky for decades. We are very proud to be partnering with EyeSouth, which will enable us to expand our reach and bring the latest innovations in eye care to more patients."

Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive advisor to KEI in its evaluation, negotiation, and execution of this partnership.

"We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support from PGP and the exceptional leadership of John Tiedmann throughout this process," stated KEI ophthalmologist and partner Dr. Johannes Evans. "Their hands-on approach and problem-solving expertise were evident at every stage of the transaction, paving the way for our successful affiliation with EyeSouth Partners, a partnership that strengthens our commitment to delivering the highest standard of care in the markets we serve. PGP's tireless dedication, deep understanding of our objectives, and commitment to finding the right long-term partner were instrumental in making this alignment possible."

PGP Managing Director and lead advisor, John Tiedmann said, "Kentucky Eye Institute provides exceptional vision care to the patients of eastern Kentucky and its partnership with EyeSouth will be integral in ensuring those patients continue to receive the highest quality of care while enabling KEI to continue investing in the practice, and serving more patients in ways that reinforce its strong reputation for clinical excellence. It was important to KEI that a transaction achieve the right cultural fit and we are honored that the shareholders entrusted PGP to explore strategic options on behalf of the Practice. We are thrilled with the outcome and excited to see continued growth and success of KEI, alongside EyeSouth."

Physician Growth Partners is one of the most active sell-side healthcare investment banking firms in the US and is dedicated to representing specialty physician practices in transactions with private equity and strategic partners. PGP creates value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction counseling from start to finish. Founded in 2017, PGP has advised more than 60 practices in successful transactions.

