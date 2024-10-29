Collective Audience Launches AI-Powered AudienceServices Group

Collective Audience, Inc. (OTCQB:CAUD), a leading innovator of audience-based performance advertising and media for the open web, has launched its new AudienceServices Group comprised of a 20-member global professional marketing team based in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

The AudienceServices team will leverage a new AI technology, called Copycraft AI, that the company gained from its recent acquisition of DSL Digital, a global provider of Marketing-as-a-Service.

Copycraft AI generates high performing ad creative using a brand's unique voice and content. It enables the development of ad campaigns based on a creative agency's brand briefs, and then automatically creates ad creatives that are optimized based on campaign performance metric objectives. The powerful technology delivers results that consistently outperforms today's industry benchmarks.

This technology has supported best-in-class digital performance advertising and marketing services for several global Fortune 500 brands, including a market leader in enterprise application software and a Global 500 multinational professional services company. These services have involved thousands of campaigns across hundreds of countries under multi-million-dollar advertising spends.

"AudienceServices and Copycraft AI introduces extraordinary powerful AI tool sets and capabilities into our AudienceCloud platform," stated Collective Audience CEO, Peter Bordes. "These new tools and services form integral building blocks of our organization, infrastructure and Open Web ecosystem that our clients will find immensely valuable. They also demonstrate how we are developing intelligent automation in our cloud applications."

AudienceServices furthers Collective Audience's growth strategy which includes the systematic and purposeful transition to a new business model and executing on its vision for an industry-disruptive audience-based performance advertising and media platform for the Open Web.

"We expect the new addition of the DSL Digital team and their Copycraft AI technology to have a multiplier effect on our growth trajectory and market expansion-especially in combination with our new strategic partnerships and recently acquiredBeOp," added Bordes.

The new AudienceServices group leverages Collective Audience's new end-to-end AdTech platform, AudienceDesk powered by AudienceCloud, which is based on BeOp's award-winning technology.

The cloud-based infrastructure platform was designed from the ground up as a next-generation integrated digital advertising and media ecosystem. It empowers brands, agencies and publishers with audience-based performance advertising and media solutions designed for the Open Web.

AudienceDesk powered by AudienceCloud can unlock unrealized value while supporting a new level of direct, integrated collaboration.

Eugene Smelyansky, AudienceServices's new group media director, commented: "With the integration of our expertise and tools into AudienceCloud, we now have a far stronger platform for realizing our vision for revolutionizing the digital advertising and media industries.

"We expect the offerings of our new AudienceServices group to be well received by our existing and prospective clients that now represents a much larger base of brands and agencies."

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience provides an innovative audience-based performance advertising and media platform for brands, agencies and publishers. The company has introduced a new open, interconnected, data driven, digital advertising and media ecosystem for the open web that eliminates many inefficiencies in the digital ad buyer and seller process for brands, agencies and publishers. It delivers long sought-after visibility, complementary technology, and unique audience data that drives focus on performance, brand reach, traffic and transactions.

For the AdTech providers and media buyers who come onto Collective Audience's platform, they will be able to leverage audience data as a new asset class, powered by AI as an intelligence layer to guide decision making.

To learn more, visit collectiveaudience.co.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

