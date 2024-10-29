Ford brings nearly two decades of communications experience in biomaterials to the role

Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2024) - CJ Biomaterials, Inc, a division of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang and a primary producer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers, has appointed Leah Ford as Director of Marketing. In Ford's new role, she will lead strategic marketing for the organization to increase awareness and help drive growth in the company's biodegradable biopolymers business.

"We are fortunate to have someone with Leah's impressive background in biopolymer technology join our team during such an important phase of growth for our company," said Max Senechal, Chief Commercial Officer at CJ Biomaterials. "Her extensive experience in marketing and communications within the biomaterials industry will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and drive the adoption of PHA-based sustainable solutions around the world. She will play a key role in elevating our brand and strengthening our position as an innovator in the biopolymers market."

CJ Biomaterials entered the biopolymers market in the spring of 2022, introducing its PHACT-branded PHA technology. Derived from nature and produced sustainably, CJ Biomaterials' PHA technology can be used as building blocks to replace and improve the functional characteristics of a broad range of polymers in the production of finished goods or as starting points for sustainable chemistry. PHAs also work well as modifiers to other polymers or biopolymers, such as polylactic acid (PLA), and can increase bio-based content, accelerate biodegradation, and improve the functional properties of resins and finished products. Ford joins the organization at a critical time as the company works to make a global impact by delivering eco-friendly solutions with its extensive PHA technology platform.

Before joining CJ Biomaterials, Ford served as the Global Marketing and Communications Director for NatureWorks, a world-leading organization that develops more environmentally responsible, high-performing PLA-based biomaterials and applications under the brand name Ingeo. Similar to PHA, their Ingeo solution is developed with plant-based resources that have a low carbon footprint. It is used to replace petroleum-based material in the development of plastic products to help address the issue of plastic waste.

Ford is a sought-after expert on the topic of biomaterials, speaking frequently to the media and at industry trade events on the latest innovations in PLA technology, the critical role biopolymers play in making plastics more environmentally friendly, and the growing importance of sustainable solutions in reducing plastic waste.

"Working as a partner with CJ Biomaterials over the past two years during my time at NatureWorks, I was impressed by the organization and the impact that PHA technology could have on the environment. I look forward to the opportunity to educate the industry and consumers about the benefits of PHA, how it can help address critical environmental challenges, and help to drive meaningful change as the world shifts toward more sustainable, biodegradable solutions," says Ford.







For information on CJ Biomaterials and its PHA technology, visit https://www.cjbiomaterials.com.

About CJ BIOMATERIALS

Headquartered in Woburn, MA, USA, CJ Biomaterials develops meaningful solutions that positively affect our planet, human health and well-being by addressing the challenges posed by plastic waste. The company invents and manufactures biopolymers and bio-based chemicals as part of a long-term vision to create a more sustainable future, by enabling true circular solutions that replace many non-recyclable, non-reusable and fossil fuel-based plastics and chemicals. CJ Biomaterials is a global leader in the manufacture of polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs)-both polymers and associated basic chemicals. CJ Biomaterials, a business unit of CJ BIO, is part of CJ CheilJedang, a global lifestyle company with a vision to inspire a new life filled with health, happiness, and convenience.

