Chinese battery manufacturer CALB has sued rival CATL for patent infringement. It is seeking damages significantly higher than the total CNY 700 million (€91 million) that CATL previously claimed in six patent infringement cases it filed against CALB. From ESS News Hong Kong-listed battery manufacturer CALB said on Oct. 18 that it has filed lawsuits in courts in China's Hubei and Jiangsu provinces against CATL and its affiliates, alleging infringement on four battery-related patents. CALB is seeking damages totaling CNY 1. 007 billion in lawsuits targeting CATL, its subsidiary Sichuan Times New ...

