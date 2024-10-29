IBM Brings Apptio Product Portfolio to the Microsoft Cloud to Help Organizations Make Informed Technology Planning Decisions

IBM Software Portfolio on the Azure Marketplace Expands Globally

ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced today that it is bringing the Apptio portfolio of enterprise agile planning (EAP), IT financial management, and cloud FinOps solutions to Microsoft Azure. In addition, IBM announced their global expansion of IBM Software availability on the Azure Marketplace making it easier for customers to buy software directly on the marketplace while using their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment.

As IT leaders grapple with growing technology budgets and managing new generative AI-fueled compute needs, they are facing increasing pressure to prove the value of their investments.

Now available on the Azure Marketplace, IBM Targetprocess EAP software helps portfolio managers and finance teams plan and manage budgets and align their workforces across various technology priorities, while applying technology business management (TBM) industry best practices. As a native software-as-a-service solution from IBM's acquisition of Apptio, Targetprocess integrates with Azure DevOps to provide simplified management, increased efficiencies and potential cost savings by allowing clients to use Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments.

As a leader in IDC's MarketScape for Worldwide Value Stream Management and Agile Project and Portfolio Management and Gartner's Enterprise Agile Planning Magic Quadrant, IBM Targetprocess enhances Azure DevOps' capabilities, providing end-to-end visibility from the team level up. It also supports various Agile frameworks, including SAFe, and offers flexibility to align with each organization's business practices - providing a single source of truth for tech spend and labor allocation.

IBM Expands Software Availability on the Azure Marketplace

IBM is also expanding the global availability of its software portfolio to 14 additional countries on the Azure Marketplace. IBM Software offerings will be available to clients in countries including Australia, Canada, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The Azure marketplace is a preferred choice for enterprise IT purchases, and IBM offerings on the Azure Marketplace enable customers to purchase software how they want to, while drawing down on their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment investments. This facilitates access to IBM technologies including Aspera on Cloud SaaS, Netezza SaaS, SingleStoreDB SaaS, Streamsets and webMethods Integration Suite. Additionally, watsonx.ai, watsonx.data and watsonx.governance are available as a customer managed service on the Azure Marketplace.

"Thousands of clients are already using the Apptio portfolio to optimize their IT investments, but many of our joint customers need the flexibility to use it on the Microsoft DevOps platform," said Nick Otto, Head of Global Strategic Partnerships, IBM. "Bringing IBM Targetprocess to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, along with expanded availability of other IBM Software around the world, enables us to support clients on their digital transformation journey with the ease and simplicity of purchasing on the marketplace."

"Today's announcement illustrates how IBM and Microsoft are empowering customers to efficiently use IT resources and adapt to evolving tech needs, especially with the rise of cloud-based AI innovation," said Dinis Couto, GM, GSI Commercial Partners at Microsoft. "Our collaboration will enhance decision-making, increase productivity and enhance IT management for organizations of all sizes."

Microsoft has also agreed to adopt Apptio's capabilities in parts of their own organization.

IBM's collaboration with Microsoft is grounded in a shared vision for hybrid, multi-cloud business transformation, satisfying customer needs by running the right workloads in the right places. We share a heritage and proven track record of delivering industry first innovations, and IBM is one of Microsoft's technology and Consulting partners that provide expertise to support many of Microsoft's product areas.

IBM also brings nearly 50 IBM Consulting offerings on the Azure Marketplace. These offerings are available globally and focused on helping clients drive business transformation with hybrid cloud, generative AI, data and application modernization, security services, and tailored industry-specific solutions including IBM Consulting Azure OpenAI, IBM Consulting Connect 360, IBM Consulting Banking Operations GenAI Co-Pilot and IBM Security Strategy Services for Microsoft Azure. IBM Consulting also brings over 50,000 Microsoft certifications and a dedicated team of experts trained in the latest Microsoft technologies to helping clients get the most out of them.

IBM Targetprocess is the first Apptio product on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. IBM also intends to make IBM Apptio Costing and Planning available in the marketplace in Q4 2024 and IBM Cloudability available to Microsoft customers in the coming year.

