Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
PR Newswire
29.10.2024 14:06 Uhr
TripFactory; NexusDMC: TripFactory and NexusDMC Parent ORN Ventures Secures $50 Million in Series A Funding from Global Corporate Group

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TripFactory, a leading global travel platform with a strong presence in India, has raised USD 50 million in Series A funding from a prominent International Corporate Group headquartered in India. This investment values the company at half a billion dollars.

TripFactory_Logo

Founded by Vinay Gupta and a team of seasoned entrepreneurs, including Amit Aggarwal, Varun Gupta, Deepak Khurana, Ankit Agarwal, Ankush Agarwal, Ali Asger Lightwala, and Ahmed Khan, TripFactory has rapidly expanded its global operations post COVID-19. With a presence in over 110 countries, the Singapore-based company partners with travel agents and industry stakeholders to offer customised vacation packages through its advanced platform. Consumers can book their dream holidays via the TripFactory website (www.tripfactory.com) or seek personalized vacation planning from the company's experts.

TripFactory's innovative platform seamlessly integrates on-ground logistics and service delivery, ensuring an exceptional travel experience for its customers.

"We are excited to invest in and collaborate with TripFactory as they continue to revolutionize leisure travel on a global scale," said the corporate investors. "With their dynamic team, ambitious vision, and strong values, TripFactory is well-positioned as an industry leader with the proven capability to build and scale a profitable global business."

As post-pandemic demand for vacations surges, India has emerged as one of the leading source markets for international travel. TripFactory is at the forefront of meeting this growing demand with a unique value proposition.

"This investment reinforces our commitment to becoming the world's largest vacation business," said Vinay Gupta, Founder & CEO of TripFactory. "It will allow us to expand our market presence, diversify our product offerings, and elevate customer experiences in both existing and new markets. We remain focused on enhancing our platform's quality of service."

Other notable new shareholders who joined the captable in this funding round include Vani Kola, Mohandas Pai, and Ranjan Pai.

About TripFactory:

Headquartered in Singapore, TripFactory is a global leader in customized vacation planning and seamless travel experiences. Founded in 2014, the company collaborates with channel partners across 110 countries and 1,700 cities, offering vacation packages in 32,000 cities worldwide. With over 800 employees in 62 countries, TripFactory is committed to delivering top-notch service to travelers. To date, the company has served customers from over 94 nationalities.

For more information, visit www.tripfactory.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543130/TripFactory_Logo.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543131/NexusDMC_Logo.jpg

NexusDMC_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tripfactory-and-nexusdmc-parent-orn-ventures-secures-50-million-in-series-a-funding-from-global-corporate-group-302290077.html

