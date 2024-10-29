The CE Shop LLC: Interlocking on Ethical Standards and Professionalism, National Association of Mortgage Brokers Names The CE Shop as Service Provider of the Year

Educating the professions that serve the 6+ million real estate transactions annually a year in the U.S., The CE Shop is honored to accept this prestigious education award.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / With the mission to promote the highest degree of professionalism and ethical standards for its members, while being an active voice for lobbying and advocacy efforts focused on national state legislation and regulation, the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) names The CE Shop as Service Provider of The Year - Education & Training for 2024. More on the NAMB recognition here.

NMLS-approved mortgage CE and Late CE courses by The CE Shop use flexible online learning to give learners the most streamlined and comprehensive instruction possible.

For current mortgage loan originator professionals (MLOs), The CE Shop's 8-hour SAFE continuing education course satisfies the 2024 annual continuing education required for maintaining a state-issued MLO license. Mortgage CE via live online webinars can be found here.

The CE Shop also offers Pre-Licensing and Exam Prep for the MLO career and there are many reasons to consider both the career and The CE Shop for the career lifecycle.

Loan officers ranked 2nd place on Indeed's Best Jobs of 2024, announced early this year.

A career as an MLO offers both fair pay and flexibility. In a recent study conducted with Forrester, Indeed found that job seekers continue to name "fair pay" as the number one factor that will increase their workplace well-being, with "flexibility" as a close second.

MLO professionals can earn up to $200,000 from the comfort of their home.

With The CE Shop's nationally renowned mortgage expert, Michelle White, the webinar instructor who was previously named Legend of Lending by Mortgage Bank Magazine as well as 2024 Real Estate Newsmaker by RISMedia, students gain assurance that they are learning from the best.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with both online and live-online options in real estate, mortgage, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they are veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

Liz Meitus

SVP, Corporate Communications

press@theceshop.com

720-822-5314

Related Images

SOURCE: The CE Shop

View the original press release on newswire.com.