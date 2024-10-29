Ankle & Foot Centers of America Participates in the Georgia 2-Day Walk for Breast Cancer

Leading podiatrists renew their commitment to public health and community involvement, championing the annual cancer event for the past 22 years.

Since 2002, Ankle & Foot Centers of America has sponsored the breast cancer event as part of its dedication to support local communities and important health causes. Dr. Joseph D. Giovinco, DPM, FACFAS, Dr. Mindy J. Trotter, DPM, CWSP, and Dr. Osayamen Edigin, DPM, AACFAS, provided medical care at each of the eight stops so the 600 walkers could see a foot doctor or foot surgeon for treatment of foot and ankle problems such as blisters, sprains and soreness, or just to help walkers deal with the unavoidable issue of sweaty feet.

Ankle & Foot Centers of America has a history of cultivating relations with local health organizations and charity groups. "It's an honor to continue our long-standing tradition of supporting the Georgia 2-Day Walk for Breast Cancer," said Dr. Giovinco, the practice's founder and CEO. "This event allows us to not only contribute to an important cause but also to provide much-needed care to participants along the way."

"Ankle & Foot Centers of America is proud to have sponsored the Georgia 2-Day Walk for Breast Cancer since its very first year," said Dr. Gregory Alvarez, Ankle & Foot Centers of America partner and an expert podiatrist and foot surgeon. "Our commitment to both expert foot care and community health makes this event an ideal way for us to give back while supporting a cause we care deeply about."

The Georgia 2-Day Walk for Breast Cancer raises funds and awareness for breast cancer research and support services for people in the state. Founded in 2002 by Randi Passoff, a breast cancer survivor, the kinder and gentler breast cancer walk covers 30 miles over two days, with an overnight stay in a hotel.

One of the largest groups of podiatrists in the United States, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is based in the Atlanta metro area and has 40 locations across Georgia, offering comprehensive podiatry care through a team of more than 40 board-certified, highly skilled foot and ankle surgeons.

Ankle & Foot Centers of America offers expert services from ankle and foot specialists, educational programs, and community outreach. Among the specialized options available:

Minimally invasive surgeries for severe injuries like fractures and torn ligaments.

Personalized rehabilitation programs tailored to an individual's needs for faster recovery and to prevent re-injury.

Preventive care strategieson proper warm-up routines, footwear recommendations, and injury prevention techniques.

Bunion surgery with the latest techniques and specialized surgical instruments to help patients return to an active lifestyle.

