Insightful Launches Cutting-Edge Call Center Quality Monitoring Solution

Insightful has announced a first-of-its-kind call center quality management software that offers unmatched on-call and off-call visibility and data

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Insightful, a leading workforce analytics software, has announced the launch of its new call center tools for advanced quality assurance. This innovative new call center quality monitoring solution enables call center operators to enhance performance by offering real-time insights into both on-call and off-call agent activities, in a way no other call center tools provide.

Insightful's new workforce management call center features are designed to help call centers streamline their operations, optimize agent performance, and deliver superior customer support.

By capturing and analyzing a full range of agent activities on calls, tickets, and tasks, Insightful's call center quality management software enables call centers to reduce Average Handle Time (AHT), enhance First Call Resolution (FCR), and ensure compliance with industry regulations.

Key Features of Insightful's New Call Center QA Solution:

Quality Control & Process Improvement: Insightful connects all touchpoints, including calls, screens, and tickets, in one platform for full agent oversight.

Smart Staff Management: Optimize agent schedules with real-time capacity analysis to ensure the right staffing levels based on call volume trends to reduce operational costs.

QA Training & Coaching: A live dashboard provides real-time insights into agent activities, enabling supervisors to provide coaching based on best practices to improve efficiency.

The platform's new functionality supports both call center quality monitoring and call center training. The new contact center quality assurance software is designed to help businesses that operate call centers in the insurance, healthcare, financial services, retail, eCommerce, and people services sectors.

Ivan Petrovic, Founder and CEO of Insightful, said: "Up until now, the call center quality tools available have only told half the story: what happens on the call. With our new call center monitoring functionality, Insightful is the only solution that gives call centers the complete picture - on and off the call.

"With this data, call center operators can improve workflows, coach agents, and better match resources with call volume. Regardless of industry, our new call center quality assurance features can help call centers increase sales, speed up resolutions, and improve customer service across the board."

Beyond the new contact center analytics software, Insightful is consistently ranked No.1 by users for its employee computer monitoring software, productivity tools, and work tracking and time monitoring app.

Insightful's new workload management tools are now available to existing users and to new users via a free 7-day, full-feature trial at www.insightful.io/trial.

About Insightful

Insightful's workforce analytics and computer monitoring software drives business growth by improving productivity, focus time, and workflows. Insightful is proven to increase productivity to 95%+, cut project resource needs by 70%, and save 18% on resource costs. Trusted by 5,100 brands and used by more than 210,000 people.

Contact Information:

Seb Kipman

Email: media@insightful.io

For additional information and to download our press kit, please visit insightful.io.

Contact Information

Seb KIpman

Head of Communications

media@insightful.io

SOURCE: Insightful

View the original press release on newswire.com.