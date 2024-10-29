Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A0B87V | ISIN: US79466L3024
Tradegate
29.10.24
14:23 Uhr
272,90 Euro
+1,10
+0,40 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
SALESFORCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALESFORCE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
272,30272,8514:24
272,10272,9014:24
bolt insurance: bolt Announces Collaboration with Salesforce Financial Services Cloud to Streamline the Insurance Quoting Process

New integration enables insurance account managers, agents, and brokers to access real-time quotes and bind policies from directly within Salesforce Financial Services Cloud (FSC)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / bolt, the insurtech with the country's largest technology-enabled insurance exchange, today announced a collaboration with Salesforce to launch bolt for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts. The collaboration aims to automate and streamline the time-consuming process of insurance quoting, enabling brokers, agents, and account managers to deliver tailored client experiences.

The integration enables FSC customers to quickly compare insurance quotes across multiple carriers to help agents, brokers, and account managers quickly find the insurance policies that best fit their clients' needs. FSC customers can instantly access a wide range of products on bolt's platform across standard, specialty, and non-standard carriers, providing them with more options, tailored insurance solutions, and faster, more accurate quotes-all from a single platform.

By integrating data from Salesforce with bolt's Data Marketplace, agents can leverage prefilled entries in quoting questionnaires to improve accuracy and efficiency and ensure a smoother, more streamlined quoting experience. And with Salesforce's new offering, Financial Services Cloud for Insurance Brokerages, customers can access a consolidated view of client details and policy information across different insurance carriers, enabling them to provide personalized and tailored support.

Comments on the News

"Integrating with Salesforce allows us to deliver a truly innovative experience for agents and brokers by bringing valuable quoting and policy data directly into Salesforce," said Jon Walheim, CEO at bolt. "This integration not only enhances agent and brokers' ability to offer more product choice and provide tailored, real-time quotes to their clients, but also leverages AI for proactive and personalized quoting. We're thrilled to enable agencies and brokerages to streamline their operations, scale faster with rapid market expansion and better serve their customers, all while working within the familiar Salesforce CRM environment."

"Together with bolt, we're reimagining the insurance quoting process for brokers, agents and account managers to make it faster and more efficient," said Michelle Lewis, senior director of Insurance Brokerage Solutions at Salesforce. "By combining the power of Salesforce's trusted CRM and data with bolt's vast ecosystem, we're equipping account managers, brokers, and agents with the data-driven tools needed to streamline the complex quoting process, allowing them to focus on strengthening their client relationships."

Availability

bolt for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange for Sales Cloud and Financial Services Cloud (FSC) customers here.

Additional Resources

  • Follow Salesforce on LinkedIn and X

  • Follow bolt on LinkedIn

Salesforce, AppExchange, Sales Cloud, Financial Services Cloud and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

About bolt

bolt is the leading distribution platform for P&C insurance, uniting distributors and insurers to transform the way insurance is bought and sold.

The result is the world's largest tech-enabled exchange of insurance products, including two-thirds of America's leading insurers, helping businesses of all kinds distribute insurance, expand market reach, and meet more of the insurance and protection needs of customers.

For more information, visit boltinsurance.com.

#

Media Contact:
Ross Stevens
Account Manager
Caliber Corporate Advisers
ross@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: bolt insurance



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
