Vheda Health Recognized as a Top 100 MBE

Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) honors Vheda Health as one of the best in the region.

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) is proud to announce that Vheda Health has been named a winner of the 2024 Top 100 MBE® Award. This prestigious accolade recognizes minority business owners in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia who have demonstrated exceptional entrepreneurial accomplishments, professionalism, and significant contributions to their communities.

Vheda Health - Top 100 Minority Business Enterprises

The Top 100 MBE Awards®, established in 2007, evolved from the need to celebrate the creativity and innovation of regional MBEs who serve as role models and inspire the broader community.

Sharon R. Pinder, President and CEO of CRMSDC, expressed her congratulations: "Our Board of Directors, corporate members, and business community celebrate the outstanding achievements of the 2024 Top 100 MBEs®. Your dedication and hard work truly make a difference."

The awards will be presented at CRMSDC's 39th Annual Leaders and Legends Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at the MGM National Harbor.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Top 100 MBE and look forward to an even stronger partnership in the years ahead," said Shameet Luhar, CEO of Vheda Health. "Our partnership with the CRMSDC is important because it highlights the power of like-minded organizations working together to transform an industry, ensuring everyone has access to the best healthcare experience, empowering people to live their best lives."

Vheda Health remains committed to delivering exceptional service through its member-first model that is accelerating member engagement, delivering positive ROI, and improving health outcomes.

Click here to read the award announcement.

About Vheda Health

Vheda Health is the leader in virtual health engagement for health plans supporting underserved populations. With over a decade of experience, our turnkey chronic care and maternal health programs create a digital extension to your care management team that delivers an outstanding 84%-member engagement and an average 3:1 return on investment. The most trusted government payors partner with Vheda Health to create the best healthcare experience that empowers people to live their best life. For more information, please visit vheda.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC)

CRMSDC is a non-profit economic development organization dedicated to fostering growth in Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Northern Virginia through programs and services designed to enhance the diversity and innovation of corporate supply chains. We connect corporate and government members with certified minority-owned business enterprises, ensuring these businesses thrive in a competitive marketplace.

We achieve this by rigorously certifying MBE suppliers who are at least 51% owned, controlled, and operated by ethnic minorities, providing education and advisory services to certified businesses, and facilitating strategic opportunities for corporate members and certified MBEs to engage in mutually beneficial partnerships. CRMSDC's certified MBEs generate $7 billion in annual revenue and employ over 60,000 people in the region.

Founded in 1972, CRMSDC is one of 23 regional affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council, the only nationally recognized MBE certifying authority. Headquartered in Maryland, we also operate an office in Northern Virginia.

Additionally, CRMSDC manages two programs funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) grants: (1) The Virginia MBDA Business Center and (2) the Capital Readiness Program (CRP). These initiatives empower minority-owned firms to create jobs, compete globally, secure contracts, and grow their businesses.

Together, these three entities form the CRMSDC MBE Business Consortium, the region's largest provider of MBE support services. For the last five years, the Washington Business Journal has recognized CRMSDC as one of the largest business advocacy organizations in the Greater Washington Region.

Contact Information

Kerry Perry

Chief Marketing Officer

kperry@vheda.com

4048491380

SOURCE: Vheda Health

