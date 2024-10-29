Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
ACCESSWIRE
29.10.2024 14:14 Uhr
Onramp Launches Industry-First Bitcoin IRA With Multi-Institution Custody

Redefining Security, Transparency and Simplicity for Bitcoin Retirement Investors

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Onramp, a leading Bitcoin financial services platform, today announced the launch of its Bitcoin IRA Multi-Institution Custody product, an industry-leading solution for individuals looking to invest in Bitcoin through their retirement accounts. Onramp's innovative solution offers unmatched on-chain transparency and Multi-Institution Custody protection, giving investors the confidence and security to hold Bitcoin for the long term.

As demand for Bitcoin in retirement accounts continues to rise, Onramp is setting a new industry benchmark with its Multi-Institution Custody IRA. This innovative solution offers clear advantages over traditional Bitcoin ETFs and other IRA products by allowing investors to view and verify their assets directly on-chain, ensuring full transparency. Unlike the centralized and opaque custody structures often associated with ETFs, Onramp's multi-institutional framework distributes assets across multiple trusted custodians, significantly reducing the risk of a single point of failure and enhancing overall security.

Key Features and Benefits of Onramp's IRA Multi-Institution Custody Product:

  • Onchain Transparency: Verify your Bitcoin holdings directly on-chain, offering unparalleled visibility compared to Bitcoin ETFs.

  • Multi-Institution Custodial Protection: Your Bitcoin is secured across three independent institutions, minimizing the risks of single-institution failures.

  • Simplicity Without Hardware Keys: Secure Bitcoin investment without the complexity of managing hardware keys, streamlining the process for all investors.

  • Transparent Pricing: Competitive and transparent pricing, with no fees for rollovers and account setups.

"We're proud to offer a solution that addresses the specific needs of long-term Bitcoin investors. With on-chain transparency and multi-institution protection, our IRA product ensures investors can verify and safeguard their assets like never before, ensuring that their bitcoin will be there for them when they reach retirement age. At Onramp, we're focused on creating secure, compliant, and easy-to-use products that offer peace of mind for those looking to secure their wealth in Bitcoin," said Mitch Kochman, Chief Revenue Officer, Onramp.

With the incredible growth of Bitcoin ETFs in 2024 - amassing over 800,000 Bitcoin and nearly $50 billion in value, and still growing - many investors are now seeking a more direct and secure way to hold Bitcoin without relying on centralized and opaque custodial structures. Onramp offers exactly that - an opportunity to own and verify Bitcoin on-chain, coupled with the enhanced protection of multiple institutional custodians, ensuring greater security and transparency.

The Clear Choice for Bitcoin in Retirement Accounts

Onramp's IRA Multi-Institution Custody product is the ideal solution for investors who prioritize security, transparency, and simplicity when holding Bitcoin in their retirement accounts. By eliminating the need for hardware keys and offering on-chain visibility from day one, Onramp provides clients with a secure, easy-to-use product that delivers peace of mind.

For investors seeking security, transparency, and ease of use in their Bitcoin retirement accounts, Onramp's IRA Multi-Institution Custody product is the optimal solution. Whether rolling over a 401(k) or setting up a new IRA, Onramp delivers unmatched peace of mind with its simple, secure, and transparent approach to holding Bitcoin in retirement accounts.

To learn more about Onramp's IRA product, visit our website.

Contact Information

Michael Tanguma
CEO
michael@onrampbitcoin.com
737-260-7979

SOURCE: Onramp Bitcoin

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
