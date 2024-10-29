UK Leading precision mental health organization Psyomics is announcing two significant business wins, helping to improve value, quality, and clinical outcomes, and provide evidenced cost benefit to mental healthcare systems.

Psyomics is proud to announce a partnership with Priory the UK's leading provider of mental health and social care services.

Priory treats more than 70 conditions, including depression, anxiety, addictions and eating disorders. The partnership will see Priory use AI-informed platform Censeo as a digital triage tool, to support people to access appropriate therapy quicker.

Psyomics ran a successful pilot with Priory in January this year where 90% of trial participants completed the Censeo online questionnaire assessment. This resulted in 67% being referred into therapy, 28% into psychiatry and 5% into an addiction treatment programme.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Melinda Rees, CEO of Psyomics, said: "We have a global mental health crisis. Around the world, countless people face agonisingly long waits for diagnosis, treatment, and care, which can have a profound impact on their life and loved ones. The Covid Pandemic, the global economy and the concerning levels of international conflict all contribute to increasing mental ill health.

"In the UK, the NHS is struggling to meet demand, and the independent sector is increasingly important. Priory has an amazing impact, enabling thousands of people a year to access high-quality mental healthcare across the whole spectrum of need, from least to most acute. We are proud to support their work through our partnership alongside our work with the NHS."

Priory CEO, Rebekah Cresswell said:

"Using Censeo within the triage process will support many more people to have quicker access to appropriate therapeutic care, and give time back to care to our clinicians by employing efficient and intuitive technology."

Psyomics has also won the 2024 Boston Consulting Group X's (BCG X), the tech build and design unit of Boston Consulting Group, Social Impact Accelerator Program for mental health.

Chosen as the winner after pitches from mental health tech startups from around the UK, Psyomics is working on several exciting projects, including developing a Children and Young People (CYP) version of the Censeo platform. Co-designed with patients, families and caregivers, as well as clinicians and mental health care providers, the new platform is expected to have a significant impact in both the UK and U.S.

Dr. Melinda Rees said:

"We are incredibly honoured to have won BCG's Social Impact Accelerator Program. This recognition validates our mission to improve equitable access to precision mental healthcare.

"Improving the provision of services for children and young (CYP) people is vital. We look forward to working alongside clinicians, providers and patients to develop a new version of Censeo for children and young people. We have already had significant interest in our CYP platform across both the UK and U.S."

Developed in partnership with Cambridge University, AI-informed platform Censeo helps clinicians build up a biopsychosocial formulation of potential service users ensuring that they are assigned to the right clinical pathway, first time, resulting in better clinical outcomes and reduced cost of care.

About Psyomics

Psyomics Ltd is a precision mental health technology company led by CEO Dr. Melinda Rees. Psyomics aims to revolutionize better clinical outcomes, cost of care and access to mental health care.

In conjunction with Cambridge University and founder Professor Sabine Bahn, Psyomics' AI-informed platform-Censeo-was borne from more than six years of research and development.

Censeo is a behavioral health triage, assessment and diagnostic platform that enables clinicians to deliver outcomes-oriented care through personalized precision patient data and care pathway optimization. Censeo is designed to deliver value for patients and providers.

About Priory, part of MEDIAN Group

Priory is the UK's largest independent provider of mental health and adult social care services. Priory treats more than 70 conditions, including depression, anxiety, addictions and eating disorders, as well as children's mental health, across its nationwide network of sites. Priory also supports autistic adults and adults with a learning disability, Prader-Willi Syndrome and brain injuries, as well as older people, within specialist residential care and supported living facilities helping as many people as possible to live their lives.

Priory is part of the MEDIAN Group, the leading European provider of high-quality mental health and rehabilitation services. The MEDIAN Group comprises: Priory in the UK with 280 facilities and 5,000 beds caring for 28,000 people, MEDIAN in Germany with 120 facilities and 18,000 beds caring for around 250,000 patients, and Hestia in Spain with 14 facilities and 2,000 beds caring for 10,000 people in Spain, with more than 29,000 employees across the group.

