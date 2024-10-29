MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions, announced today that it was named to the 2025 Chartis RiskTech100®, ranking 12th alongside leaders such as Moody's, SAS, Oracle, FIS, Nasdaq, S&P Global, FICO, and Bloomberg. In addition, MetricStream was awarded category winner in the Enterprise GRC and Audit solution categories.

RiskTech100®, the flagship report of Chartis Research, is a comprehensive, independent study that evaluates the top 100 technology companies across various risk categories in financial services.

MetricStream scored high across the key assessment criteria of Functionality, Core Technology, Strategy, Customer Satisfaction, Market Presence, and Innovation, earning the following rankings:

Top 3 of 100 in Strategy , a testament to MetricStream's visionary approach and leadership in the risk management industry.

, a testament to MetricStream's visionary approach and leadership in the risk management industry. Top 2 of 100 in Customer Satisfaction , highlighting the company's strong commitment to delivering exceptional value to enterprise customers and exceeding expectations in meeting their GRC and risk management needs.

, highlighting the company's strong commitment to delivering exceptional value to enterprise customers and exceeding expectations in meeting their GRC and risk management needs. #1 Category Leader in Enterprise GRC and Audit: For yet another year, MetricStream was named the category leader in Enterprise GRC and Audit, reinforcing the company's long-standing leadership in these critical areas.

"Being ranked alongside the world's leading companies in risk management as a top RiskTech100® organization is an honor," said Gaurav Kapoor, CEO and co-founder of MetricStream. "This recognition is a testament to our strategic vision, commitment to our customers, and ongoing dedication to staying at the forefront of risk innovation. As the complexities of the risk landscape continue to escalate, our focus on resilience and advanced, AI-driven GRC solutions enables businesses not only to manage risks more simply and effectively but also to thrive in the face of uncertainty."

Chartis highlights four transformational themes in the RiskTech100® report: a continuous change where firms will require new technology infrastructure to keep up with market forces; the rising industrialization of application development that requires firms to focus on software that enables rapid development; the emergence of newer and different risks in an increasingly digital world and the growing emphasis on managing digital risks and operational resilience; and a profound shift in the quantitative environment in which these applications are being developed.

MetricStream's AI-powered ConnectedGRC, powered by its cloud, cognitive, and continuous strategy, empowers organizations to break down silos, enabling a holistic and collaborative approach to enterprise-wide governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) processes. It enables organizations to assess, manage, and mitigate enterprise risks, including strategic, operational, IT, cyber, third-party, compliance, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks.

Read the Chartis RiskTech100® 2025 report here.

About MetricStream, Inc.

MetricStream is the global SaaS leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management, and compliance across the extended enterprise. Our ConnectedGRC and three product lines BusinessGRC, CyberGRC, and ESGRC are based on a single, scalable platform that supports you wherever you are on your GRC journey.

