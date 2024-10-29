DJ Travis Perkins: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 29-Oct-2024 / 12:46 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Company was notified on 29 October 2024, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 29 October 2024 by Beverley Cooper (a PCA of PDMR Duncan Cooper) as set out below. Name Number of Shares Purchased Price Beverley Cooper 2,945 GBP8.405

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Will Lang

Deputy Company Secretary Assistant

+44 (0) 7468 713734

Notification of Dealing Form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Beverley Cooper 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PCA of Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 3 or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Market Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP8.405 2,945 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price GBP8.405 2,945 GBP24,752.73 e) Date of the transaction 29 October 2024 f) Place of the transaction XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 355857 EQS News ID: 2018347 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2018347&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2024 08:46 ET (12:46 GMT)