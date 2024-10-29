Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
29.10.24
11:30 Uhr
9,850 Euro
-0,250
-2,48 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,85010,20014:26
Dow Jones News
29.10.2024 14:19 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 
29-Oct-2024 / 12:46 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The Company was notified on 29 October 2024, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company 
on 29 October 2024 by Beverley Cooper (a PCA of PDMR Duncan Cooper) as set out below. 
 
Name      Number of Shares Purchased Price 
Beverley Cooper 2,945            GBP8.405

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Will Lang

Deputy Company Secretary Assistant

+44 (0) 7468 713734

Notification of Dealing Form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)       Name                       Beverley Cooper 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)       Position/Status                 PCA of Chief Financial Officer 
b)       Initial notification/Amendment          Initial Notification 
        Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
        or auction monitor 
a)       Name                        Travis Perkins plc 
b)       LEI                        2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
        Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
        conducted 
        Description of the financial             Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
        instrument, 
a) 
        type of instrument 
        Identification code                 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)       Nature of the transaction              Market Purchase of shares 
 
c)       Price(s) and volume (s)               Price(s)      Volume(s) 
                                  GBP8.405       2,945 
        Aggregated information 
 
                                  Aggregate   Aggregate Aggregate 
d) 
        -Aggregated volume                  Price     Volume  Total 
 
        -Price                        GBP8.405     2,945   GBP24,752.73 
e)       Date of the transaction               29 October 2024 
f)       Place of the transaction               XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  355857 
EQS News ID:  2018347 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2018347&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2024 08:46 ET (12:46 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.