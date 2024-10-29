Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
Xetra
29.10.24
14:45 Uhr
4,544 Euro
+0,028
+0,62 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOKIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5354,53615:30
4,5364,53715:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2024 11:18 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nokia Oyj: Nokia signs patent license agreement with HP

Press Release
Nokia signs patent license agreement with HP

  • License covers the use of Nokia's video technologies in HP's devices
  • Nokia to receive royalty payments
  • The agreement resolves all patent litigation between the parties

29 October 2024
Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced it has signed a multi-year patent license agreement with HP covering the use of Nokia's video technologies in HP's devices. Under the agreement HP will make royalty payments to Nokia. The agreement resolves all patent litigation between the parties, in all jurisdictions. The terms of the agreement remain confidential as agreed between the parties.

Arvin Patel, Chief Licensing Officer New Segments, at Nokia said: "We are delighted to have reached an agreement with HP which recognizes Nokia's leadership in video and multimedia technologies and our decades-long investments in R&D."

Nokia is a leader in the development of video and multimedia technologies, including video compression, content delivery, content recommendation and aspects related to hardware. In the past 25 years, Nokia has created almost 5,000 inventions that enable multimedia products and services, and continues to play a leading role in multimedia research and standardization. Nokia's expertise in multimedia and video research is built on continuous investment to advance the industry. Nokia has invested around €150 billion in R&D since 2000 (including over €4 billion in 2023 alone) for cutting edge technologies including cellular and multimedia.

Resources and additional information
Webpage: Patents powering consumer electronics I Nokia

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries
Steven Bartholomew, VP Communications and Marketing, Nokia Technologies
Email: steven.bartholomew@nokia.com

Follow us on social media
LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube*


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.