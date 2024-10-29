Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A1J0EV | ISIN: US26441C2044 | Ticker-Symbol: D2MN
Tradegate
29.10.24
15:10 Uhr
107,00 Euro
-1,26
-1,16 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
S&P 100
ACCESSWIRE
29.10.2024 14:26 Uhr
Duke Energy Employees, Nonprofit Partners and Other Volunteers Join "Rally for Relief"

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Duke Energy

More than 200 Duke Energy employees, nonprofit partners and other volunteers joined our "Rally for Relief" event in Raleigh today to benefit western North Carolina. We packed 1,000 American Red Cross North Carolina emergency kits, 50,000 diapers in partnership with DIAPER BANK OF NORTH CAROLINA and hygiene kits in partnership with The No Woman, No Girl Initiative . These critical supplies will be transported to the mountain region in coordination with Inter-Faith Food Shuttle and MANNA FoodBank - Asheville NC. A special thank you to our friends at the United Way of the Greater Triangle of for their support in organizing this great event.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Duke Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Duke Energy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/duke-energy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Duke Energy



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
