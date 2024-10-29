Graphic Packaging Holding Company Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Return to positive packaging volume growth

Innovation Sales Growth of $54 million

Virtual Power Purchase Agreement advances commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Europe

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net Sales $2,216 million, versus $2,349 million in 2023

Net Income $165 million, versus $170 million in 2023

Adjusted EBITDA $433 million, versus $482 million in 2023

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.5%, versus 20.5% in 2023

Earnings per Diluted Share $0.55, versus $0.55 in 2023

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $0.64, versus $0.74 in 2023

Net Leverage 3.1x, versus 3.0x in third quarter 2023

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) ("Graphic Packaging" or the "Company"), a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, today reported third quarter 2024 results.

Net Income was $165 million, or $0.55 per share, based upon 302.6 million weighted average diluted shares. This compares to third quarter 2023 Net Income of $170 million, or $0.55 per share, based upon 309.2 million weighted average diluted shares. The third quarter of 2024 was impacted by a net charge from special items and amortization of purchased intangibles of $29 million and the third quarter of 2023 was impacted by a net charge from special items and amortization of purchased intangibles of $59 million. When adjusting for special items and amortization of purchased intangibles, Adjusted Net Income for the third quarter of 2024 was $194 million, or $0.64 per diluted share. This compares to third quarter 2023 Adjusted Net Income of $229 million, or $0.74 per diluted share.

Michael Doss, the Company's President and CEO said, "In the third quarter, we saw our packaging volumes turn positive, after Europe's return to growth in the second quarter. Third quarter also saw the launch of new paperboard cup and container innovations for major Foodservice customers and the first-ever round BoardioTM paperboard canister for a leading collagen-protein brand. Our innovations are delivering real value for our customers and for consumers.

Despite volume challenges brought on first by customer and retailer destocking and later by the pressure consumers are feeling from price inflation, we are delivering margin strength and consistency in line with the best global consumer packaging companies. That speaks to the value of the portfolio we have created, the success of our sustainable packaging innovations, and our team's commitment to outstanding execution. As volumes continue to improve and our Waco investment moves toward completion, cash generation will rise significantly, and we will deploy that cash to create substantial additional value for shareholders."

Operating Results

Net Sales

Net Sales decreased 6% or $133 million to $2,216 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $2,349 million in the prior year period. The decline was driven by a $109 million impact from the divestiture of the Augusta, GA bleached paperboard manufacturing facility and reduced open market sales participation, and a $35 million net decline in sales from packaging operations, where price declines were partially offset by volume growth. Other acquisitions and divestitures (excluding Augusta) had a $9 million favorable impact on sales in the quarter, while foreign exchange had a $2 million favorable impact.

EBITDA

EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $417 million, $31 million lower than the third quarter of 2023. After adjusting both periods for business combinations and other special items, Adjusted EBITDA was $433 million in the third quarter of 2024 versus $482 million in the third quarter of 2023. The $49 million decline in Adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by the divestiture of the Augusta, GA bleached paperboard manufacturing facility and related bleached paperboard price and volume declines of $34 million, and by previously disclosed weather and power issues of $25 million. Excluding those items, the impact of lower sales and modest inflation were offset by Net Performance. Other acquisitions and divestitures (excluding Augusta) had a $3 million favorable impact on EBITDA in the quarter, while foreign exchange had a $5 million favorable impact. Adjusted EBITDA Margin including the impact of the divestiture and reduced open market paperboard participation was 19.5% versus 20.5% in the prior year quarter.

Other Results and Commentary

Total Debt decreased $178 million to $5,430 million, and Net Debt decreased $158 million to $5,304 million, compared to the prior year third quarter. The Company's third quarter 2024 Net Leverage Ratio was 3.1x compared to 3.0x in the prior year quarter.

Capital expenditures in the quarter were $313 million, versus $207 million in the third quarter of 2023, primarily reflecting an acceleration in the timing of equipment purchases for the Waco, Texas recycled paperboard manufacturing facility.

The Company returned approximately $291 million to stockholders during the first nine months of 2024 through dividends and share repurchase activity. Regular dividends of approximately $30 million were paid in the third quarter.

2024 Annual Guidance and 2025 Commentary

The Company updated 2024 financial guidance:

Full-year Adjusted EBITDA: $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share: $2.49 to $2.61

The Company is currently targeting 2025 financial results in line with the Vision 2030 base financial model:

Low single-digit Sales growth

Mid single-digit Adjusted EBITDA growth

High single-digit Adjusted EPS growth

Innovation Sales Growth, Net Performance, and Non-GAAP Reconciliations

We define Innovation Sales Growth as incremental sales of a product that delivers a significant change in materials used, package functionality, or design to a new or existing customer. We define Net Performance as the impact of cost and productivity initiatives, production efficiencies and/or disruptions, and other operating impacts. A tabular reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, Net Debt and Net Leverage is attached to this release.

Earnings Call

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2024

2023 2024

2023 Net Sales $ 2,216

$ 2,349 $ 6,712

$ 7,179 Cost of Sales 1,714

1,799 5,203

5,563 Selling, General and Administrative 191

220 603

622 Other Expense, Net 17

15 49

48 Business Combinations, Exit Activities and Other Special Items, Net 16

28 (23)

62 Income from Operations 278

287 880

884 Nonoperating Pension and Postretirement Benefit Expense (1)

(1) (2)

(2) Interest Expense, Net (58)

(62) (177)

(180) Income before Income Taxes 219

224 701

702 Income Tax Expense (55)

(54) (182)

(175) Income before Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entity 164

170 519

527 Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entity 1

- 1

- Net Income $ 165

$ 170 $ 520

$ 527













Net Income Per Share - Basic $ 0.55

$ 0.55 $ 1.71

$ 1.71 Net Income Per Share - Diluted $ 0.55

$ 0.55 $ 1.70

$ 1.70













Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic 301.3

308.3 304.9

308.4 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted 302.6

309.2 306.1

309.3

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

In millions, except share and per share amounts September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS



Current Assets:



Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 126 $ 162 Receivables, Net 971 835 Inventories, Net 1,748 1,754 Assets Held for Sale 11 - Other Current Assets 134 94 Total Current Assets 2,990 2,845 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 5,028 4,992 Goodwill 2,034 2,103 Intangible Assets, Net 714 820 Other Assets 465 415 Total Assets $ 11,231 $ 11,175





LIABILITIES



Current Liabilities:



Short-Term Debt and Current Portion of Long-Term Debt $ 31 $ 764 Accounts Payable 937 1,094 Other Accrued Liabilities 761 731 Total Current Liabilities 1,729 2,589 Long-Term Debt 5,372 4,609 Deferred Income Tax Liabilities 626 731 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 493 464





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

or outstanding - - Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 300,135,726 and

306,058,815 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 3 3 Capital in Excess of Par Value 2,042 2,062 Retained Earnings 1,302 1,029 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (338) (313) Total Graphic Packaging Holding Company Shareholders' Equity 3,009 2,781 Noncontrolling Interest 2 1 Total Equity 3,011 2,782 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,231 $ 11,175

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30, In millions 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net Income $ 520 $ 527 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:



Depreciation and Amortization 420 465 Deferred Income Taxes (108) 18 Amount of Postretirement Expense Less Than Funding (4) (6) Gain on Disposal of Business (75) - Asset Impairment Charges - 23 Other, Net 42 61 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities (444) (386) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 351 702 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



Capital Spending (869) (575) Packaging Machinery Spending (24) (17) Acquisition of Businesses, Net of Cash Acquired - (361) Proceeds from the Sale of Business 711 - Beneficial Interest on Sold Receivables 157 110 Beneficial Interest Obtained in Exchange for Proceeds (74) (27) Other, Net (3) (5) Net Cash (Used In) Investing Activities (102) (875) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



Repurchase of Common Stock (200) (37) Proceeds from Issuance of Debt 756 - Retirement of Long-Term Debt (700) - Payments on Debt (19) (18) Borrowings under Revolving Credit Facilities 3,822 3,631 Payments on Revolving Credit Facilities (3,815) (3,266) Repurchase of Common Stock related to Share-Based Payments (24) (22) Debt Issuance Costs (15) - Dividends Paid (91) (92) Other, Net 6 (8) Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Financing Activities (280) 188 Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents, including Cash classified within Assets Held for Sale (31) 15 Less Cash reclassified to Assets Held for Sale - 11 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (5) (8) Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (36) (4) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 162 150 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 126 $ 146

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The tables below set forth the calculation of the Company's earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, including pension amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, Net Leverage Ratio, and Total Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income exclude gains or charges associated with: the Company's business combinations, facility shutdowns, and other special items. The Company's management believes that the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio provides useful information to investors because these measures are regularly used by management in assessing the Company's performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), and are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance, or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered substitutes for or superior to GAAP results. In addition, our EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2024 2023

2024 2023 Net Income $ 165 $ 170

$ 520 $ 527 Add (Subtract):









Income Tax Expense 55 54

182 175 Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entity (1) -

(1) - Interest Expense, Net 58 62

177 180 Depreciation and Amortization 140 162

423 469 EBITDA 417 448

1,301 1,351 Charges (Gains) Associated with Business Combinations, Exit Activities and

Other Special Items, Net (a) 16 34

(23) 68 Adjusted EBITDA $ 433 $ 482

$ 1,278 $ 1,419











Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA/Net Sales) 19.5 % 20.5 %

19.0 % 19.8 %











Net Income $ 165 $ 170

$ 520 $ 527 Charges (Gains) Associated with Business Combinations, Exit Activities and

Other Special Items, Net (a) 16 34

(23) 68 Accelerated Depreciation Related to Exit Activities 2 21

17 53 Amortization Related to Purchased Intangible Assets 21 22

61 65 Tax Impact of Business Combinations, Exit Activities and Other Special

Items, Net, Accelerated Depreciation and Other Tax Items (10) (18)

5 (44) Adjusted Net Income $ 194 $ 229

$ 580 $ 669











Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.74

$ 1.90 $ 2.17 Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.74

$ 1.89 $ 2.16



(a) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, $6 million is recorded in costs of sales for inventory write-offs related to the CRB machine decommission.

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Continued)



Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

December 31, In millions 2024

2023

2023 Net Income $ 716

$ 683

$ 723 Add (Subtract):









Income Tax Expense 217

235

210 Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entity (2)

-

(1) Interest Expense, Net 236

234

239 Depreciation and Amortization 578

607

624 EBITDA $ 1,745

$ 1,759

$ 1,795 (Gains) Charges Associated with Business Combinations, Exit Activities

and Other Special Items, Net (10)

73

81 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,735

$ 1,832

$ 1,876













September 30,

September 30,

December 31, Calculation of Net Debt: 2024

2023

2023 Short-Term Debt and Current Portion of Long-Term Debt $ 31

$ 762

$ 764 Long-Term Debt (a) 5,399

4,846

4,632 Less:









Cash and Cash Equivalents (126)

(146)

(162) Net Debt $ 5,304

$ 5,462

$ 5,234











Net Leverage Ratio (Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA) 3.1

3.0

2.8



(a) Excludes unamortized deferred debt issue costs.



Nine Months Ended

September 30, In millions 2024

2023 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 351

$ 702 Net Cash Receipts from Receivables Sold included in Investing Activities 83

83 Cash Payments Associated with Business Combinations, Exit Activities and Other Special Items,

Net 171

16 Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 605

$ 801 Capital Spending (893)

(592) Adjusted Cash Flow $ (288)

$ 209

