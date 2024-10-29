Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results of $0.53 per Common Share

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2024.

Third quarter and year-to-date 2024 highlights:

Net income of $8.4 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $10.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

Net income of $21.8 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, compared to $33.3 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Replaced nearly $5.7 million in non-interest income, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. This includes reductions in overdraft fees ($1.8 million), tax refund processing revenue ($2.4 million), and the 2023 MasterCard renewal fee ($1.5 million). Despite these decreases, non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, is $0.4 million higher than the same period in 2023.

Cost of deposits of 218 basis points and total funding costs of 261 basis points for the quarter.

Based on the September 30, 2024, market close share price of $17.82, the $0.16 third quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 3.59% and a dividend payout ratio of 30.2%.

CEO Commentary:

"We're pleased with our third-quarter earnings and performance. This quarter, we maintained a disciplined approach to loan and deposit pricing and effectively implemented our downward beta strategy. We also launched some of our deposit initiatives, that better aligned our lending and core funding. As a result, we increased deposits by $246 million and reduced wholesale borrowings by $213 million, contributing to an Earnings Per Share of $0.53, up from $0.45 last quarter.", said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

"Our credit quality remains strong, as we continue to support lending and deepen our customer relationships. We're committed to meeting the rising demand for housing and construction financing, ensuring we address the needs of our customers and communities. With a strong third quarter coupled with the inflection in our net interest margin, we're well positioned for a strong finish to 2024.", Shaffer commented.

Results of Operations:

For the three-month periods ended September 30 and June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023

Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 5.3%, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Interest income increased $2.1 million attributed to average interest-earning assets increasing $86 million coupled with a 6 basis point increase in asset yield.

The increase in interest income was partially offset by a $0.7 million increase in interest expenses. This was due to $246 million growth in deposits ($139 million in average balances) and a $214 million reduction in FHLB borrowings ($53 million in average balances), resulting in a net increase of $86 million in average interest-bearing liabilities when comparing Q3 2024 to Q2 2024.

When comparing the third quarter of 2024 to the same period of 2023. Net interest income declined $2.3 million. Interest income increased $6.1 million while interest expense increased $8.4 million.

Net interest margin decreased 53 basis points to 3.16% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 3.69% for the same period a year ago.

The increase in interest income was primarily due to a 30-basis point increase in interest-earning asset yield, which led to $2.6 million of the increase in interest income. Additionally, a $325.7 million increase in average interest-earning assets led to $4.4 million of the increase in interest income.

Interest expense increased $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 78 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $583.9 million. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was $320.3 million in time-deposits, $118.9 million in demand and savings, and $154.5 million in short-term borrowings to fund growth. This shift in the funding mix, as well as rising rates, is driving the increase in the funding rate. The 78-basis point increase in funding yield led to $4.5 million additional interest expense. Additionally, the $583.9 million of additional funds led to $4.7 million of additional interest expense. Interest-bearing deposit costs have increased 65.6% compared to a year ago.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)































Three Months Ended September 30,



2024



2023



Average





Yield/



Average





Yield/

Assets: balance

Interest

rate *



balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:

























Loans ** $ 3,031,884



46,899



6.15 %

$ 2,679,679

$ 40,547



5.88 % Taxable securities ***

363,584



3,258



3.24 %



359,154



2,999



2.95 % Non-taxable securities ***

291,254



2,369



3.83 %



286,048



2,336



3.77 % Federal funds sold -

-



0.00 %



-



-



0.00 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

19,144



215



4.47 %



55,288



719



5.16 % Total interest-earning assets *** $ 3,705,866

$ 52,741



5.64 %

$ 3,380,169

$ 46,601



5.34 % Noninterest-earning assets:

























Cash and due from financial institutions

36,868













22,542









Premises and equipment, net

51,342













50,999









Accrued interest receivable

13,802













11,673









Intangible assets

134,083













128,215









Bank owned life insurance

63,190













53,879









Other assets

57,856













64,008









Less allowance for loan losses

(40,068)













(34,283)









Total Assets $ 4,022,939











$ 3,677,202





































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand and savings $ 1,452,850

$ 4,074



1.12 %

$ 1,333,903

$ 2,189



0.65 % Time

952,369



12,853



5.37 %



632,111



7,395



4.64 % Short-term FHLB borrowings

388,022



5,328



5.46 %



233,547



4,061



5.51 % Long-term FHLB borrowings

1,697



10



2.34 %



2,644



15



2.25 % Other borrowings

-



-



0.00 %



8,026



198



9.91 % Subordinated debentures

104,040



1,243



4.75 %



103,894



1,239



4.73 % Repurchase agreements

-



-



0.00 %



993



-



0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,898,978

$ 23,508



3.23 %

$ 2,315,118

$ 15,097



2.45 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

687,364













980,835









Other liabilities

55,205













33,040









Shareholders' equity

381,392













348,209









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,022,939











$ 3,677,202





































Net interest income and interest rate

spread



$ 29,233



2.42 %





$ 31,504



2.89 %



























Net interest margin ***









3.16 %











3.69 %



























* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments,

included in the yields above, was $630 thousand and $621 thousand for the periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023,

respectively





























** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans





























*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities

by unrealized losses of $57.2 million and $69.2 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating

the yield on earning assets and the margin



For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

Net interest income decreased $10.1 million, or 10.6%, compared to the same period in 2023.

Interest income increased $22.8 million, or 17.5%, for the nine months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023. Average interest-earning assets increased $342.2 million. Average yields increased 32 basis points. The increase in volume is due to organic loan growth.

Interest expense increased $32.9 million, or 93.4%, for the nine months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023. Average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 117 basis points compared to 2023. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $540.3 million for the nine months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023. Demand, Savings and Time deposits increased $461.2 million, collectively, and FHLB borrowings increased $102.5 million for the the nine months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023 to fund growth.

Net interest margin decreased of 72 basis points to 3.16% for the nine months of 2024, compared to 3.88% for the same period a year ago.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)































Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024



2023



Average





Yield/



Average





Yield/

Assets: balance

Interest

rate *



balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:

























Loans ** $ 2,959,031

$ 136,330



6.15 %

$ 2,607,632

$ 114,108



5.85 % Taxable securities ***

355,329



9,262



3.12 %



367,946



8,817



2.89 % Non-taxable securities ***

291,589



7,116



3.85 %



285,250



6,917



3.79 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

20,419



754



4.93 %



23,382



818



4.67 % Total interest-earning assets *** $ 3,626,368

$ 153,462



5.61 %

$ 3,284,210

$ 130,660



5.29 % Noninterest-earning assets:

























Cash and due from financial institutions

34,807













33,918









Premises and equipment, net

53,318













58,338









Accrued interest receivable

13,254













11,176









Intangible assets

134,474













133,154









Bank owned life insurance

62,176













53,796









Other assets

61,225













61,669









Less allowance for loan losses

(38,876)













(33,138)









Total Assets $ 3,946,746











$ 3,603,123





































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand and savings $ 1,392,082

$ 11,113



1.07 %

$ 1,360,692

$ 4,818



0.47 % Time

927,306



37,305



5.37 %



497,458



15,532



4.17 % Short-term FHLB borrowings

385,801



15,921



5.51 %



282,214



10,617



5.03 % Long-term FHLB borrowings

2,000



35



2.34 %



3,062



51



2.23 % Other borrowings

-



-



0.00 %



11,953



587



6.57 % Subordinated debentures

103,999



3,732



4.79 %



103,854



3,607



4.67 % Repurchase agreements

-



-



0.00 %



11,611



4



0.05 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,811,188

$ 68,106



3.24 %

$ 2,270,844

$ 35,216



2.07 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

702,696













941,842









Other liabilities

60,282













44,739









Shareholders' equity

372,580













345,698









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,946,746











$ 3,603,123





































Net interest income and interest rate spread



$ 85,356



2.37 %





$ 95,444



3.22 %



























Net interest margin ***









3.16 %











3.88 %



























* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments,

included in the yields above, was $1.9 million and $1.8 million for the periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023,

respectively





























** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans





























*** - 2024 and 2023 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and

nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $61.9 million and $64.3 million, respectively. These adjustments were also

made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin



Provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.3 million compared to $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. Provision for unfunded commitments for the third quarter of 2024 was (- $0.3) million compared to $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Year-to-date 2024 provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) was $4.7 million compared to $2.7 million for the same period of 2023.

The Allowance to total loans ratio as of September 30, 2024 was 1.36%, up from 1.32% on June 30, 2024 and up from 1.30% at December 31, 2023. The increased reserve requirement is attributed to longer expected lives of certain loans due to slower expected prepayments of lower interest rate loans in this higher interest rate environment.

For the third quarter of 2024, noninterest income totaled $9.7 million, a decrease of $0.9 million or 8.1% from second quarter 2024 and an increase of $1.6 million, or 19.2%, compared to the prior year's third quarter.

Noninterest income





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30,



2024



2023



$ change



% change

Service charges $ 1,595



$ 1,853



$ (258)





-13.9 % Net gain/(loss) on equity securities

223





69





154





223.2 % Net gain on sale of loans

1,427





787





640





81.3 % ATM/Interchange fees

1,402





1,424





(22)





-1.5 % Wealth management fees

1,443





1,197





246





20.6 % Lease revenue and residual income

2,428





1,913





515





26.9 % Bank owned life insurance

717





266





451





169.5 % Swap fees

(14)





21





(35)





-166.7 % Other

465





595





(130)





-21.8 % Total noninterest income $ 9,686



$ 8,125



$ 1,561





19.2 %

Service charges for the third quarter of 2024 decreased year over year as we have eliminated our representment fee as well as reduced our overdraft charges, the effect of which was partially offset by an increase in service fees in consumer and treasury management.

Net gain/(loss) on equity securities change was the result of a market valuation adjustment.

Net gain on sale of loans includes gain/loss on sale of mortgages, adjustments to mortgage service rights (MSR), and gain/loss on sales of loans and leases from the Civista Leasing and Finance division; which continues to provide a strong and consistent revenue source for Civista.

Wealth management fees increased from organic growth in the trust and investment services business.

Lease revenue and residual income increased as we shifted away from operating leases to more finance leases, resulting in residual and lease rental income.

Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance (BOLI) increased due to a death benefit on an insured individual in the third quarter of 2024.

Other income decreased in the third quarter which includes loan fees, loan servicing fees, and leasing rental income.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, noninterest income totaled $28.7 million, an increase of $391 thousand, or 1.4%, compared to the same period in the prior year. This reflects the replacement of the tax refund processing business exited in 2023.

Noninterest income





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30,



2024



2023



$ change



% change

Service charges $ 4,523



$ 5,457



$ (934)





-17.1 % Net gain/(loss) on equity securities

156





(169)





325





192.3 % Net gain on sale of loans

3,179





2,033





1,146





56.4 % ATM/Interchange fees

4,201





4,227





(26)





-0.6 % Wealth management fees

4,055





3,570





485





13.6 % Lease revenue and residual income

7,630





6,160





1,470





23.9 % Bank owned life insurance

1,434





830





604





72.8 % Swap fees

165





198





(33)





-16.7 % Tax Refund Processing Fee

-





2,375





(2,375)





-100.0 % Other

3,390





3,661





(271)





-7.4 % Total noninterest income $ 28,733



$ 28,342



$ 391





1.4 %

Service charges for the first nine months of 2024 decreased resulting from the elimination of our representment fee and reducing our overdraft charges, the effect of which was partially offset by an increase in service fees in consumer and treasury management.

Net gain/loss on equity securities change was the result of a market valuation adjustment.

Net gain on sale of loans increased primarily due to an increase in the volume of mortgage and Civista Leasing and Finance leases as well as loans sold.

Wealth management fees increased from organic growth in the trust and investment services business.

Lease revenue and residual income increased from prior year as we shifted from operating leases to more finance leases, resulting in residual and lease rental income; as the Civista Leasing and Finance business continues to increase.

Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance (BOLI) increased due to death benefit on an insured individual in 2024.

Tax Refund Processing Fee income is now zero as we exited our relationship with a third-party processor that was in the tax refund processing business.

Other income - includes $1.1 million of loan and loan servicing fees and $1.3 million of leasing rental income. 2023 includes a $1.5 million fee collected with the renewal of the company's contract with MasterCard.

For the third quarter of 2024, noninterest expense totaled $28.0 million, a decrease of $0.6 million or 2.0% when compared to the second quarter of 2024. When compared to the prior years' third quarter, noninterest expense increased $1.4 million, or 5.1%.

Noninterest expense





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30,



2024



2023



$ change



% change

Compensation expense $ 15,726



$ 14,054



$ 1,672





11.9 % Net occupancy Expense

1,293





1,368



$ (75)





-5.5 % Contracted data processing

636





651



$ (15)





-2.3 % Taxes and assessments

1,040





1,028



$ 12





1.2 % Professional services

1,134





1,010



$ 124





12.3 % Equipment Maint/Depr

2,345





2,687



$ (342)





-12.7 % ATM/Interchange expense

805





788



$ 17





2.2 % Marketing

716





497



$ 219





44.1 % Sponsorships

39





381



$ (342)





-89.8 % Communications

354





384



$ (30)





-7.8 % Insurance Expense

634





635



$ (1)





-0.2 % Software maintenance expense

1,239





1,103



$ 136





12.3 % Other

2,020





2,036



$ (16)





-0.8 % Total noninterest expense $ 27,981



$ 26,622



$ 1,359





5.1 %

Compensation expense increased primarily due to a merit increases, employee insurance, and other payroll-related expenses. The quarter-to-date average number of full time equivalent (FTE) employees was 526 at September 30, 2024, compared with an average number of 528 for the same period in 2023.

Equipment maintenance and depreciation expense decreased $342 thousand primarily due to depreciation associated with Civista Leasing and Finance as operating leases mature.

Software maintenance expense increased $136 thousand due to increases in both software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

In the third quarter of 2024, other expenses include a $0.8 million reserve to address a reconciling item related to a system conversion, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The efficiency ratio was 70.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 65.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 5.3% increase in noninterest expenses and a 7.2% decrease in net interest income; partially offset by a 19.2% increase in noninterest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 15.6% compared to 15.2% in the third quarter of 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, noninterest expense totaled $84.2 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 3.1%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest expense





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30,



2024



2023



$ change



% change

Compensation expense $ 46,922



$ 44,137



$ 2,785





6.3 % Net occupancy and equipment

3,959





4,096





(137)





-3.3 % Contracted data processing

1,740





1,730





10





0.6 % Taxes and assessments

3,036





2,985





51





1.7 % Professional services

3,532





3,804





(272)





-7.2 % Equipment Maint/Depr

7,313





8,213





(900)





-11.0 % ATM/Interchange expense

2,452





2,340





112





4.8 % Marketing

1,640





1,542





98





6.4 % Sponsorships

1,300





1,102





198





18.0 % Communications

1,069





1,283





(214)





-16.7 % Insurance Expense

1,902





1,853





49





2.6 % Software maintenance expense

3,685





3,145





540





17.2 % Other

5,675





5,473





202





3.7 % Total noninterest expense $ 84,225



$ 81,703



$ 2,522





3.1 %

Compensation expense increased primarily due to merit increases, employee insurance, and other payroll-related expenses. The year-to-date average number of full time equivalent (FTE) employees was 534 for the nine-months ended September 30, 2024, compared with an average number of 531 for the same period in 2023.

Equipment maintenance and depreciation expense decreased by $900 thousand, primarily from a decrease of $785 thousand in depreciation of equipment on operating leases as operating leases mature.

Software maintenance expense increased due to increases in both software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

The efficiency ratio was 71.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 64.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an 3.2% increase in noninterest expense and a 10.6% decrease in net interest income, partially offset by an 1.4% increase in noninterest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 13.5% compared to 15.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2024, were $4.1 billion, an increase of $200.0 million, or 5.2%, from December 31, 2023.

End of period loan and lease balances

(unaudited - dollars in

thousands)























September

30,



December

31,















2024



2023



$ Change



% Change

Commercial and Agriculture $ 304,639



$ 304,793



$ (154)





-0.1 % Commercial Real Estate:





















Owner Occupied

375,751





377,321





(1,570)





-0.4 % Non-owner Occupied

1,205,453





1,161,894





43,559





3.7 % Residential Real Estate

751,825





659,841





91,984





13.9 % Real Estate Construction

318,063





260,409





57,654





22.1 % Farm Real Estate

24,122





24,771





(649)





-2.6 % Lease financing receivable

49,453





54,642





(5,189)





-9.5 % Consumer and Other

14,640





18,057





(3,417)





-18.9 % Total Loans $ 3,043,946



$ 2,861,728



$ 182,218





6.4 %

Loan and lease balances increased $182.2 million, or 6.4% since December 31, 2023.

Growth was tempered in the first quarter with a diligent focus on rate and margin, and also tempered in the third quarter to focus on deposits and reduce dependency on wholesale funding.

Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the non-owner occupied category, especially in the multi-family area in the major Ohio metropolitan areas. Real Estate Construction has increased with consistent demand for more projects across the state of Ohio.

Residential Real Estate has grown primarily due to more home construction loans as we meet the demand for housing and construction financing by our customers and communities.

Deposits

Total deposits at September 30, 2024 were $3.2 billion, an increase of $238.7 million, or 8.0%, from December 31, 2023.

(unaudited - dollars in

thousands)























September

30,



December

31,















2024



2023



$ Change



% Change

Noninterest-bearing demand $ 686,316



$ 771,699



$ (85,383)





-11.1 % Interest-bearing demand

420,333





449,449





(29,116)





-6.5 % Savings and money market

1,111,771





854,881





256,890





30.0 % Time deposits

456,973





391,809





65,164





16.6 % Brokered deposits

548,339





517,190





31,149





6.0 % Total Deposits $ 3,223,732



$ 2,985,028



$ 238,704





8.0 %

The $85.4 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits was primarily due to a $48.0 million decrease in noninterest-bearing business accounts and $36.8 million noninterest-bearing accounts related to the former tax refund processing program as customers migrate deposits to interest bearing accounts.

The $29.1 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits was primarily due to a $14.6 million decrease in interest-bearing personal accounts, a $7.5 million decrease in Jumbo NOW accounts, and a $3.7 million decrease in interest-bearing business accounts.

The $256.9 million increase in savings and money market deposits was primarily due to a $65.9 million increase in personal money market accounts, a $148.5 million increase in business money market accounts, $115.1 million increase in public funds money markets, partially offset by a $18.4 million decrease in statement savings coupled with a $7.2 million decrease in business savings accounts. Included in the growth are the $87 million of trust cash deposits brought onto the balance sheet in the third quarter, and $110 million of deposits associated with the Ohio Home Buyers Program.

The $65.2 million increase in time deposits was primarily due to a $22.7 million increase in Jumbo time certificates, a $23.5 million increase in retail time certificates, and a $23.5 million increase in time certificates over $250 thousand.

FHLB overnight advances totaled $287.0 million on September 30, 2024, down $213.5 million from $500.5 million on June 30, 2024 and down from $338.0 million on December 31, 2023. FHLB term advances totaled $1.6 million on September 30, 2024, down from $2.4 million on December 31, 2023.

Stock Repurchase Program

So far in 2024, Civista has not repurchased any shares, leaving the entire $13.5 million of the current repurchase authorization remaining. The current repurchase plan will expire in May 2025. In January, Civista liquidated 8,262 shares held by employees, at $18.38 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity at September 30, 2024, totaled $394.4 million, an increase of $22.4 million from December 31, 2023. This resulted from an increase of $14.1 million in retained earnings and a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $7.6 million.

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net losses of $1.1 million for the first nine months of 2024 compared to net losses of $0.5 million for the same period of 2023. The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.36% at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.32% at June 30, 2024 and 1.30% at December 31, 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses









(dollars in thousands)











Nine months ended September 30,



2024



2023

Beginning of period $ 37,160



$ 28,511

CECL adoption adjustments

-





5,193

Charge-offs

(1,580)





(855)

Recoveries

500





320

Provision

5,188





2,111

End of period $ 41,268



$ 35,280



























Allowance for Unfunded Commitments









(dollars in thousands)











Nine months ended September 30,



2024



2023

Beginning of period $ 3,901



$ -

CECL adoption adjustments

-





3,386

Charge-offs

-





-

Recoveries

-





-

Provision

(520)





595

End of period $ 3,381



$ 3,981



Non-performing assets at September 30, 2024 were $18.2 million, an increase of $3.1 million or 20.4%, from December 31, 2023. The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.46% at September 30, 2024 and 0.39% at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans decreased from 245.67% at December 31, 2023 to 227.36% at September 30, 2024.

(dollars in thousands) September 30,



December 31,



2024



2023

Non-accrual loans $ 16,488



$ 12,467

Restructured loans

1,663





2,659

Total non-performing loans

18,151





15,126

Other Real Estate Owned

61





-

Total non-performing assets $ 18,212



$ 15,126



Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 800-836-8184 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. third quarter 2024 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website ( www.civb.com ).

Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $4.1 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 43 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its Civista Leasing and Finance Division (formerly Vision Financial Group, Inc.), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com .

CivistaBancshares, Inc Financial Highlights (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income



























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2024



2023



2024



2023

























Interest income $ 52,741



$ 46,601



$ 153,462



$ 130,660

Interest expense

23,508





15,097





68,106





35,216

Net interest income

29,233





31,504





85,356





95,444

Provision for credit losses

1,346





630





5,188





2,111

Provision for unfunded commitments

(325)





130





(520)





595

Net interest income after provision

28,212





30,744





80,688





92,738

Noninterest income

9,686





8,125





28,733





28,342

Noninterest expense

27,981





26,622





84,225





81,703

Income before taxes

9,917





12,247





25,196





39,377

Income tax expense

1,551





1,860





3,406





6,068

Net income

8,366





10,387





21,790





33,309

Preferred stock dividends

-





-





-





-

Net income available





















to common shareholders $ 8,366



$ 10,387



$ 21,790



$ 33,309

























Dividends paid per common share $ 0.16



$ 0.16



$ 0.48



$ 0.45

























Earnings per common share





















Basic





















Net income $ 8,366



$ 10,387



$ 21,790



$ 33,309

Less allocation of earnings and





















dividends to participating securities

177





389





455





1,220

Net income available to common





















shareholders - basic $ 8,189



$ 9,998



$ 21,335



$ 32,089

Weighted average common shares outstanding

15,736,966





15,735,007





15,720,714





15,747,648

Less average participating securities

332,531





588,715





328,447





576,902

Weighted average number of shares outstanding





















used to calculate basic earnings per share

15,404,435





15,146,292





15,392,267





15,170,746

























Earnings per common share





















Basic $ 0.53



$ 0.66



$ 1.39



$ 2.12

Diluted

0.53





0.66





1.39





2.12

























Selected financial ratios:





















Return on average assets

0.83 %



1.12 %



0.74 %



1.24 % Return on average equity

8.73 %



11.83 %



7.81 %



12.88 % Dividend payout ratio

30.10 %



24.24 %



34.63 %



21.27 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.19 %



3.69 %



3.16 %



3.88 %

Selected Balance Sheet Items

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)















September 30,



December 31,



2024



2023



(unaudited)



(unaudited)

























Cash and due from financial institutions $ 74,662



$ 60,406

Investment in time deposits

1,450





1,225

Investment securities

629,113





620,441

Loans held for sale

8,299





1,725

Loans

3,043,946





2,861,728

Less: allowance for credit losses

(41,268)





(37,160)

Net loans

3,002,678





2,824,568

Other securities

32,633





29,998

Premises and equipment, net

49,967





56,769

Goodwill and other intangibles

133,829





135,028

Bank owned life insurance

62,912





61,335

Other assets

65,880





69,923

Total assets $ 4,061,423



$ 3,861,418













Total deposits $ 3,223,732



$ 2,985,028

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term

287,047





338,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term

1,598





2,392

Subordinated debentures

104,067





103,943

Other borrowings

-





9,859

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

50,541





50,194

Total shareholders' equity

394,438





372,002

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,061,423



$ 3,861,418













Shares outstanding at period end

15,736,528





15,695,424













Book value per share $ 25.07



$ 23.70

Equity to asset ratio

9.71 %



9.63 %











Selected asset quality ratios:









Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.36 %



1.30 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.45 %



0.39 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

227.36 %



245.67 %











Non-performing asset analysis









Nonaccrual loans $ 16,488



$ 12,467

Troubled debt restructurings

1,663





2,659

Other real estate owned

61





-

Total $ 18,212



$ 15,126



Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

































September

30,



June 30,



March 31,



December

31,



September

30,

End of Period Balances 2024



2024



2024



2023



2023































Assets



























Cash and due from banks $ 74,662



$ 55,760



$ 50,310



$ 60,406



$ 50,316

Investment in time deposits

1,450





1,450





1,450





1,225





1,472

Investment securities

629,113





611,866





608,277





620,441





595,508

Loans held for sale

8,299





5,369





3,716





1,725





1,589

Loans and leases

3,043,946





3,014,996





2,898,139





2,861,728





2,759,771

Allowance for credit losses

(41,268)





(39,919)





(38,849)





(37,160)





(35,280)

Net Loans

3,002,678





2,975,077





2,859,290





2,824,568





2,724,491

Other securities

32,633





37,615





31,360





29,998





34,224

Premises and equipment, net

49,967





52,142





54,280





56,769





58,989

Goodwill and other intangibles

133,829





134,227





134,618





135,028





134,998

Bank owned life insurance

62,912





63,367





61,685





61,335





54,053

Other assets

65,880





75,041





75,272





69,923





82,157

Total Assets $ 4,061,423



$ 4,011,914



$ 3,880,258



$ 3,861,418



$ 3,737,797































Liabilities



























Total deposits $ 3,223,732



$ 2,977,616



$ 2,980,695



$ 2,985,028



$ 2,795,743

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term $ 287,047





500,500





368,500





338,000





431,500

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term $ 1,598





1,841





2,211





2,392





2,573

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

-





-





-





-





-

Subordinated debentures

104,067





104,026





103,984





103,943





103,921

Other borrowings

-





7,156





8,105





9,859





10,964

Secured borrowings

-





-





-





-





4,881

Securities purchased payable

-





-





-





-





1,755

Tax refunds in process

-





-





-





2,885





493

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

50,541





46,967





47,104





47,309





53,222

Total liabilities

3,666,985





3,638,106





3,510,599





3,489,416





3,405,052































Shareholders' Equity



























Preferred shares, Series B

-





-





-





-





-

Common shares

311,901





311,529





311,352





311,166





310,975

Retained earnings

198,034





192,186





187,638





183,788





176,644

Treasury shares

(75,586)





(75,574)





(75,574)





(75,422)





(75,412)

Accumulated other comprehensive

loss

(39,911)





(54,333)





(53,757)





(47,530)





(79,462)

Total shareholders' equity

394,438





373,808





369,659





372,002





332,745































Total Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity $ 4,061,423



$ 4,011,914



$ 3,880,258



$ 3,861,418



$ 3,737,797



Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

































Three Months Ended



September

30,



June 30,



March 31,



December

31,



September

30,

Income statement 2024



2024



2024



2023



2023































Total interest and dividend income $ 52,741



$ 50,593



$ 50,128



$ 48,599



$ 46,601

Total interest expense

23,508





22,842





21,756





18,547





15,097

Net interest income

29,233





27,751





28,372





30,052





31,504

Provision for credit losses

1,346





1,800





2,042





2,325





630

Provision for unfunded commitments

(325)





(145)





(50)





(80)





130

Noninterest income

9,686





10,543





8,504





8,823





8,125

Noninterest expense

27,981





28,555





27,689





25,393





26,622

Income before taxes

9,917





8,084





7,195





11,237





12,247

Income tax expense

1,551





1,020





835





1,582





1,860

Net income $ 8,366



$ 7,064



$ 6,360



$ 9,655



$ 10,387

Preferred stock dividends

-





-





-





-





-

Net income available to



























common shareholders $ 8,366



$ 7,064



$ 6,360



$ 9,655



$ 10,387































Per share data

























































Earnings per common share



























Basic



























Net income $ 8,366



$ 7,064



$ 6,360



$ 9,655



$ 10,387

Less allocation of earnings and



























dividends to participating securities

177





153





126





362





389

Net income available to common



























shareholders - basic $ 8,189



$ 6,911



$ 6,234



$ 9,293



$ 9,998































Weighted average common shares

outstanding

15,736,966





15,729,049





15,695,963





15,695,978





15,735,007

Less average participating securities

332,531





341,567





311,199





588,625





588,715

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding



























used to calculate basic earnings per

share

15,404,435





15,387,482





15,384,764





15,107,353





15,146,292































Earnings per common share



























Basic $ 0.53



$ 0.45



$ 0.41



$ 0.62



$ 0.66

Diluted $ 0.53



$ 0.45





0.41





0.62





0.66































Common shares dividend paid $ 2,518



$ 2,516



$ 2,510



$ 2,511



$ 2,521































Dividends paid per common share

0.16





0.16





0.16





0.16





0.16



Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

































Three Months Ended



September

30,



June 30,



March 31,



December

31,



September

30,

Asset quality 2024



2024



2024



2023



2023































Allowance for credit losses:



























Beginning of period $ 39,919



$ 38,849



$ 37,160



$ 35,280



$ 35,251

Charge-offs

(42)





(887)





(651)





(577)





(666)

Recoveries

45





157





298





132





65

Provision

1,346





1,800





2,042





2,325





630

End of period $ 41,268



$ 39,919



$ 38,849



$ 37,160



$ 35,280































Allowance for unfunded

commitments:



























Beginning of period $ 3,706



$ 3,851



$ 3,901



$ 3,981



$ 3,851

Charge-offs

-





-





-





-





-

Recoveries

-





-





-





-





-

Provision

(325)





(145)





(50)





(80)





130

End of period $ 3,381



$ 3,706



$ 3,851



$ 3,901



$ 3,981































Ratios



























Allowance to total loans

1.36 %



1.32 %



1.34 %



1.30 %



1.28 % Allowance to

nonperforming assets

226.60 %



233.47 %



247.06 %



245.66 %



308.52 % Allowance to

nonperforming loans

227.36 %



233.47 %



247.06 %



245.66 %



308.52 %





























Nonperforming assets



























Nonperforming loans $ 18,151



$ 17,098



$ 15,725



$ 15,126



$ 11,435

Other real estate owned

61





-





-





-





-

Total nonperforming assets $ 18,212



$ 17,098



$ 15,725



$ 15,126



$ 11,435































Capital and liquidity



























Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.45 %



8.59 %



8.62 %



8.75 %



8.73 % Tier 1 risk-based capital

ratio

10.29 %



10.63 %



10.81 %



10.72 %



10.82 % Total risk-based capital

ratio

13.81 %



14.28 %



14.53 %



14.45 %



14.60 % Tangible common equity

ratio (1)

6.64 %



6.19 %



6.28 %



6.36 %



5.49 %





























(1) See reconciliation of non-

GAAP measures at the end of

this press release





























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

































Three Months Ended



September

30,



June 30,



March 31,



December

31,



September

30,



2024



2024



2024



2023



2023































Tangible Common

Equity



























Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP $ 394,438



$ 373,808



$ 369,659



$ 372,002



$ 332,745

Less: Preferred

Equity

-





-





-





-





-

Less: Goodwill

and intangible

assets

133,829





133,785





134,618





135,028





134,998

Tangible common

equity (Non-GAAP) $ 260,609



$ 240,023



$ 235,041



$ 236,974



$ 197,747































Total Shares

Outstanding

15,736,528





15,737,222





15,727,013





15,695,424





15,695,997































Tangible book value

per share $ 16.56



$ 15.25



$ 14.95



$ 15.10



$ 12.60































Tangible Assets



























Total Assets -

GAAP $ 4,061,423



$ 4,011,914



$ 3,880,258



$ 3,861,418



$ 3,737,797

Less: Goodwill

and intangible

assets

133,829





133,785





134,618





135,028





134,998

Tangible assets

(Non-GAAP) $ 3,927,594



$ 3,878,129



$ 3,745,640



$ 3,726,390



$ 3,602,799































Tangible common

equity to tangible

assets

6.64 %



6.19 %



6.28 %



6.36 %



5.49 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)



























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



























September

30,



September

30,



September

30,



September

30,

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP): 2024



2023



2024



2023

























Noninterest expense (GAAP)

27,981





26,622





84,225





81,703

Less: Amortization of intangible assets

expense

363





398





1,121





1,195

Less: Acquisition related expenses

-





-





-





-

Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

27,618





26,224





83,104





80,508

























Net interest income (GAAP)

29,233





31,504





85,356





95,444

Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment

630





621





1,892





1,841

Noninterest income (GAAP)

9,686





8,125





28,733





28,342

Less: Net gains (losses) on equity

securities

223





69





156





(169)

Net interest income (FTE) plus

noninterest income (non-GAAP)

39,326





40,181





115,825





125,796

























Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

70.2 %



65.3 %



71.7 %



64.0 %

