Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results of $0.53 per Common Share

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2024.
Third quarter and year-to-date 2024 highlights:
- Net income of $8.4 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $10.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.
- Net income of $21.8 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, compared to $33.3 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
- Replaced nearly $5.7 million in non-interest income, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. This includes reductions in overdraft fees ($1.8 million), tax refund processing revenue ($2.4 million), and the 2023 MasterCard renewal fee ($1.5 million). Despite these decreases, non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, is $0.4 million higher than the same period in 2023.
- Cost of deposits of 218 basis points and total funding costs of 261 basis points for the quarter.
- Based on the September 30, 2024, market close share price of $17.82, the $0.16 third quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 3.59% and a dividend payout ratio of 30.2%.
CEO Commentary:
"We're pleased with our third-quarter earnings and performance. This quarter, we maintained a disciplined approach to loan and deposit pricing and effectively implemented our downward beta strategy. We also launched some of our deposit initiatives, that better aligned our lending and core funding. As a result, we increased deposits by $246 million and reduced wholesale borrowings by $213 million, contributing to an Earnings Per Share of $0.53, up from $0.45 last quarter.", said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.
"Our credit quality remains strong, as we continue to support lending and deepen our customer relationships. We're committed to meeting the rising demand for housing and construction financing, ensuring we address the needs of our customers and communities. With a strong third quarter coupled with the inflection in our net interest margin, we're well positioned for a strong finish to 2024.", Shaffer commented.
Results of Operations:
For the three-month periods ended September 30 and June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023
Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 5.3%, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024.
Interest income increased $2.1 million attributed to average interest-earning assets increasing $86 million coupled with a 6 basis point increase in asset yield.
The increase in interest income was partially offset by a $0.7 million increase in interest expenses. This was due to $246 million growth in deposits ($139 million in average balances) and a $214 million reduction in FHLB borrowings ($53 million in average balances), resulting in a net increase of $86 million in average interest-bearing liabilities when comparing Q3 2024 to Q2 2024.
When comparing the third quarter of 2024 to the same period of 2023. Net interest income declined $2.3 million. Interest income increased $6.1 million while interest expense increased $8.4 million.
Net interest margin decreased 53 basis points to 3.16% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 3.69% for the same period a year ago.
The increase in interest income was primarily due to a 30-basis point increase in interest-earning asset yield, which led to $2.6 million of the increase in interest income. Additionally, a $325.7 million increase in average interest-earning assets led to $4.4 million of the increase in interest income.
Interest expense increased $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 78 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $583.9 million. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was $320.3 million in time-deposits, $118.9 million in demand and savings, and $154.5 million in short-term borrowings to fund growth. This shift in the funding mix, as well as rising rates, is driving the increase in the funding rate. The 78-basis point increase in funding yield led to $4.5 million additional interest expense. Additionally, the $583.9 million of additional funds led to $4.7 million of additional interest expense. Interest-bearing deposit costs have increased 65.6% compared to a year ago.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$
3,031,884
46,899
6.15
%
$
2,679,679
$
40,547
5.88
%
Taxable securities ***
363,584
3,258
3.24
%
359,154
2,999
2.95
%
Non-taxable securities ***
291,254
2,369
3.83
%
286,048
2,336
3.77
%
Federal funds sold
-
-
0.00
%
-
-
0.00
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
19,144
215
4.47
%
55,288
719
5.16
%
Total interest-earning assets ***
$
3,705,866
$
52,741
5.64
%
$
3,380,169
$
46,601
5.34
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
36,868
22,542
Premises and equipment, net
51,342
50,999
Accrued interest receivable
13,802
11,673
Intangible assets
134,083
128,215
Bank owned life insurance
63,190
53,879
Other assets
57,856
64,008
Less allowance for loan losses
(40,068)
(34,283)
Total Assets
$
4,022,939
$
3,677,202
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$
1,452,850
$
4,074
1.12
%
$
1,333,903
$
2,189
0.65
%
Time
952,369
12,853
5.37
%
632,111
7,395
4.64
%
Short-term FHLB borrowings
388,022
5,328
5.46
%
233,547
4,061
5.51
%
Long-term FHLB borrowings
1,697
10
2.34
%
2,644
15
2.25
%
Other borrowings
-
-
0.00
%
8,026
198
9.91
%
Subordinated debentures
104,040
1,243
4.75
%
103,894
1,239
4.73
%
Repurchase agreements
-
-
0.00
%
993
-
0.00
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,898,978
$
23,508
3.23
%
$
2,315,118
$
15,097
2.45
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
687,364
980,835
Other liabilities
55,205
33,040
Shareholders' equity
381,392
348,209
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
4,022,939
$
3,677,202
Net interest income and interest rate
$
29,233
2.42
%
$
31,504
2.89
%
Net interest margin ***
3.16
%
3.69
%
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments,
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities
For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
Net interest income decreased $10.1 million, or 10.6%, compared to the same period in 2023.
Interest income increased $22.8 million, or 17.5%, for the nine months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023. Average interest-earning assets increased $342.2 million. Average yields increased 32 basis points. The increase in volume is due to organic loan growth.
Interest expense increased $32.9 million, or 93.4%, for the nine months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023. Average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 117 basis points compared to 2023. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $540.3 million for the nine months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023. Demand, Savings and Time deposits increased $461.2 million, collectively, and FHLB borrowings increased $102.5 million for the the nine months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023 to fund growth.
Net interest margin decreased of 72 basis points to 3.16% for the nine months of 2024, compared to 3.88% for the same period a year ago.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$
2,959,031
$
136,330
6.15
%
$
2,607,632
$
114,108
5.85
%
Taxable securities ***
355,329
9,262
3.12
%
367,946
8,817
2.89
%
Non-taxable securities ***
291,589
7,116
3.85
%
285,250
6,917
3.79
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
20,419
754
4.93
%
23,382
818
4.67
%
Total interest-earning assets ***
$
3,626,368
$
153,462
5.61
%
$
3,284,210
$
130,660
5.29
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
34,807
33,918
Premises and equipment, net
53,318
58,338
Accrued interest receivable
13,254
11,176
Intangible assets
134,474
133,154
Bank owned life insurance
62,176
53,796
Other assets
61,225
61,669
Less allowance for loan losses
(38,876)
(33,138)
Total Assets
$
3,946,746
$
3,603,123
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$
1,392,082
$
11,113
1.07
%
$
1,360,692
$
4,818
0.47
%
Time
927,306
37,305
5.37
%
497,458
15,532
4.17
%
Short-term FHLB borrowings
385,801
15,921
5.51
%
282,214
10,617
5.03
%
Long-term FHLB borrowings
2,000
35
2.34
%
3,062
51
2.23
%
Other borrowings
-
-
0.00
%
11,953
587
6.57
%
Subordinated debentures
103,999
3,732
4.79
%
103,854
3,607
4.67
%
Repurchase agreements
-
-
0.00
%
11,611
4
0.05
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,811,188
$
68,106
3.24
%
$
2,270,844
$
35,216
2.07
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
702,696
941,842
Other liabilities
60,282
44,739
Shareholders' equity
372,580
345,698
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
3,946,746
$
3,603,123
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$
85,356
2.37
%
$
95,444
3.22
%
Net interest margin ***
3.16
%
3.88
%
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments,
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
*** - 2024 and 2023 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and
Provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.3 million compared to $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. Provision for unfunded commitments for the third quarter of 2024 was (- $0.3) million compared to $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2023.
Year-to-date 2024 provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) was $4.7 million compared to $2.7 million for the same period of 2023.
The Allowance to total loans ratio as of September 30, 2024 was 1.36%, up from 1.32% on June 30, 2024 and up from 1.30% at December 31, 2023. The increased reserve requirement is attributed to longer expected lives of certain loans due to slower expected prepayments of lower interest rate loans in this higher interest rate environment.
For the third quarter of 2024, noninterest income totaled $9.7 million, a decrease of $0.9 million or 8.1% from second quarter 2024 and an increase of $1.6 million, or 19.2%, compared to the prior year's third quarter.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended September 30,
2024
2023
$ change
% change
Service charges
$
1,595
$
1,853
$
(258)
-13.9
%
Net gain/(loss) on equity securities
223
69
154
223.2
%
Net gain on sale of loans
1,427
787
640
81.3
%
ATM/Interchange fees
1,402
1,424
(22)
-1.5
%
Wealth management fees
1,443
1,197
246
20.6
%
Lease revenue and residual income
2,428
1,913
515
26.9
%
Bank owned life insurance
717
266
451
169.5
%
Swap fees
(14)
21
(35)
-166.7
%
Other
465
595
(130)
-21.8
%
Total noninterest income
$
9,686
$
8,125
$
1,561
19.2
%
Service charges for the third quarter of 2024 decreased year over year as we have eliminated our representment fee as well as reduced our overdraft charges, the effect of which was partially offset by an increase in service fees in consumer and treasury management.
Net gain/(loss) on equity securities change was the result of a market valuation adjustment.
Net gain on sale of loans includes gain/loss on sale of mortgages, adjustments to mortgage service rights (MSR), and gain/loss on sales of loans and leases from the Civista Leasing and Finance division; which continues to provide a strong and consistent revenue source for Civista.
Wealth management fees increased from organic growth in the trust and investment services business.
Lease revenue and residual income increased as we shifted away from operating leases to more finance leases, resulting in residual and lease rental income.
Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance (BOLI) increased due to a death benefit on an insured individual in the third quarter of 2024.
Other income decreased in the third quarter which includes loan fees, loan servicing fees, and leasing rental income.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, noninterest income totaled $28.7 million, an increase of $391 thousand, or 1.4%, compared to the same period in the prior year. This reflects the replacement of the tax refund processing business exited in 2023.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended September 30,
2024
2023
$ change
% change
Service charges
$
4,523
$
5,457
$
(934)
-17.1
%
Net gain/(loss) on equity securities
156
(169)
325
192.3
%
Net gain on sale of loans
3,179
2,033
1,146
56.4
%
ATM/Interchange fees
4,201
4,227
(26)
-0.6
%
Wealth management fees
4,055
3,570
485
13.6
%
Lease revenue and residual income
7,630
6,160
1,470
23.9
%
Bank owned life insurance
1,434
830
604
72.8
%
Swap fees
165
198
(33)
-16.7
%
Tax Refund Processing Fee
-
2,375
(2,375)
-100.0
%
Other
3,390
3,661
(271)
-7.4
%
Total noninterest income
$
28,733
$
28,342
$
391
1.4
%
Service charges for the first nine months of 2024 decreased resulting from the elimination of our representment fee and reducing our overdraft charges, the effect of which was partially offset by an increase in service fees in consumer and treasury management.
Net gain/loss on equity securities change was the result of a market valuation adjustment.
Net gain on sale of loans increased primarily due to an increase in the volume of mortgage and Civista Leasing and Finance leases as well as loans sold.
Wealth management fees increased from organic growth in the trust and investment services business.
Lease revenue and residual income increased from prior year as we shifted from operating leases to more finance leases, resulting in residual and lease rental income; as the Civista Leasing and Finance business continues to increase.
Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance (BOLI) increased due to death benefit on an insured individual in 2024.
Tax Refund Processing Fee income is now zero as we exited our relationship with a third-party processor that was in the tax refund processing business.
Other income - includes $1.1 million of loan and loan servicing fees and $1.3 million of leasing rental income. 2023 includes a $1.5 million fee collected with the renewal of the company's contract with MasterCard.
For the third quarter of 2024, noninterest expense totaled $28.0 million, a decrease of $0.6 million or 2.0% when compared to the second quarter of 2024. When compared to the prior years' third quarter, noninterest expense increased $1.4 million, or 5.1%.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended September 30,
2024
2023
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$
15,726
$
14,054
$
1,672
11.9
%
Net occupancy Expense
1,293
1,368
$
(75)
-5.5
%
Contracted data processing
636
651
$
(15)
-2.3
%
Taxes and assessments
1,040
1,028
$
12
1.2
%
Professional services
1,134
1,010
$
124
12.3
%
Equipment Maint/Depr
2,345
2,687
$
(342)
-12.7
%
ATM/Interchange expense
805
788
$
17
2.2
%
Marketing
716
497
$
219
44.1
%
Sponsorships
39
381
$
(342)
-89.8
%
Communications
354
384
$
(30)
-7.8
%
Insurance Expense
634
635
$
(1)
-0.2
%
Software maintenance expense
1,239
1,103
$
136
12.3
%
Other
2,020
2,036
$
(16)
-0.8
%
Total noninterest expense
$
27,981
$
26,622
$
1,359
5.1
%
Compensation expense increased primarily due to a merit increases, employee insurance, and other payroll-related expenses. The quarter-to-date average number of full time equivalent (FTE) employees was 526 at September 30, 2024, compared with an average number of 528 for the same period in 2023.
Equipment maintenance and depreciation expense decreased $342 thousand primarily due to depreciation associated with Civista Leasing and Finance as operating leases mature.
Software maintenance expense increased $136 thousand due to increases in both software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.
In the third quarter of 2024, other expenses include a $0.8 million reserve to address a reconciling item related to a system conversion, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024.
The efficiency ratio was 70.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 65.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 5.3% increase in noninterest expenses and a 7.2% decrease in net interest income; partially offset by a 19.2% increase in noninterest income.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 15.6% compared to 15.2% in the third quarter of 2023.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, noninterest expense totaled $84.2 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 3.1%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended September 30,
2024
2023
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$
46,922
$
44,137
$
2,785
6.3
%
Net occupancy and equipment
3,959
4,096
(137)
-3.3
%
Contracted data processing
1,740
1,730
10
0.6
%
Taxes and assessments
3,036
2,985
51
1.7
%
Professional services
3,532
3,804
(272)
-7.2
%
Equipment Maint/Depr
7,313
8,213
(900)
-11.0
%
ATM/Interchange expense
2,452
2,340
112
4.8
%
Marketing
1,640
1,542
98
6.4
%
Sponsorships
1,300
1,102
198
18.0
%
Communications
1,069
1,283
(214)
-16.7
%
Insurance Expense
1,902
1,853
49
2.6
%
Software maintenance expense
3,685
3,145
540
17.2
%
Other
5,675
5,473
202
3.7
%
Total noninterest expense
$
84,225
$
81,703
$
2,522
3.1
%
Compensation expense increased primarily due to merit increases, employee insurance, and other payroll-related expenses. The year-to-date average number of full time equivalent (FTE) employees was 534 for the nine-months ended September 30, 2024, compared with an average number of 531 for the same period in 2023.
Equipment maintenance and depreciation expense decreased by $900 thousand, primarily from a decrease of $785 thousand in depreciation of equipment on operating leases as operating leases mature.
Software maintenance expense increased due to increases in both software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.
The efficiency ratio was 71.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 64.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an 3.2% increase in noninterest expense and a 10.6% decrease in net interest income, partially offset by an 1.4% increase in noninterest income.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 13.5% compared to 15.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at September 30, 2024, were $4.1 billion, an increase of $200.0 million, or 5.2%, from December 31, 2023.
End of period loan and lease balances
(unaudited - dollars in
September
December
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Commercial and Agriculture
$
304,639
$
304,793
$
(154)
-0.1
%
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
375,751
377,321
(1,570)
-0.4
%
Non-owner Occupied
1,205,453
1,161,894
43,559
3.7
%
Residential Real Estate
751,825
659,841
91,984
13.9
%
Real Estate Construction
318,063
260,409
57,654
22.1
%
Farm Real Estate
24,122
24,771
(649)
-2.6
%
Lease financing receivable
49,453
54,642
(5,189)
-9.5
%
Consumer and Other
14,640
18,057
(3,417)
-18.9
%
Total Loans
$
3,043,946
$
2,861,728
$
182,218
6.4
%
Loan and lease balances increased $182.2 million, or 6.4% since December 31, 2023.
Growth was tempered in the first quarter with a diligent focus on rate and margin, and also tempered in the third quarter to focus on deposits and reduce dependency on wholesale funding.
Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the non-owner occupied category, especially in the multi-family area in the major Ohio metropolitan areas. Real Estate Construction has increased with consistent demand for more projects across the state of Ohio.
Residential Real Estate has grown primarily due to more home construction loans as we meet the demand for housing and construction financing by our customers and communities.
Deposits
Total deposits at September 30, 2024 were $3.2 billion, an increase of $238.7 million, or 8.0%, from December 31, 2023.
(unaudited - dollars in
September
December
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
686,316
$
771,699
$
(85,383)
-11.1
%
Interest-bearing demand
420,333
449,449
(29,116)
-6.5
%
Savings and money market
1,111,771
854,881
256,890
30.0
%
Time deposits
456,973
391,809
65,164
16.6
%
Brokered deposits
548,339
517,190
31,149
6.0
%
Total Deposits
$
3,223,732
$
2,985,028
$
238,704
8.0
%
The $85.4 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits was primarily due to a $48.0 million decrease in noninterest-bearing business accounts and $36.8 million noninterest-bearing accounts related to the former tax refund processing program as customers migrate deposits to interest bearing accounts.
The $29.1 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits was primarily due to a $14.6 million decrease in interest-bearing personal accounts, a $7.5 million decrease in Jumbo NOW accounts, and a $3.7 million decrease in interest-bearing business accounts.
The $256.9 million increase in savings and money market deposits was primarily due to a $65.9 million increase in personal money market accounts, a $148.5 million increase in business money market accounts, $115.1 million increase in public funds money markets, partially offset by a $18.4 million decrease in statement savings coupled with a $7.2 million decrease in business savings accounts. Included in the growth are the $87 million of trust cash deposits brought onto the balance sheet in the third quarter, and $110 million of deposits associated with the Ohio Home Buyers Program.
The $65.2 million increase in time deposits was primarily due to a $22.7 million increase in Jumbo time certificates, a $23.5 million increase in retail time certificates, and a $23.5 million increase in time certificates over $250 thousand.
FHLB overnight advances totaled $287.0 million on September 30, 2024, down $213.5 million from $500.5 million on June 30, 2024 and down from $338.0 million on December 31, 2023. FHLB term advances totaled $1.6 million on September 30, 2024, down from $2.4 million on December 31, 2023.
Stock Repurchase Program
So far in 2024, Civista has not repurchased any shares, leaving the entire $13.5 million of the current repurchase authorization remaining. The current repurchase plan will expire in May 2025. In January, Civista liquidated 8,262 shares held by employees, at $18.38 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.
Shareholders' Equity
Total shareholders' equity at September 30, 2024, totaled $394.4 million, an increase of $22.4 million from December 31, 2023. This resulted from an increase of $14.1 million in retained earnings and a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $7.6 million.
Asset Quality
Civista recorded net losses of $1.1 million for the first nine months of 2024 compared to net losses of $0.5 million for the same period of 2023. The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.36% at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.32% at June 30, 2024 and 1.30% at December 31, 2023.
Allowance for Credit Losses
(dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended September 30,
2024
2023
Beginning of period
$
37,160
$
28,511
CECL adoption adjustments
-
5,193
Charge-offs
(1,580)
(855)
Recoveries
500
320
Provision
5,188
2,111
End of period
$
41,268
$
35,280
Allowance for Unfunded Commitments
(dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended September 30,
2024
2023
Beginning of period
$
3,901
$
-
CECL adoption adjustments
-
3,386
Charge-offs
-
-
Recoveries
-
-
Provision
(520)
595
End of period
$
3,381
$
3,981
Non-performing assets at September 30, 2024 were $18.2 million, an increase of $3.1 million or 20.4%, from December 31, 2023. The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.46% at September 30, 2024 and 0.39% at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans decreased from 245.67% at December 31, 2023 to 227.36% at September 30, 2024.
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
Non-accrual loans
$
16,488
$
12,467
Restructured loans
1,663
2,659
Total non-performing loans
18,151
15,126
Other Real Estate Owned
61
-
Total non-performing assets
$
18,212
$
15,126
Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 800-836-8184 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. third quarter 2024 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $4.1 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 43 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its Civista Leasing and Finance Division (formerly Vision Financial Group, Inc.), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com.
CivistaBancshares, Inc
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest income
$
52,741
$
46,601
$
153,462
$
130,660
Interest expense
23,508
15,097
68,106
35,216
Net interest income
29,233
31,504
85,356
95,444
Provision for credit losses
1,346
630
5,188
2,111
Provision for unfunded commitments
(325)
130
(520)
595
Net interest income after provision
28,212
30,744
80,688
92,738
Noninterest income
9,686
8,125
28,733
28,342
Noninterest expense
27,981
26,622
84,225
81,703
Income before taxes
9,917
12,247
25,196
39,377
Income tax expense
1,551
1,860
3,406
6,068
Net income
8,366
10,387
21,790
33,309
Preferred stock dividends
-
-
-
-
Net income available
to common shareholders
$
8,366
$
10,387
$
21,790
$
33,309
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.16
$
0.16
$
0.48
$
0.45
Earnings per common share
Basic
Net income
$
8,366
$
10,387
$
21,790
$
33,309
Less allocation of earnings and
dividends to participating securities
177
389
455
1,220
Net income available to common
shareholders - basic
$
8,189
$
9,998
$
21,335
$
32,089
Weighted average common shares outstanding
15,736,966
15,735,007
15,720,714
15,747,648
Less average participating securities
332,531
588,715
328,447
576,902
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to calculate basic earnings per share
15,404,435
15,146,292
15,392,267
15,170,746
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.53
$
0.66
$
1.39
$
2.12
Diluted
0.53
0.66
1.39
2.12
Selected financial ratios:
Return on average assets
0.83
%
1.12
%
0.74
%
1.24
%
Return on average equity
8.73
%
11.83
%
7.81
%
12.88
%
Dividend payout ratio
30.10
%
24.24
%
34.63
%
21.27
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.19
%
3.69
%
3.16
%
3.88
%
Selected Balance Sheet Items
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash and due from financial institutions
$
74,662
$
60,406
Investment in time deposits
1,450
1,225
Investment securities
629,113
620,441
Loans held for sale
8,299
1,725
Loans
3,043,946
2,861,728
Less: allowance for credit losses
(41,268)
(37,160)
Net loans
3,002,678
2,824,568
Other securities
32,633
29,998
Premises and equipment, net
49,967
56,769
Goodwill and other intangibles
133,829
135,028
Bank owned life insurance
62,912
61,335
Other assets
65,880
69,923
Total assets
$
4,061,423
$
3,861,418
Total deposits
$
3,223,732
$
2,985,028
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term
287,047
338,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term
1,598
2,392
Subordinated debentures
104,067
103,943
Other borrowings
-
9,859
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
50,541
50,194
Total shareholders' equity
394,438
372,002
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,061,423
$
3,861,418
Shares outstanding at period end
15,736,528
15,695,424
Book value per share
$
25.07
$
23.70
Equity to asset ratio
9.71
%
9.63
%
Selected asset quality ratios:
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.36
%
1.30
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.45
%
0.39
%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
227.36
%
245.67
%
Non-performing asset analysis
Nonaccrual loans
$
16,488
$
12,467
Troubled debt restructurings
1,663
2,659
Other real estate owned
61
-
Total
$
18,212
$
15,126
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
September
June 30,
March 31,
December
September
End of Period Balances
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
74,662
$
55,760
$
50,310
$
60,406
$
50,316
Investment in time deposits
1,450
1,450
1,450
1,225
1,472
Investment securities
629,113
611,866
608,277
620,441
595,508
Loans held for sale
8,299
5,369
3,716
1,725
1,589
Loans and leases
3,043,946
3,014,996
2,898,139
2,861,728
2,759,771
Allowance for credit losses
(41,268)
(39,919)
(38,849)
(37,160)
(35,280)
Net Loans
3,002,678
2,975,077
2,859,290
2,824,568
2,724,491
Other securities
32,633
37,615
31,360
29,998
34,224
Premises and equipment, net
49,967
52,142
54,280
56,769
58,989
Goodwill and other intangibles
133,829
134,227
134,618
135,028
134,998
Bank owned life insurance
62,912
63,367
61,685
61,335
54,053
Other assets
65,880
75,041
75,272
69,923
82,157
Total Assets
$
4,061,423
$
4,011,914
$
3,880,258
$
3,861,418
$
3,737,797
Liabilities
Total deposits
$
3,223,732
$
2,977,616
$
2,980,695
$
2,985,028
$
2,795,743
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term
$
287,047
500,500
368,500
338,000
431,500
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term
$
1,598
1,841
2,211
2,392
2,573
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
-
-
-
-
-
Subordinated debentures
104,067
104,026
103,984
103,943
103,921
Other borrowings
-
7,156
8,105
9,859
10,964
Secured borrowings
-
-
-
-
4,881
Securities purchased payable
-
-
-
-
1,755
Tax refunds in process
-
-
-
2,885
493
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
50,541
46,967
47,104
47,309
53,222
Total liabilities
3,666,985
3,638,106
3,510,599
3,489,416
3,405,052
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred shares, Series B
-
-
-
-
-
Common shares
311,901
311,529
311,352
311,166
310,975
Retained earnings
198,034
192,186
187,638
183,788
176,644
Treasury shares
(75,586)
(75,574)
(75,574)
(75,422)
(75,412)
Accumulated other comprehensive
(39,911)
(54,333)
(53,757)
(47,530)
(79,462)
Total shareholders' equity
394,438
373,808
369,659
372,002
332,745
Total Liabilities and Shareholders'
$
4,061,423
$
4,011,914
$
3,880,258
$
3,861,418
$
3,737,797
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
September
June 30,
March 31,
December
September
Income statement
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Total interest and dividend income
$
52,741
$
50,593
$
50,128
$
48,599
$
46,601
Total interest expense
23,508
22,842
21,756
18,547
15,097
Net interest income
29,233
27,751
28,372
30,052
31,504
Provision for credit losses
1,346
1,800
2,042
2,325
630
Provision for unfunded commitments
(325)
(145)
(50)
(80)
130
Noninterest income
9,686
10,543
8,504
8,823
8,125
Noninterest expense
27,981
28,555
27,689
25,393
26,622
Income before taxes
9,917
8,084
7,195
11,237
12,247
Income tax expense
1,551
1,020
835
1,582
1,860
Net income
$
8,366
$
7,064
$
6,360
$
9,655
$
10,387
Preferred stock dividends
-
-
-
-
-
Net income available to
common shareholders
$
8,366
$
7,064
$
6,360
$
9,655
$
10,387
Per share data
Earnings per common share
Basic
Net income
$
8,366
$
7,064
$
6,360
$
9,655
$
10,387
Less allocation of earnings and
dividends to participating securities
177
153
126
362
389
Net income available to common
shareholders - basic
$
8,189
$
6,911
$
6,234
$
9,293
$
9,998
Weighted average common shares
15,736,966
15,729,049
15,695,963
15,695,978
15,735,007
Less average participating securities
332,531
341,567
311,199
588,625
588,715
Weighted average number of shares
used to calculate basic earnings per
15,404,435
15,387,482
15,384,764
15,107,353
15,146,292
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.53
$
0.45
$
0.41
$
0.62
$
0.66
Diluted
$
0.53
$
0.45
0.41
0.62
0.66
Common shares dividend paid
$
2,518
$
2,516
$
2,510
$
2,511
$
2,521
Dividends paid per common share
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.16
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
September
June 30,
March 31,
December
September
Asset quality
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Allowance for credit losses:
Beginning of period
$
39,919
$
38,849
$
37,160
$
35,280
$
35,251
Charge-offs
(42)
(887)
(651)
(577)
(666)
Recoveries
45
157
298
132
65
Provision
1,346
1,800
2,042
2,325
630
End of period
$
41,268
$
39,919
$
38,849
$
37,160
$
35,280
Allowance for unfunded
Beginning of period
$
3,706
$
3,851
$
3,901
$
3,981
$
3,851
Charge-offs
-
-
-
-
-
Recoveries
-
-
-
-
-
Provision
(325)
(145)
(50)
(80)
130
End of period
$
3,381
$
3,706
$
3,851
$
3,901
$
3,981
Ratios
Allowance to total loans
1.36
%
1.32
%
1.34
%
1.30
%
1.28
%
Allowance to
226.60
%
233.47
%
247.06
%
245.66
%
308.52
%
Allowance to
227.36
%
233.47
%
247.06
%
245.66
%
308.52
%
Nonperforming assets
Nonperforming loans
$
18,151
$
17,098
$
15,725
$
15,126
$
11,435
Other real estate owned
61
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
18,212
$
17,098
$
15,725
$
15,126
$
11,435
Capital and liquidity
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.45
%
8.59
%
8.62
%
8.75
%
8.73
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
10.29
%
10.63
%
10.81
%
10.72
%
10.82
%
Total risk-based capital
13.81
%
14.28
%
14.53
%
14.45
%
14.60
%
Tangible common equity
6.64
%
6.19
%
6.28
%
6.36
%
5.49
%
(1) See reconciliation of non-
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
September
June 30,
March 31,
December
September
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Tangible Common
Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP
$
394,438
$
373,808
$
369,659
$
372,002
$
332,745
Less: Preferred
-
-
-
-
-
Less: Goodwill
133,829
133,785
134,618
135,028
134,998
Tangible common
$
260,609
$
240,023
$
235,041
$
236,974
$
197,747
Total Shares
15,736,528
15,737,222
15,727,013
15,695,424
15,695,997
Tangible book value
$
16.56
$
15.25
$
14.95
$
15.10
$
12.60
Tangible Assets
Total Assets -
$
4,061,423
$
4,011,914
$
3,880,258
$
3,861,418
$
3,737,797
Less: Goodwill
133,829
133,785
134,618
135,028
134,998
Tangible assets
$
3,927,594
$
3,878,129
$
3,745,640
$
3,726,390
$
3,602,799
Tangible common
6.64
%
6.19
%
6.28
%
6.36
%
5.49
%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
September
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
2024
2023
2024
2023
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
27,981
26,622
84,225
81,703
Less: Amortization of intangible assets
363
398
1,121
1,195
Less: Acquisition related expenses
-
-
-
-
Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
27,618
26,224
83,104
80,508
Net interest income (GAAP)
29,233
31,504
85,356
95,444
Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment
630
621
1,892
1,841
Noninterest income (GAAP)
9,686
8,125
28,733
28,342
Less: Net gains (losses) on equity
223
69
156
(169)
Net interest income (FTE) plus
39,326
40,181
115,825
125,796
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
70.2
%
65.3
%
71.7
%
64.0
%
SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.