WKN: A14SSR | ISIN: US1788671071 | Ticker-Symbol: 44Q
Frankfurt
29.10.24
08:02 Uhr
17,000 Euro
+0,700
+4,29 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CIVISTA BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CIVISTA BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,10017,50015:31
PR Newswire
29.10.2024 12:30 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results of $0.53 per Common Share

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2024.

Third quarter and year-to-date 2024 highlights:

  • Net income of $8.4 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $10.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.
  • Net income of $21.8 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, compared to $33.3 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
  • Replaced nearly $5.7 million in non-interest income, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. This includes reductions in overdraft fees ($1.8 million), tax refund processing revenue ($2.4 million), and the 2023 MasterCard renewal fee ($1.5 million). Despite these decreases, non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, is $0.4 million higher than the same period in 2023.
  • Cost of deposits of 218 basis points and total funding costs of 261 basis points for the quarter.
  • Based on the September 30, 2024, market close share price of $17.82, the $0.16 third quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 3.59% and a dividend payout ratio of 30.2%.

CEO Commentary:

"We're pleased with our third-quarter earnings and performance. This quarter, we maintained a disciplined approach to loan and deposit pricing and effectively implemented our downward beta strategy. We also launched some of our deposit initiatives, that better aligned our lending and core funding. As a result, we increased deposits by $246 million and reduced wholesale borrowings by $213 million, contributing to an Earnings Per Share of $0.53, up from $0.45 last quarter.", said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

"Our credit quality remains strong, as we continue to support lending and deepen our customer relationships. We're committed to meeting the rising demand for housing and construction financing, ensuring we address the needs of our customers and communities. With a strong third quarter coupled with the inflection in our net interest margin, we're well positioned for a strong finish to 2024.", Shaffer commented.

Results of Operations:

For the three-month periods ended September 30 and June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023

Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 5.3%, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Interest income increased $2.1 million attributed to average interest-earning assets increasing $86 million coupled with a 6 basis point increase in asset yield.

The increase in interest income was partially offset by a $0.7 million increase in interest expenses. This was due to $246 million growth in deposits ($139 million in average balances) and a $214 million reduction in FHLB borrowings ($53 million in average balances), resulting in a net increase of $86 million in average interest-bearing liabilities when comparing Q3 2024 to Q2 2024.

When comparing the third quarter of 2024 to the same period of 2023. Net interest income declined $2.3 million. Interest income increased $6.1 million while interest expense increased $8.4 million.

Net interest margin decreased 53 basis points to 3.16% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 3.69% for the same period a year ago.

The increase in interest income was primarily due to a 30-basis point increase in interest-earning asset yield, which led to $2.6 million of the increase in interest income. Additionally, a $325.7 million increase in average interest-earning assets led to $4.4 million of the increase in interest income.

Interest expense increased $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 78 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $583.9 million. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was $320.3 million in time-deposits, $118.9 million in demand and savings, and $154.5 million in short-term borrowings to fund growth. This shift in the funding mix, as well as rising rates, is driving the increase in the funding rate. The 78-basis point increase in funding yield led to $4.5 million additional interest expense. Additionally, the $583.9 million of additional funds led to $4.7 million of additional interest expense. Interest-bearing deposit costs have increased 65.6% compared to a year ago.

Average Balance Analysis


(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended September 30,



2024



2023



Average




Yield/



Average




Yield/


Assets:

balance


Interest


rate *



balance


Interest


rate *


Interest-earning assets:














Loans **

$

3,031,884



46,899



6.15

%


$

2,679,679


$

40,547



5.88

%

Taxable securities ***


363,584



3,258



3.24

%



359,154



2,999



2.95

%

Non-taxable securities ***


291,254



2,369



3.83

%



286,048



2,336



3.77

%

Federal funds sold

-


-



0.00

%



-



-



0.00

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks


19,144



215



4.47

%



55,288



719



5.16

%

Total interest-earning assets ***

$

3,705,866


$

52,741



5.64

%


$

3,380,169


$

46,601



5.34

%

Noninterest-earning assets:














Cash and due from financial institutions


36,868








22,542






Premises and equipment, net


51,342








50,999






Accrued interest receivable


13,802








11,673






Intangible assets


134,083








128,215






Bank owned life insurance


63,190








53,879






Other assets


57,856








64,008






Less allowance for loan losses


(40,068)








(34,283)






Total Assets

$

4,022,939







$

3,677,202




















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:














Interest-bearing liabilities:














Demand and savings

$

1,452,850


$

4,074



1.12

%


$

1,333,903


$

2,189



0.65

%

Time


952,369



12,853



5.37

%



632,111



7,395



4.64

%

Short-term FHLB borrowings


388,022



5,328



5.46

%



233,547



4,061



5.51

%

Long-term FHLB borrowings


1,697



10



2.34

%



2,644



15



2.25

%

Other borrowings


-



-



0.00

%



8,026



198



9.91

%

Subordinated debentures


104,040



1,243



4.75

%



103,894



1,239



4.73

%

Repurchase agreements


-



-



0.00

%



993



-



0.00

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

2,898,978


$

23,508



3.23

%


$

2,315,118


$

15,097



2.45

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


687,364








980,835






Other liabilities


55,205








33,040






Shareholders' equity


381,392








348,209






Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

4,022,939







$

3,677,202




















Net interest income and interest rate
spread



$

29,233



2.42

%




$

31,504



2.89

%















Net interest margin ***






3.16

%







3.69

%















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments,
included in the yields above, was $630 thousand and $621 thousand for the periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023,
respectively
















** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
















*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities
by unrealized losses of $57.2 million and $69.2 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating
the yield on earning assets and the margin


For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

Net interest income decreased $10.1 million, or 10.6%, compared to the same period in 2023.

Interest income increased $22.8 million, or 17.5%, for the nine months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023. Average interest-earning assets increased $342.2 million. Average yields increased 32 basis points. The increase in volume is due to organic loan growth.

Interest expense increased $32.9 million, or 93.4%, for the nine months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023. Average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 117 basis points compared to 2023. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $540.3 million for the nine months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023. Demand, Savings and Time deposits increased $461.2 million, collectively, and FHLB borrowings increased $102.5 million for the the nine months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023 to fund growth.

Net interest margin decreased of 72 basis points to 3.16% for the nine months of 2024, compared to 3.88% for the same period a year ago.

Average Balance Analysis


(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024



2023



Average




Yield/



Average




Yield/


Assets:

balance


Interest


rate *



balance


Interest


rate *


Interest-earning assets:














Loans **

$

2,959,031


$

136,330



6.15

%


$

2,607,632


$

114,108



5.85

%

Taxable securities ***


355,329



9,262



3.12

%



367,946



8,817



2.89

%

Non-taxable securities ***


291,589



7,116



3.85

%



285,250



6,917



3.79

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks


20,419



754



4.93

%



23,382



818



4.67

%

Total interest-earning assets ***

$

3,626,368


$

153,462



5.61

%


$

3,284,210


$

130,660



5.29

%

Noninterest-earning assets:














Cash and due from financial institutions


34,807








33,918






Premises and equipment, net


53,318








58,338






Accrued interest receivable


13,254








11,176






Intangible assets


134,474








133,154






Bank owned life insurance


62,176








53,796






Other assets


61,225








61,669






Less allowance for loan losses


(38,876)








(33,138)






Total Assets

$

3,946,746







$

3,603,123




















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:














Interest-bearing liabilities:














Demand and savings

$

1,392,082


$

11,113



1.07

%


$

1,360,692


$

4,818



0.47

%

Time


927,306



37,305



5.37

%



497,458



15,532



4.17

%

Short-term FHLB borrowings


385,801



15,921



5.51

%



282,214



10,617



5.03

%

Long-term FHLB borrowings


2,000



35



2.34

%



3,062



51



2.23

%

Other borrowings


-



-



0.00

%



11,953



587



6.57

%

Subordinated debentures


103,999



3,732



4.79

%



103,854



3,607



4.67

%

Repurchase agreements


-



-



0.00

%



11,611



4



0.05

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

2,811,188


$

68,106



3.24

%


$

2,270,844


$

35,216



2.07

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


702,696








941,842






Other liabilities


60,282








44,739






Shareholders' equity


372,580








345,698






Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

3,946,746







$

3,603,123




















Net interest income and interest rate spread



$

85,356



2.37

%




$

95,444



3.22

%















Net interest margin ***






3.16

%







3.88

%















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments,
included in the yields above, was $1.9 million and $1.8 million for the periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023,
respectively
















** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
















*** - 2024 and 2023 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and
nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $61.9 million and $64.3 million, respectively. These adjustments were also
made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin


Provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.3 million compared to $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. Provision for unfunded commitments for the third quarter of 2024 was (- $0.3) million compared to $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Year-to-date 2024 provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) was $4.7 million compared to $2.7 million for the same period of 2023.

The Allowance to total loans ratio as of September 30, 2024 was 1.36%, up from 1.32% on June 30, 2024 and up from 1.30% at December 31, 2023. The increased reserve requirement is attributed to longer expected lives of certain loans due to slower expected prepayments of lower interest rate loans in this higher interest rate environment.

For the third quarter of 2024, noninterest income totaled $9.7 million, a decrease of $0.9 million or 8.1% from second quarter 2024 and an increase of $1.6 million, or 19.2%, compared to the prior year's third quarter.

Noninterest income












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended September 30,



2024



2023



$ change



% change


Service charges

$

1,595



$

1,853



$

(258)




-13.9

%

Net gain/(loss) on equity securities


223




69




154




223.2

%

Net gain on sale of loans


1,427




787




640




81.3

%

ATM/Interchange fees


1,402




1,424




(22)




-1.5

%

Wealth management fees


1,443




1,197




246




20.6

%

Lease revenue and residual income


2,428




1,913




515




26.9

%

Bank owned life insurance


717




266




451




169.5

%

Swap fees


(14)




21




(35)




-166.7

%

Other


465




595




(130)




-21.8

%

Total noninterest income

$

9,686



$

8,125



$

1,561




19.2

%

Service charges for the third quarter of 2024 decreased year over year as we have eliminated our representment fee as well as reduced our overdraft charges, the effect of which was partially offset by an increase in service fees in consumer and treasury management.

Net gain/(loss) on equity securities change was the result of a market valuation adjustment.

Net gain on sale of loans includes gain/loss on sale of mortgages, adjustments to mortgage service rights (MSR), and gain/loss on sales of loans and leases from the Civista Leasing and Finance division; which continues to provide a strong and consistent revenue source for Civista.

Wealth management fees increased from organic growth in the trust and investment services business.

Lease revenue and residual income increased as we shifted away from operating leases to more finance leases, resulting in residual and lease rental income.

Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance (BOLI) increased due to a death benefit on an insured individual in the third quarter of 2024.

Other income decreased in the third quarter which includes loan fees, loan servicing fees, and leasing rental income.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, noninterest income totaled $28.7 million, an increase of $391 thousand, or 1.4%, compared to the same period in the prior year. This reflects the replacement of the tax refund processing business exited in 2023.

Noninterest income












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Nine months ended September 30,



2024



2023



$ change



% change


Service charges

$

4,523



$

5,457



$

(934)




-17.1

%

Net gain/(loss) on equity securities


156




(169)




325




192.3

%

Net gain on sale of loans


3,179




2,033




1,146




56.4

%

ATM/Interchange fees


4,201




4,227




(26)




-0.6

%

Wealth management fees


4,055




3,570




485




13.6

%

Lease revenue and residual income


7,630




6,160




1,470




23.9

%

Bank owned life insurance


1,434




830




604




72.8

%

Swap fees


165




198




(33)




-16.7

%

Tax Refund Processing Fee


-




2,375




(2,375)




-100.0

%

Other


3,390




3,661




(271)




-7.4

%

Total noninterest income

$

28,733



$

28,342



$

391




1.4

%

Service charges for the first nine months of 2024 decreased resulting from the elimination of our representment fee and reducing our overdraft charges, the effect of which was partially offset by an increase in service fees in consumer and treasury management.

Net gain/loss on equity securities change was the result of a market valuation adjustment.

Net gain on sale of loans increased primarily due to an increase in the volume of mortgage and Civista Leasing and Finance leases as well as loans sold.

Wealth management fees increased from organic growth in the trust and investment services business.

Lease revenue and residual income increased from prior year as we shifted from operating leases to more finance leases, resulting in residual and lease rental income; as the Civista Leasing and Finance business continues to increase.

Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance (BOLI) increased due to death benefit on an insured individual in 2024.

Tax Refund Processing Fee income is now zero as we exited our relationship with a third-party processor that was in the tax refund processing business.

Other income - includes $1.1 million of loan and loan servicing fees and $1.3 million of leasing rental income. 2023 includes a $1.5 million fee collected with the renewal of the company's contract with MasterCard.

For the third quarter of 2024, noninterest expense totaled $28.0 million, a decrease of $0.6 million or 2.0% when compared to the second quarter of 2024. When compared to the prior years' third quarter, noninterest expense increased $1.4 million, or 5.1%.

Noninterest expense












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended September 30,



2024



2023



$ change



% change


Compensation expense

$

15,726



$

14,054



$

1,672




11.9

%

Net occupancy Expense


1,293




1,368



$

(75)




-5.5

%

Contracted data processing


636




651



$

(15)




-2.3

%

Taxes and assessments


1,040




1,028



$

12




1.2

%

Professional services


1,134




1,010



$

124




12.3

%

Equipment Maint/Depr


2,345




2,687



$

(342)




-12.7

%

ATM/Interchange expense


805




788



$

17




2.2

%

Marketing


716




497



$

219




44.1

%

Sponsorships


39




381



$

(342)




-89.8

%

Communications


354




384



$

(30)




-7.8

%

Insurance Expense


634




635



$

(1)




-0.2

%

Software maintenance expense


1,239




1,103



$

136




12.3

%

Other


2,020




2,036



$

(16)




-0.8

%

Total noninterest expense

$

27,981



$

26,622



$

1,359




5.1

%

Compensation expense increased primarily due to a merit increases, employee insurance, and other payroll-related expenses. The quarter-to-date average number of full time equivalent (FTE) employees was 526 at September 30, 2024, compared with an average number of 528 for the same period in 2023.

Equipment maintenance and depreciation expense decreased $342 thousand primarily due to depreciation associated with Civista Leasing and Finance as operating leases mature.

Software maintenance expense increased $136 thousand due to increases in both software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

In the third quarter of 2024, other expenses include a $0.8 million reserve to address a reconciling item related to a system conversion, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The efficiency ratio was 70.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 65.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 5.3% increase in noninterest expenses and a 7.2% decrease in net interest income; partially offset by a 19.2% increase in noninterest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 15.6% compared to 15.2% in the third quarter of 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, noninterest expense totaled $84.2 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 3.1%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest expense












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Nine months ended September 30,



2024



2023



$ change



% change


Compensation expense

$

46,922



$

44,137



$

2,785




6.3

%

Net occupancy and equipment


3,959




4,096




(137)




-3.3

%

Contracted data processing


1,740




1,730




10




0.6

%

Taxes and assessments


3,036




2,985




51




1.7

%

Professional services


3,532




3,804




(272)




-7.2

%

Equipment Maint/Depr


7,313




8,213




(900)




-11.0

%

ATM/Interchange expense


2,452




2,340




112




4.8

%

Marketing


1,640




1,542




98




6.4

%

Sponsorships


1,300




1,102




198




18.0

%

Communications


1,069




1,283




(214)




-16.7

%

Insurance Expense


1,902




1,853




49




2.6

%

Software maintenance expense


3,685




3,145




540




17.2

%

Other


5,675




5,473




202




3.7

%

Total noninterest expense

$

84,225



$

81,703



$

2,522




3.1

%

Compensation expense increased primarily due to merit increases, employee insurance, and other payroll-related expenses. The year-to-date average number of full time equivalent (FTE) employees was 534 for the nine-months ended September 30, 2024, compared with an average number of 531 for the same period in 2023.

Equipment maintenance and depreciation expense decreased by $900 thousand, primarily from a decrease of $785 thousand in depreciation of equipment on operating leases as operating leases mature.

Software maintenance expense increased due to increases in both software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

The efficiency ratio was 71.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 64.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an 3.2% increase in noninterest expense and a 10.6% decrease in net interest income, partially offset by an 1.4% increase in noninterest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 13.5% compared to 15.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2024, were $4.1 billion, an increase of $200.0 million, or 5.2%, from December 31, 2023.

End of period loan and lease balances

(unaudited - dollars in
thousands)













September
30,



December
31,









2024



2023



$ Change



% Change


Commercial and Agriculture

$

304,639



$

304,793



$

(154)




-0.1

%

Commercial Real Estate:












Owner Occupied


375,751




377,321




(1,570)




-0.4

%

Non-owner Occupied


1,205,453




1,161,894




43,559




3.7

%

Residential Real Estate


751,825




659,841




91,984




13.9

%

Real Estate Construction


318,063




260,409




57,654




22.1

%

Farm Real Estate


24,122




24,771




(649)




-2.6

%

Lease financing receivable


49,453




54,642




(5,189)




-9.5

%

Consumer and Other


14,640




18,057




(3,417)




-18.9

%

Total Loans

$

3,043,946



$

2,861,728



$

182,218




6.4

%

Loan and lease balances increased $182.2 million, or 6.4% since December 31, 2023.

Growth was tempered in the first quarter with a diligent focus on rate and margin, and also tempered in the third quarter to focus on deposits and reduce dependency on wholesale funding.

Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the non-owner occupied category, especially in the multi-family area in the major Ohio metropolitan areas. Real Estate Construction has increased with consistent demand for more projects across the state of Ohio.

Residential Real Estate has grown primarily due to more home construction loans as we meet the demand for housing and construction financing by our customers and communities.

Deposits

Total deposits at September 30, 2024 were $3.2 billion, an increase of $238.7 million, or 8.0%, from December 31, 2023.

(unaudited - dollars in
thousands)













September
30,



December
31,









2024



2023



$ Change



% Change


Noninterest-bearing demand

$

686,316



$

771,699



$

(85,383)




-11.1

%

Interest-bearing demand


420,333




449,449




(29,116)




-6.5

%

Savings and money market


1,111,771




854,881




256,890




30.0

%

Time deposits


456,973




391,809




65,164




16.6

%

Brokered deposits


548,339




517,190




31,149




6.0

%

Total Deposits

$

3,223,732



$

2,985,028



$

238,704




8.0

%

The $85.4 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits was primarily due to a $48.0 million decrease in noninterest-bearing business accounts and $36.8 million noninterest-bearing accounts related to the former tax refund processing program as customers migrate deposits to interest bearing accounts.

The $29.1 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits was primarily due to a $14.6 million decrease in interest-bearing personal accounts, a $7.5 million decrease in Jumbo NOW accounts, and a $3.7 million decrease in interest-bearing business accounts.

The $256.9 million increase in savings and money market deposits was primarily due to a $65.9 million increase in personal money market accounts, a $148.5 million increase in business money market accounts, $115.1 million increase in public funds money markets, partially offset by a $18.4 million decrease in statement savings coupled with a $7.2 million decrease in business savings accounts. Included in the growth are the $87 million of trust cash deposits brought onto the balance sheet in the third quarter, and $110 million of deposits associated with the Ohio Home Buyers Program.

The $65.2 million increase in time deposits was primarily due to a $22.7 million increase in Jumbo time certificates, a $23.5 million increase in retail time certificates, and a $23.5 million increase in time certificates over $250 thousand.

FHLB overnight advances totaled $287.0 million on September 30, 2024, down $213.5 million from $500.5 million on June 30, 2024 and down from $338.0 million on December 31, 2023. FHLB term advances totaled $1.6 million on September 30, 2024, down from $2.4 million on December 31, 2023.

Stock Repurchase Program

So far in 2024, Civista has not repurchased any shares, leaving the entire $13.5 million of the current repurchase authorization remaining. The current repurchase plan will expire in May 2025. In January, Civista liquidated 8,262 shares held by employees, at $18.38 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity at September 30, 2024, totaled $394.4 million, an increase of $22.4 million from December 31, 2023. This resulted from an increase of $14.1 million in retained earnings and a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $7.6 million.

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net losses of $1.1 million for the first nine months of 2024 compared to net losses of $0.5 million for the same period of 2023. The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.36% at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.32% at June 30, 2024 and 1.30% at December 31, 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses






(dollars in thousands)







Nine months ended September 30,



2024



2023


Beginning of period

$

37,160



$

28,511


CECL adoption adjustments


-




5,193


Charge-offs


(1,580)




(855)


Recoveries


500




320


Provision


5,188




2,111


End of period

$

41,268



$

35,280














Allowance for Unfunded Commitments






(dollars in thousands)







Nine months ended September 30,



2024



2023


Beginning of period

$

3,901



$

-


CECL adoption adjustments


-




3,386


Charge-offs


-




-


Recoveries


-




-


Provision


(520)




595


End of period

$

3,381



$

3,981


Non-performing assets at September 30, 2024 were $18.2 million, an increase of $3.1 million or 20.4%, from December 31, 2023. The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.46% at September 30, 2024 and 0.39% at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans decreased from 245.67% at December 31, 2023 to 227.36% at September 30, 2024.

(dollars in thousands)

September 30,



December 31,



2024



2023


Non-accrual loans

$

16,488



$

12,467


Restructured loans


1,663




2,659


Total non-performing loans


18,151




15,126


Other Real Estate Owned


61




-


Total non-performing assets

$

18,212



$

15,126


Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 800-836-8184 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. third quarter 2024 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $4.1 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 43 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its Civista Leasing and Finance Division (formerly Vision Financial Group, Inc.), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com.

CivistaBancshares, Inc

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)


Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2024



2023



2024



2023














Interest income

$

52,741



$

46,601



$

153,462



$

130,660


Interest expense


23,508




15,097




68,106




35,216


Net interest income


29,233




31,504




85,356




95,444


Provision for credit losses


1,346




630




5,188




2,111


Provision for unfunded commitments


(325)




130




(520)




595


Net interest income after provision


28,212




30,744




80,688




92,738


Noninterest income


9,686




8,125




28,733




28,342


Noninterest expense


27,981




26,622




84,225




81,703


Income before taxes


9,917




12,247




25,196




39,377


Income tax expense


1,551




1,860




3,406




6,068


Net income


8,366




10,387




21,790




33,309


Preferred stock dividends


-




-




-




-


Net income available












to common shareholders

$

8,366



$

10,387



$

21,790



$

33,309














Dividends paid per common share

$

0.16



$

0.16



$

0.48



$

0.45














Earnings per common share












Basic












Net income

$

8,366



$

10,387



$

21,790



$

33,309


Less allocation of earnings and












dividends to participating securities


177




389




455




1,220


Net income available to common












shareholders - basic

$

8,189



$

9,998



$

21,335



$

32,089


Weighted average common shares outstanding


15,736,966




15,735,007




15,720,714




15,747,648


Less average participating securities


332,531




588,715




328,447




576,902


Weighted average number of shares outstanding












used to calculate basic earnings per share


15,404,435




15,146,292




15,392,267




15,170,746














Earnings per common share












Basic

$

0.53



$

0.66



$

1.39



$

2.12


Diluted


0.53




0.66




1.39




2.12














Selected financial ratios:












Return on average assets


0.83

%



1.12

%



0.74

%



1.24

%

Return on average equity


8.73

%



11.83

%



7.81

%



12.88

%

Dividend payout ratio


30.10

%



24.24

%



34.63

%



21.27

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.19

%



3.69

%



3.16

%



3.88

%

Selected Balance Sheet Items


(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









September 30,



December 31,



2024



2023



(unaudited)



(unaudited)














Cash and due from financial institutions

$

74,662



$

60,406


Investment in time deposits


1,450




1,225


Investment securities


629,113




620,441


Loans held for sale


8,299




1,725


Loans


3,043,946




2,861,728


Less: allowance for credit losses


(41,268)




(37,160)


Net loans


3,002,678




2,824,568


Other securities


32,633




29,998


Premises and equipment, net


49,967




56,769


Goodwill and other intangibles


133,829




135,028


Bank owned life insurance


62,912




61,335


Other assets


65,880




69,923


Total assets

$

4,061,423



$

3,861,418








Total deposits

$

3,223,732



$

2,985,028


Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term


287,047




338,000


Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term


1,598




2,392


Subordinated debentures


104,067




103,943


Other borrowings


-




9,859


Accrued expenses and other liabilities


50,541




50,194


Total shareholders' equity


394,438




372,002


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,061,423



$

3,861,418








Shares outstanding at period end


15,736,528




15,695,424








Book value per share

$

25.07



$

23.70


Equity to asset ratio


9.71

%



9.63

%







Selected asset quality ratios:






Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.36

%



1.30

%

Non-performing assets to total assets


0.45

%



0.39

%

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans


227.36

%



245.67

%







Non-performing asset analysis






Nonaccrual loans

$

16,488



$

12,467


Troubled debt restructurings


1,663




2,659


Other real estate owned


61




-


Total

$

18,212



$

15,126


Supplemental Financial Information


(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)


















September
30,



June 30,



March 31,



December
31,



September
30,


End of Period Balances

2024



2024



2024



2023



2023

















Assets















Cash and due from banks

$

74,662



$

55,760



$

50,310



$

60,406



$

50,316


Investment in time deposits


1,450




1,450




1,450




1,225




1,472


Investment securities


629,113




611,866




608,277




620,441




595,508


Loans held for sale


8,299




5,369




3,716




1,725




1,589


Loans and leases


3,043,946




3,014,996




2,898,139




2,861,728




2,759,771


Allowance for credit losses


(41,268)




(39,919)




(38,849)




(37,160)




(35,280)


Net Loans


3,002,678




2,975,077




2,859,290




2,824,568




2,724,491


Other securities


32,633




37,615




31,360




29,998




34,224


Premises and equipment, net


49,967




52,142




54,280




56,769




58,989


Goodwill and other intangibles


133,829




134,227




134,618




135,028




134,998


Bank owned life insurance


62,912




63,367




61,685




61,335




54,053


Other assets


65,880




75,041




75,272




69,923




82,157


Total Assets

$

4,061,423



$

4,011,914



$

3,880,258



$

3,861,418



$

3,737,797

















Liabilities















Total deposits

$

3,223,732



$

2,977,616



$

2,980,695



$

2,985,028



$

2,795,743


Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term

$

287,047




500,500




368,500




338,000




431,500


Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term

$

1,598




1,841




2,211




2,392




2,573


Securities sold under agreement to repurchase


-




-




-




-




-


Subordinated debentures


104,067




104,026




103,984




103,943




103,921


Other borrowings


-




7,156




8,105




9,859




10,964


Secured borrowings


-




-




-




-




4,881


Securities purchased payable


-




-




-




-




1,755


Tax refunds in process


-




-




-




2,885




493


Accrued expenses and other liabilities


50,541




46,967




47,104




47,309




53,222


Total liabilities


3,666,985




3,638,106




3,510,599




3,489,416




3,405,052

















Shareholders' Equity















Preferred shares, Series B


-




-




-




-




-


Common shares


311,901




311,529




311,352




311,166




310,975


Retained earnings


198,034




192,186




187,638




183,788




176,644


Treasury shares


(75,586)




(75,574)




(75,574)




(75,422)




(75,412)


Accumulated other comprehensive
loss


(39,911)




(54,333)




(53,757)




(47,530)




(79,462)


Total shareholders' equity


394,438




373,808




369,659




372,002




332,745

















Total Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity

$

4,061,423



$

4,011,914



$

3,880,258



$

3,861,418



$

3,737,797


Supplemental Financial Information


(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)


















Three Months Ended



September
30,



June 30,



March 31,



December
31,



September
30,


Income statement

2024



2024



2024



2023



2023

















Total interest and dividend income

$

52,741



$

50,593



$

50,128



$

48,599



$

46,601


Total interest expense


23,508




22,842




21,756




18,547




15,097


Net interest income


29,233




27,751




28,372




30,052




31,504


Provision for credit losses


1,346




1,800




2,042




2,325




630


Provision for unfunded commitments


(325)




(145)




(50)




(80)




130


Noninterest income


9,686




10,543




8,504




8,823




8,125


Noninterest expense


27,981




28,555




27,689




25,393




26,622


Income before taxes


9,917




8,084




7,195




11,237




12,247


Income tax expense


1,551




1,020




835




1,582




1,860


Net income

$

8,366



$

7,064



$

6,360



$

9,655



$

10,387


Preferred stock dividends


-




-




-




-




-


Net income available to















common shareholders

$

8,366



$

7,064



$

6,360



$

9,655



$

10,387

















Per share data






























Earnings per common share















Basic















Net income

$

8,366



$

7,064



$

6,360



$

9,655



$

10,387


Less allocation of earnings and















dividends to participating securities


177




153




126




362




389


Net income available to common















shareholders - basic

$

8,189



$

6,911



$

6,234



$

9,293



$

9,998

















Weighted average common shares
outstanding


15,736,966




15,729,049




15,695,963




15,695,978




15,735,007


Less average participating securities


332,531




341,567




311,199




588,625




588,715


Weighted average number of shares
outstanding















used to calculate basic earnings per
share


15,404,435




15,387,482




15,384,764




15,107,353




15,146,292

















Earnings per common share















Basic

$

0.53



$

0.45



$

0.41



$

0.62



$

0.66


Diluted

$

0.53



$

0.45




0.41




0.62




0.66

















Common shares dividend paid

$

2,518



$

2,516



$

2,510



$

2,511



$

2,521

















Dividends paid per common share


0.16




0.16




0.16




0.16




0.16


Supplemental Financial Information


(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)


















Three Months Ended



September
30,



June 30,



March 31,



December
31,



September
30,


Asset quality

2024



2024



2024



2023



2023

















Allowance for credit losses:















Beginning of period

$

39,919



$

38,849



$

37,160



$

35,280



$

35,251


Charge-offs


(42)




(887)




(651)




(577)




(666)


Recoveries


45




157




298




132




65


Provision


1,346




1,800




2,042




2,325




630


End of period

$

41,268



$

39,919



$

38,849



$

37,160



$

35,280

















Allowance for unfunded
commitments:















Beginning of period

$

3,706



$

3,851



$

3,901



$

3,981



$

3,851


Charge-offs


-




-




-




-




-


Recoveries


-




-




-




-




-


Provision


(325)




(145)




(50)




(80)




130


End of period

$

3,381



$

3,706



$

3,851



$

3,901



$

3,981

















Ratios















Allowance to total loans


1.36

%



1.32

%



1.34

%



1.30

%



1.28

%

Allowance to
nonperforming assets


226.60

%



233.47

%



247.06

%



245.66

%



308.52

%

Allowance to
nonperforming loans


227.36

%



233.47

%



247.06

%



245.66

%



308.52

%
















Nonperforming assets















Nonperforming loans

$

18,151



$

17,098



$

15,725



$

15,126



$

11,435


Other real estate owned


61




-




-




-




-


Total nonperforming assets

$

18,212



$

17,098



$

15,725



$

15,126



$

11,435

















Capital and liquidity















Tier 1 leverage ratio


8.45

%



8.59

%



8.62

%



8.75

%



8.73

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital
ratio


10.29

%



10.63

%



10.81

%



10.72

%



10.82

%

Total risk-based capital
ratio


13.81

%



14.28

%



14.53

%



14.45

%



14.60

%

Tangible common equity
ratio (1)


6.64

%



6.19

%



6.28

%



6.36

%



5.49

%
















(1) See reconciliation of non-
GAAP measures at the end of
this press release















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures


(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)


















Three Months Ended



September
30,



June 30,



March 31,



December
31,



September
30,



2024



2024



2024



2023



2023

















Tangible Common
Equity















Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP

$

394,438



$

373,808



$

369,659



$

372,002



$

332,745


Less: Preferred
Equity


-




-




-




-




-


Less: Goodwill
and intangible
assets


133,829




133,785




134,618




135,028




134,998


Tangible common
equity (Non-GAAP)

$

260,609



$

240,023



$

235,041



$

236,974



$

197,747

















Total Shares
Outstanding


15,736,528




15,737,222




15,727,013




15,695,424




15,695,997

















Tangible book value
per share

$

16.56



$

15.25



$

14.95



$

15.10



$

12.60

















Tangible Assets















Total Assets -
GAAP

$

4,061,423



$

4,011,914



$

3,880,258



$

3,861,418



$

3,737,797


Less: Goodwill
and intangible
assets


133,829




133,785




134,618




135,028




134,998


Tangible assets
(Non-GAAP)

$

3,927,594



$

3,878,129



$

3,745,640



$

3,726,390



$

3,602,799

















Tangible common
equity to tangible
assets


6.64

%



6.19

%



6.28

%



6.36

%



5.49

%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures


(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended















September
30,



September
30,



September
30,



September
30,


Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

2024



2023



2024



2023














Noninterest expense (GAAP)


27,981




26,622




84,225




81,703


Less: Amortization of intangible assets
expense


363




398




1,121




1,195


Less: Acquisition related expenses


-




-




-




-


Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)


27,618




26,224




83,104




80,508














Net interest income (GAAP)


29,233




31,504




85,356




95,444


Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment


630




621




1,892




1,841


Noninterest income (GAAP)


9,686




8,125




28,733




28,342


Less: Net gains (losses) on equity
securities


223




69




156




(169)


Net interest income (FTE) plus
noninterest income (non-GAAP)


39,326




40,181




115,825




125,796














Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)


70.2

%



65.3

%



71.7

%



64.0

%

SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
