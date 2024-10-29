Syra Health Delivers Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Achieved Net Revenue of $2.3 million, ~42% Growth Over the Prior Year Quarter
Gross Margins Increased Following Shift in Operational Strategy
Net Loss Narrowed to $417,535 ($0.06 per share), a Significant Improvement from the $1.39 million ($0.21 per share) Net Loss in Q2 of 2024
Aiming to Attain Profitability in 2025 through Targeted Revenue Growth and Cost-Efficiency Measures
Conference call will be held today, Tuesday, October 29 th at 9:00 AM ET
CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA), ("Syra Health" or the "Company") a healthcare technology company driving better health through impactful, innovative solutions, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Financial Highlights - 2024 Fiscal Third Quarter
Year over Year - Q3 2024 vs. Q3 2023
- Achieved Net Revenue of $2.3 million, ~42% growth compared to 3Q23.
- Population Health continues to grow, driven by demand for our public health services with revenues up 36%, alongside strong contributions from legacy Healthcare Workforce services with revenues up 54% compared to 3Q23.
- Gross profit margin was 30% in 3Q24, compared to 35% in 3Q23, reflecting a milestone-based revenue recognition from our first digital health product in 3Q23.
- Cash balance of $2.7 million at end of 3Q24 with no long-term debt, providing an estimated capital runway of approximately two years.
Third Quarter 2024 vs. Second Quarter 2024
- Total Revenue increased 14.4% compared to 2Q24.
- Gross profit margin was 29.7% in 3Q24 compared to 17.8% in 2Q24, an increase of 1190 bps.
- Net loss for 3Q24 showed a 69% reduction compared to 2Q24 demonstrating a consistent move toward profitability.
- Net loss per share decreased to $(0.06) in 3Q24 from $(0.21) in 2Q24.
- Total operating expenses in 3Q24 decreased 37% compared to 2Q24.
Recent Operational Highlights
- Successfully implemented cost-saving initiatives for sustainable impact
- Achieved a 37% overall reduction in operating expenses in 3Q24 compared to 2Q24.
- SG&A expenses decreased by 37% in 3Q24 compared to 2Q24.
- Realized a 30% decrease in salaries and benefits costs in 3Q24 compared to 2Q24.
- Launched Syrenity, a mental health app built on clinically proven practices and ethical, compliant AI technology. Targeting a broad customer base-including large employers, academic institutions, health plans, and direct consumers-Syrenity taps into national and global markets. This product diversifies revenue streams and bolsters the Company's standing in the growing mental health tech sector, driving sustainable growth.
- Several government projects across multiple states are advancing into active implementation within high-margin business units. Launched the implementation of a four-year, $5.8 million training contract for healthcare professionals throughout Indiana, with revenue expected to start in 4Q24.
- Secured healthcare workforce contracts across several states, including Delaware, Florida, and Kansas adding revenues to our legacy service line.
- Completed a capital raise, generating gross proceeds of $2.1 million to bolster our financial flexibility and further support growth initiatives, including the product roadmap and the development of Syra's ethical, explainable, and responsible AI solutions in healthcare.
Management Commentary
Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO of Syra Health, said, "We are excited to report year-over-year growth of 42%. Our commitment to increasing revenue and improving profit margins is driven by our strong team and a track record of success stories. We are laser-focused on expanding our portfolio of high-revenue clients in high-margin business units by delivering compelling value propositions tailored to meet their specific needs. Looking ahead, we anticipate that our mental health product, Syrenity, will attract new customers in the robust national and global mental and behavioral health markets, further diversifying our revenue streams.
Additionally, our extensive cost-saving strategy has yielded significant reductions in expenses across the board with a 69% decrease in net loss quarter-over-quarter. With our strong revenue growth, a robust sales pipeline spanning both public and private sectors, effective cost optimization strategies, and a steadfast commitment to innovative solutions, we are confident in our growth trajectory. We are determined to achieve profitability in 2025 and capitalize on the exciting opportunities ahead."
Q3 2024 Financial Results
Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was $2.3 million, compared to the $1.6 million reported in the third quarter of 2023. Strong growth was driven by Population Health which grew 36% year over year, and Healthcare Workforce, which increased 54% year over year.
Gross profit margin was 30% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 35% the previous year, attributed to revenue recognition in the third quarter of 2023 from our first milestone-based digital health product, Syrabot. With maintenance and operations for this project continuing for an additional three years, we believe we are well-positioned for future growth as we expand our digital health offerings and optimize our revenue streams.
Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were $1.1 million compared to $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 22.2%.
Net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $(417,535) compared to $(354,376) in the third quarter of 2023.
Total Revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was $2.3 million representing a 14.4% increase compared to the second quarter of 2024.
Gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2024 was 29.7%, compared to 17.8% in the second quarter of 2024. The 1190-basis point increase in gross margins quarter-over-quarter was primarily driven by cost-saving initiatives and enhanced operational efficiency, achieved by adopting a lean approach and reducing redundancies.
Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2024 decreased 37% to $1.1 million compared to $1.74 million in the second quarter of 2024 due to a strategic focus on streamlining our operations and optimizing our workforce with a determination to reduce our cost structure.
Net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $(417,535), a decrease of 69% from the net loss of $(1.4 million) in the second quarter of 2023. This improvement was due to restructuring efforts that reduced redundancies and increased operational efficiencies, providing a solid foundation to support ongoing business operations.
Cash on hand on September 30, 2024, was $2.7 million.
Conference Call
Management will hold a conference call to discuss the fiscal year's financial results at 9:00 am ET on October 29, 2024.
Interested parties can listen via a live webcast, from the link available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.syrahealth.com/presentations/q3-2024-earnings-call.
A replay will be available after the call, in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.syrahealth.com/presentations/q3-2024-earnings-call.
ABOUT SYRA HEALTH
Syra Health leads the charge in addressing the toughest challenges in healthcare, from behavioral and mental health to population health, digital transformation, health education, and workforce development. Our technology-driven solutions focus on prevention, accessibility, and affordability, ensuring that every patient and provider gets the support they need. We proudly partner with payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and government entities to advance healthcare and improve outcomes. Learn more about our mission and services at www.syrahealth.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy, and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
SYRA HEALTH CORP.
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$
2,697,459
$
3,280,075
Accounts receivable, net
884,445
1,060,634
Accounts receivable related party
-
50,614
Other current assets
482,990
389,787
Total current assets
4,064,894
4,781,110
Property and equipment, net
34,625
78,974
Right-of-use asset
325,491
63,199
Total assets
$
4,425,010
$
4,923,283
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
212,931
$
462,991
Accrued expenses
309,606
198,978
Deferred revenue
6,108
-
Current portion of operating lease liability, related party
108,939
63,199
Notes payable
240,221
184,904
Total current liabilities
877,805
910,072
Non-current portion of operating lease liability, related party
216,552
-
Total liabilities
1,094,357
910,072
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity (deficit):
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no
-
-
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares
8,974
5,588
Convertible class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000
833
833
Additional paid-in capital
11,640,642
9,071,745
Accumulated deficit
(8,319,796)
(5,064,955)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
3,330,653
4,013,211
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
4,425,010
$
4,923,283
SYRA HEALTH CORP.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net revenues
$
2,253,336
$
1,581,344
$
5,975,357
$
3,748,943
Cost of services
1,585,038
1,026,803
4,777,765
2,919,087
Gross profit
668,298
554,541
1,197,592
829,856
Operating expenses:
Salaries and benefits
594,738
592,241
2,178,105
1,612,605
Professional services
153,803
58,875
489,839
424,379
Research and development expenses
34,821
-
590,263
-
Selling, general and administrative expenses
288,305
234,084
1,147,142
657,904
Depreciation
25,541
12,357
55,460
36,413
Total operating expenses
1,097,208
897,557
4,460,809
2,731,301
Operating loss
(428,910)
(343,016)
(3,263,217)
(1,901,445)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
13,641
2,820
18,448
2,826
Interest expense
(2,266)
(14,180)
(10,072)
(44,449)
Total other income (expense)
11,375
(11,360)
8,376
(41,623)
Net loss
$
(417,535)
$
(354,376)
$
(3,254,841)
$
(1,943,068)
Weighted average common shares
7,264,768
4,360,426
6,789,209
4,380,267
Net loss per common share - basic and
$
(0.06)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.48)
$
(0.44)
SYRA HEALTH CORP.
2024
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss
$
(3,254,841)
$
(1,943,068)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
Depreciation
55,460
36,413
Bad debt expense
-
9,922
Common stock issued for services
74,647
-
Non-cash lease expense
63,199
90,162
Stock-based compensation, stock options
28,486
3,669
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
176,189
136,324
Accounts receivable, related party
50,614
-
Other current assets
285,456
58,979
Accounts payable
(250,060)
500,391
Accounts payable, related parties
-
18,221
Deferred revenue
6,108
141,644
Accrued expenses
110,628
35,479
Operating lease liability
(63,199)
(90,162)
Net cash used in operating activities
(2,717,313)
(1,002,026)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property and equipment
(11,111)
(15,251)
Net cash used in investing activities
(11,111)
(15,251)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from sale of common stock and exercise of warrants
2,469,150
-
Payment of deferred offering costs
-
(589,059)
Proceeds received from line of credit
-
300,000
Repayments on line of credit
-
(750,397)
Proceeds received from advances, related party
-
1,295,010
Repayments on advances, related party
-
(678,611)
Repayments on notes payable
(323,342)
-
Proceeds received from convertible notes payable
-
1,455,000
Net cash provided by financing activities
2,145,808
1,031,943
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(582,616)
14,666
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF
3,280,075
3,344
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
$
2,697,459
$
18,010
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:
Interest paid
$
10,072
$
28,533
Income taxes paid
$
-
$
-
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Initial recognition of right-of-use asset and lease liability
$
325,491
$
-
Prepaid asset financed with note payable
$
378,659
$
-
Contacts:
For Investor or Media Inquiries:
Priya Prasad
COO & CFO
Syra Health Corp.
463-345-8963
[email protected]
SOURCE Syra Health