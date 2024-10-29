Leatt Corporation: Leatt Corp Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2024

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of head-to-toe protective equipment for Moto, MTB, ADV and a wide range of extreme and high-velocity sports, today announced financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2024 Snapshot

Global revenues returned to growth as revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were $12.14 million, up 1%, compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Gross profit margins increased 4% sequentially, compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Cash flow generated from operations for the first nine months of 2024 was $2.98 million.

Net Income was $115,837, down 75%, compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Direct-to-consumer sales increased 12% for the third quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2024 was $12.47 million, up 10%, compared to cash on hand at December 31, 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Sean Macdonald commented, "We are all very encouraged by the results of the third quarter of 2024, which we see as a pivotal quarter as global revenues returned to growth, albeit still marginal at this stage. Total global revenues for the quarter were $12.14 million, a 1% increase year-over-year. Body armor sales were up $0.27 million, helmet sales were up $0.14 million and neck brace sales were up $0.04 million. International sales were $8.58 million, up 5% as inventory continues to be digested and an uptick in ordering begins to filter through to our revenues. Gross profit for the third quarter was $5.17 million.

"Our margins also continued to improve on a quarterly basis, increasing by 4% sequentially over the second quarter of 2024, as we manage clearing older inventory and selling newer stock at higher margins. Our inventory levels continue to stabilize, decreasing by $4.62 million, or 23%, over the last nine months, as we continue to seek opportunities to turn over slower-moving inventory and replenish stock levels in preparation for stronger ordering.

"During the quarter we continued to ship orders for our new ADV (Adventure) apparel product line, designed for motorcycle enthusiasts seeking comfort and safety while riding in all weather conditions and terrains. We remain confident that we have the initial distribution, track record, core competencies and talent to deliver a pipeline of other innovative ADV product categories to reach this substantial segment.

"Footwear, comprising MTB shoe and MOTO boot revenues, contracted on a global basis during the quarter. Footwear has been particularly constrained in the current environment with aggressive competitive pricing and high inventory levels causing very cautious buying at the dealer level. We do expect this area to improve as inventory is digested, and ordering continues to pick up.

"We continue to see very encouraging trends at the direct-to-consumer level as consumer direct sales increased by 12%. Our consumer direct platform in South Africa continued to display strong sales, exceeding our expectations.

"Despite current industry-wide conditions, re-investments in working capital and our push to invest in long-term growth, cash increased by $1.12 million to $12.47 million, with cash flows provided by operations of $2.98 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Our liquidity continues to improve as our team continues to manage working capital efficiently.

"Overall, despite some constrained brick-and-mortar MOTO dealer sales in the US, our team remains enthusiastic about the pivotal moment in our recovery that is currently in play. We strongly believe that our strategy of investing in talent, innovative product development and the brand, and our distribution capabilities will fuel growth moving forward."

Financial Summary

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were $12.14 million, up 1%, compared to $12.01 million for the third quarter of 2023.

This increase in worldwide revenues is primarily attributable to a $0.27 million increase in body armor sales, a $0.14 million increase in helmet sales, and a $0.04 million increase in neck brace sales, that were partially offset by a $0.32 million decrease in other products, part and accessory sales.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2024 was $25,898, down 96%, compared to $620,395 for the third quarter of 2023.

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $115,837 or $0.02 per basic and $0.02 per diluted share, down 75%, as compared to net income of $460,474, or $0.08 per basic and 0.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. At September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $12.47 million and a current ratio of 6.5:1.

Founder and Research and Development Lead, Dr. Christopher Leatt remarked: "As evidenced by our new ADV apparel line, and our new range of bicycle components, which will commence initial shipment in the coming months, our pipeline of innovative head-to-toe products continues to be very strong."

Business Outlook

Mr. Macdonald added, "Although there are still some challenging economic headwinds globally that may impact demand to some extent, inventory continues to be digested, participation remains strong and ordering patterns continue to improve and have started to filter through to our international distribution revenues and ultimately our revenue position. This is a trend that we expect to continue over the next few periods and beyond.

"We will continue to optimize our selling capabilities by building a team of sales and marketing professionals around the world as industry-wide turbulence presents an opportunity to continue growing the Leatt family by adding talent.

"We are all enthusiastic about the future at Leatt with our strong portfolio of innovative products in the market and in the pipeline, a multi-channel sales organization that is growing and developing, and a robust balance sheet to fuel brand and revenue growth. We remain confident that we are well positioned for future growth and shareholder value."

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 am ET on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 to discuss the third quarter 2024 results.

Participants should dial in to the call ten minutes before the scheduled time, using the following numbers: 1-877-407-9716 (U.S.A) or +1-201-493-6779 (international) to access the call.

Audio Webcast

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast through the Company's website, www.leatt-corp.com . Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Replay

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.A) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and using passcode 13749831.

For those unable to attend the call, a recording of the live webcast will be archived shortly following the event for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Leatt Corp

Driven by the science of thrill, Leatt Corporation develops head-to-toe personal protective gear for various sports, with a focus on mountain biking and extreme motorsports. This includes the award-winning Leatt-Brace®, a neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection when worn in conjunction with a helmet. Leatt products are designed for participants in extreme sports that use motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bikes, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and other open-air vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the continued impact of the ADV range of products and direct-to-consumer sales on the Company's results of operations; the Company's ability to continue developing a pipeline of innovative products and attracting global industry talent to fuel future growth; the ability of the Company to ship and successfully gain market acceptance of its new bicycle components category; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives, including development and growth of a multi-channel sales organization; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















ASSETS









September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Unaudited

Audited Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,470,005

$ 11,347,420 Accounts receivable, net 7,862,982

6,970,322 Inventory, net 15,772,146

20,391,873 Payments in advance 977,703

664,754 Deferred asset, net -

9,601 Income tax refunds receivable 523,888

623,081 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,846,213

2,297,934 Total current assets 40,452,937

42,304,985







Property and equipment, net 4,055,879

4,026,821 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 626,949

845,209 Accounts receivable, net 146,477

309,947 Deferred tax asset, net 84,200

84,200







Other Assets





Deposits 37,960

36,210







Total Assets $ 45,404,402

$ 47,607,372







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,889,080

$ 5,202,368 Notes payable, current 52,078

112,858 Operating lease liabilities, current 276,062

299,432 Short term loans, net of finance charges 5,795

1,135,761 Total current liabilities 6,223,015

6,750,419







Notes payable, net of current portion 7,147

30,652 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 350,887

545,777







Commitments and contingencies













Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares



authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding 3,000

3,000 Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares



authorized, 6,215,440 and 6,215,440 shares issued



and outstanding 130,553

130,553 Additional paid - in capital 10,749,136

10,745,384 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,100,976)

(1,398,258) Retained earnings 29,041,640

30,799,845 Total stockholders' equity 38,823,353

40,280,524







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 45,404,402

$ 47,607,372















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30

September 30



2024

2023

2024

2023



Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

















Revenues

$ 12,138,123

$ 12,008,847

$ 32,831,288

$ 37,438,414

















Cost of Revenues

6,968,051

6,890,845

19,731,470

21,204,860

















Gross Profit

5,170,072

5,118,002

13,099,818

16,233,554

















Product Royalty Income

123,706

1,767

255,789

25,151

















Operating Expenses















Salaries and wages

1,676,828

1,267,455

4,853,471

3,737,382 Commissions and consulting expenses

138,124

168,299

427,941

375,548 Professional fees

108,627

156,868

528,215

605,896 Advertising and marketing

1,304,215

974,488

3,379,914

2,678,960 Office lease and expenses

141,420

145,863

456,164

457,675 Research and development costs

620,019

610,589

1,804,590

1,828,548 Bad debt expense (recovery)

(30,788)

46,113

(20,510)

(135,108) General and administrative expenses

993,031

830,145

2,913,079

2,516,919 Depreciation

316,404

299,554

907,788

871,738 Total operating expenses

5,267,880

4,499,374

15,250,652

12,937,558

















Income (Loss) from Operations

25,898

620,395

(1,895,045)

3,321,147

















Other Income (Expenses)















Interest and other expenses, net

105,430

(1,150)

178,963

(38,948) Total other Income (expenses)

105,430

(1,150)

178,963

(38,948)

















Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

131,328

619,245

(1,716,082)

3,282,199

















Income Taxes

15,491

158,771

42,123

1,022,365

















Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders

$ 115,837

$ 460,474

$ (1,758,205)

$ 2,259,834

















Net Income (Loss) per Common Share















Basic

$ 0.02

$ 0.08

$ (0.28)

$ 0.38 Diluted

$ 0.02

$ 0.07

$ (0.27)

$ 0.36

















Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding















Basic

6,215,440

5,971,340

6,215,440

5,971,340 Diluted

6,485,890

6,270,691

6,485,890

6,270,691

















Comprehensive Income (Loss)















Net Income (Loss)

$ 115,837

$ 460,474

$ (1,758,205)

$ 2,259,834 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of $0 deferred income















taxes in 2024 and 2023















Foreign currency translation

274,270

(27,708)

297,282

(464,777)

















Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)

$ 390,107

$ 432,766

$ (1,460,923)

$ 1,795,057

















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.













LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023









2024

2023







Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ (1,758,205)

$ 2,259,834 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by





operating activities:





Depreciation 907,788

871,738 Stock-based compensation 3,752

- Bad debts reserve (31,247)

(175,448) Inventory reserve 128,096

299,942 Deferred asset allowance (6,400)

(75,971) Gain on sale of property and equipment -

(2,375) (Increase) decrease in:





Accounts receivable (861,413)

2,342,233 Deferred asset 16,001

992,389 Inventory 4,491,631

3,802,173 Payments in advance (312,949)

413,276 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (548,279)

548,208 Income tax refunds receivable 99,193

(340,492) Long-term accounts receivable 163,470

- Deposits (1,750)

792 Increase (decrease) in:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses 686,712

(567,611) Income taxes payable -

(3,382,700) Deferred compensation -

(400,000) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,976,400

6,585,988







Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures (861,567)

(1,412,558) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment -

2,793 Net cash used in investing activities (861,567)

(1,409,765)







Cash flows from financing activities





Repayment of notes payable to bank (84,285)

(79,353) Repayment of short-term loans, net (1,129,966)

(1,024,949) Net cash used in financing activities (1,214,251)

(1,104,302)







Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 222,003

(391,114)







Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,122,585

3,680,807







Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 11,347,420

7,102,945







Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 12,470,005

$ 10,783,752







SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:





Cash paid for interest $ 69,515

$ 56,602 Cash paid for income taxes $ 55,906

$ 4,529,602







Other noncash investing and financing activities





Common stock issued for services $ 3,752

$ -















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.





