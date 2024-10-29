WhatSpam introduces a powerful new solution for blocking spam calls, messages, and emails, helping UK users protect their privacy and financial security from the increasing threat of phone and email scams.

The urgent need for protection against scams in the UK

Phone and email scams are not just an inconvenience in the UK; they represent a serious threat to financial security. In 2023, criminals stole a staggering £1.17 billion through impersonation scams, according to UK Finance's annual report. Although this was a slight decrease from 2022, the prevalence and sophistication of scams have kept many Britons on edge, with tactics such as impersonation of banks, government agencies, and delivery companies becoming more common.

WhatSpam addresses this issue head-on by filtering unwanted communications before they reach users, providing a vital layer of protection to help reduce the risk of falling victim to scams.

A comprehensive, AI-powered solution for spam blocking

Unlike many other spam-blocking apps that offer basic call blocking or SMS filtering, WhatSpam takes a more comprehensive approach. It utilizes advanced AI technology to analyse the content, links, and metadata of messages in near real-time. This enables WhatSpam to detect and block a wide range of threats, including phishing attempts, scam texts, and malicious emails, that traditional methods might miss.

"Our AI-driven solution is tailored to protect UK users from increasingly sophisticated scams", says Arto Isokoski, founder of WhatSpam Company. "By filtering not just spam calls, but also suspicious texts and emails, we provide a robust defence against the financial losses and distress that these threats cause."

A commitment to privacy and data security

Protecting user privacy is a cornerstone of WhatSpam's design. Unlike many apps on the market, WhatSpam ensures that personal data remains stored locally on the user's device and does not transfer any phone data to external servers. Additionally, it does not require users to change their default call or SMS apps, ensuring seamless integration while maintaining strict privacy standards.

About WhatSpam

Following two years of rigorous testing in Finland (under the name "Shield"), WhatSpam is now available to UK users, providing an innovative solution to combat the persistent threat of spam and scams.

For more information, visit WhatSpam's official website and download the app directly from Google Play or the Apple Store.

