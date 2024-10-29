DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 ended September 30, 2024. Notable items for the quarter are highlighted below (unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are with the prior year's fiscal second quarter):
Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights
- Record Revenue of $623.6 million
- Net Earnings of $143.5 million
- Net Earnings per diluted share of $4.26
- Adjusted net earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) of $4.31
- Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by excluding non-routine items in the manner described in Attachment 6
- Adjusted EBITDA of $242.2 million
- Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by excluding non-routine items and certain non-cash expenses in the manner described in Attachment 6
- Repurchased approximately 253,000 shares of Eagle's common stock for $61 million
Commenting on the second quarter results, Michael Haack, President and CEO, said, "Eagle's portfolio of businesses continued to perform well despite ongoing adverse weather during the quarter, which affected sales volumes primarily in our Cement and Concrete and Aggregates businesses. We generated record revenue of $624 million and increased cashflow from operations by 35% to $233 million. We used our strong cashflow to continue advancing our long-term growth and value-creation strategies: during the quarter, we completed a bolt-on aggregates acquisition, returned $69 million of cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, and strengthened our balance sheet, ending the quarter with debt of $1.1 billion and a net leverage ratio (net debt to Adjusted EBITDA) of 1.2x." (Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from debt as described in Attachment 6).
Mr. Haack continued, "We remain optimistic about our near-term and future opportunities and confident in our ability to execute on them. The current economic environment is constructive for our businesses. Employment is strong, recent inflation data should support a more accommodative monetary environment, spending from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) is still in the beginning phases, and housing supply remains chronically short because of decade-long production deficits."
"We believe our well-positioned balance sheet should give us substantial financial flexibility and support our capital allocation priorities and long-term growth, and our consistent, disciplined operational and strategic approach should position us to continue to perform well through economic cycles and drive superior value for our shareholders."
Segment Financial Results
Heavy Materials: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates
Revenue in the Heavy Materials sector, which includes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Joint Venture and intersegment Cement revenue, was $418.7 million, a 2% decrease. Heavy Materials operating earnings were down 9% to $114.9 million. Both declines resulted from lower sales volume, partially offset by higher sales prices as well as the effects of the Aggregates acquisition described below.
Cement revenue for the quarter, including Joint Venture and intersegment revenue, was down 2% to $352.8 million, and operating earnings were down 5% to $115.9 million. These declines reflect lower Cement sales volume and a $7 million increase in Cement maintenance costs, partially offset by higher Cement net sales prices. The average net sales price for the quarter was up 3% to $156.51 per ton, as a result of Cement price increases implemented earlier this calendar year. Cement sales volume decreased 5% to 2.0 million tons. Sales volume was affected by ongoing adverse weather during the quarter, particularly in Texas in July and in our eastern markets during September.
Concrete and Aggregates revenue decreased slightly to $65.9 million, reflecting lower Concrete and Aggregates sales volume, partially offset by higher Concrete and Aggregates pricing. The second quarter operating loss of $1.0 million reflects lower Concrete and Aggregates sales volume and approximately $0.7 million of expenses from the impact of the step-up in inventory values related to an Aggregates acquisition during the quarter. We acquired a small mine located near one of our existing mines in Kentucky. The acquisition was completed in August with a purchase price of $24.9 million.
Light Materials: Gypsum Wallboard and Paperboard
Revenue in the Light Materials sector, which includes Gypsum Wallboard and Paperboard, increased 5% to $244.1 million, reflecting higher Wallboard and Paperboard sales volume and sales prices. Gypsum Wallboard sales volume improved 3% to 752 million square feet (MMSF), while the average Gypsum Wallboard net sales price increased 1% to $236.88 per MSF.
Paperboard sales volume for the quarter was up 6% to 85,000 tons. The average Paperboard net sales price was $595.19 per ton, up 10%, consistent with the pricing provisions in our long-term sales agreements that factor in changes to input costs.
Operating earnings in the sector were $98.2 million, an increase of 5%, reflecting higher Wallboard sales volume and net sales prices.
Corporate General and Administrative Expenses
Corporate General and Administrative Expenses during the second quarter includes approximately $1.0 million of costs associated with business development and transaction diligence.
Details of Financial Results
We conduct one of our cement plant operations through a 50/50 joint venture, Texas Lehigh Cement Company LP (the Joint Venture). We use the equity method of accounting for our 50% interest in the Joint Venture. For segment reporting purposes only, we proportionately consolidate our 50% share of the Joint Venture's revenue and operating earnings, which is consistent with the way management organizes the segments within the Company for making operating decisions and assessing performance.
In addition, for segment reporting purposes, we report intersegment revenue as a part of a segment's total revenue. Intersegment sales are eliminated on the consolidated income statement. Refer to Attachment 3 for a reconciliation of these amounts.
About Eagle Materials Inc.
Eagle Materials Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of heavy construction products and light building materials. Eagle's primary products, Portland Cement and Gypsum Wallboard, are essential for building, expanding and repairing roads and highways and for building and renovating residential, commercial and industrial structures across America. Eagle manufactures and sells its products through a network of more than 70 facilities spanning 21 states and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Visit eaglematerials.com for more information.
Eagle's senior management will conduct a conference call to discuss the financial results, forward-looking information and other matters at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time) on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. The conference call will be webcast on the Eagle website, eaglematerials.com. A replay of the webcast and the presentation will be archived on the website for one year.
Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statements and generally arise when the Company is discussing its beliefs, estimates or expectations as to future events. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead represent only the Company's belief at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. The principal risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's actual performance include the following: the cyclical and seasonal nature of the Company's businesses; fluctuations in public infrastructure expenditures; the effects of adverse weather conditions on infrastructure and other construction projects as well as our facilities and operations; the fact that our products are commodities and that prices for our products are subject to material fluctuation due to market conditions and other factors beyond our control; the availability of and fluctuations in the cost of raw materials; changes in the costs of energy, including, without limitation, natural gas, coal and oil (including diesel), and the nature of our obligations to counterparties under energy supply contracts, such as those related to market conditions (for example, spot market prices), governmental orders and other matters; changes in the cost and availability of transportation; unexpected operational difficulties, including unexpected maintenance costs, equipment downtime and interruption of production; material nonpayment or non-performance by any of our key customers; consolidation of our customers; inability to timely execute announced capacity expansions; difficulties and delays in the development of new business lines; governmental regulation and changes in governmental and public policy (including, without limitation, climate change and other environmental regulation); possible losses or other adverse outcomes from pending or future litigation or arbitration proceedings; changes in economic conditions or the nature or level of activity in any one or more of the markets or industries in which the Company or its customers are engaged; competition; cyber-attacks or data security breaches, together with the costs of protecting our systems against such incidents and the possible effects thereof on our operations; increases in capacity in the gypsum wallboard and cement industries; changes in the demand for residential housing construction or commercial construction or construction projects undertaken by state or local governments; the availability of acquisitions or other growth opportunities that meet our financial return standards and fit our strategic focus; risks related to pursuit of acquisitions, joint ventures and other transactions or the execution or implementation of such transactions, including the integration of operations acquired by the Company; general economic conditions, including inflation and recessionary conditions; and changes in interest rates and the resulting effects on the Company and demand for our products. For example, increases in interest rates, decreases in demand for construction materials or increases in the cost of energy (including, without limitation, natural gas, coal and oil) or the cost of our raw materials can be expected to adversely affect the revenue and operating earnings of our operations. In addition, changes in national or regional economic conditions and levels of infrastructure and construction spending could also adversely affect the Company's results of operations. Finally, any forward-looking statements made by the Company are subject to the risks and impacts associated with natural disasters, the outbreak, escalation or resurgence of health emergencies, pandemics or other unforeseen events, including, without limitation, the COVID-19 pandemic and responses thereto designed to contain its spread and mitigate its public health effects, as well as their impact on our operations and on economic conditions, capital and financial markets. These and other factors are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and subsequent quarterly and annual reports upon filing. These reports are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or changes in the Company's expectations.
Attachment 1 Statement of Consolidated Earnings
Attachment 2 Revenue and Earnings by Business Segment
Attachment 3 Sales Volume, Average Net Sales Prices and Intersegment and Cement Revenue
Attachment 4 Consolidated Balance Sheets
Attachment 5 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization by Business Segment
Attachment 6 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Attachment 1
Eagle Materials Inc.
Statement of Consolidated Earnings
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
623,619
$
622,236
$
1,232,308
$
1,223,757
Cost of Goods Sold
419,775
413,218
841,596
838,744
Gross Profit
203,844
209,018
390,712
385,013
Equity in Earnings of Unconsolidated JV
9,276
10,346
16,992
13,505
Corporate General and Administrative Expenses
(17,879
)
(16,576
)
(33,528
)
(28,255
)
Other Non-Operating Income
724
1,605
3,407
1,818
Earnings before Interest and Income Taxes
195,965
204,393
377,583
372,081
Interest Expense, net
(10,714
)
(10,204
)
(21,398
)
(22,443
)
Earnings before Income Taxes
185,251
194,189
356,185
349,638
Income Tax Expense
(41,731
)
(43,636
)
(78,823
)
(78,236
)
Net Earnings
$
143,520
$
150,553
$
277,362
$
271,402
NET EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic
$
4.29
$
4.29
$
8.26
$
7.72
Diluted
$
4.26
$
4.26
$
8.19
$
7.66
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
33,431,315
35,056,973
33,581,970
35,165,268
Diluted
33,716,036
35,336,966
33,853,703
35,433,837
Attachment 2
Eagle Materials Inc.
Revenue and Earnings by Business Segment
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue*
Heavy Materials:
Cement (Wholly Owned)
$
313,571
$
322,593
$
613,143
$
614,365
Concrete and Aggregates
65,930
66,104
126,968
133,519
379,501
388,697
740,111
747,884
Light Materials:
Gypsum Wallboard
214,975
209,233
432,801
428,330
Recycled Paperboard
29,143
24,306
59,396
47,543
244,118
233,539
492,197
475,873
Total Revenue
$
623,619
$
622,236
$
1,232,308
$
1,223,757
Segment Operating Earnings
Heavy Materials:
Cement (Wholly Owned)
$
106,657
$
111,083
$
188,066
$
181,985
Cement (Joint Venture)
9,276
10,346
16,992
13,505
Concrete and Aggregates
(995
)
4,640
1,985
11,674
114,938
126,069
207,043
207,164
Light Materials:
Gypsum Wallboard
90,141
85,705
184,117
176,562
Recycled Paperboard
8,041
7,590
16,544
14,792
98,182
93,295
200,661
191,354
Sub-total
213,120
219,364
407,704
398,518
Corporate General and Administrative Expense
(17,879
)
(16,576
)
(33,528
)
(28,255
)
Other Non-Operating Income
724
1,605
3,407
1,818
Earnings before Interest and Income Taxes
$
195,965
$
204,393
$
377,583
$
372,081
* Excluding Intersegment and Joint Venture Revenue listed on Attachment 3
Attachment 3
Eagle Materials Inc.
Sales Volume, Average Net Sales Prices and Intersegment and Cement Revenue
(dollars in thousands, except per unit data)
(unaudited)
Sales Volume
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Cement (M Tons):
Wholly Owned
1,848
1,959
-6
%
3,615
3,807
-5
%
Joint Venture
176
170
+4
%
356
335
+6
%
2,024
2,129
-5
%
3,971
4,142
-4
%
Concrete (M Cubic Yards)
348
362
-4
%
691
747
-7
%
Aggregates (M Tons)
979
1,171
-16
%
1,778
2,328
-24
%
Gypsum Wallboard (MMSFs)
752
733
+3
%
1,509
1,496
+1
%
Recycled Paperboard (M Tons):
Internal
35
33
+6
%
74
73
+1
%
External
50
47
+6
%
102
90
+13
%
85
80
+6
%
176
163
+8
%
Average Net Sales Price*
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Cement (Ton)
$
156.51
$
151.99
+3%
$
156.31
$
149.70
+4%
Concrete (Cubic Yard)
$
149.16
$
145.39
+3%
$
148.86
$
143.55
+4%
Aggregates (Ton)
$
12.69
$
11.15
+14%
$
12.65
$
11.21
+13%
Gypsum Wallboard (MSF)
$
236.88
$
233.69
+1%
$
238.16
$
235.20
+1%
Recycled Paperboard (Ton)
$
595.19
$
542.28
+10%
$
596.33
$
539.35
+11%
*Net of freight and delivery costs billed to customers.
Intersegment and Cement Revenue
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Intersegment Revenue:
Cement
$
10,384
$
9,251
$
20,664
$
19,388
Concrete and Aggregates
4,050
3,783
7,827
6,821
Recycled Paperboard
21,634
18,710
45,621
40,801
$
36,068
$
31,744
$
74,112
$
67,010
Cement Revenue:
Wholly Owned
$
313,571
$
322,593
$
613,143
$
614,365
Joint Venture
28,825
28,907
58,135
56,030
$
342,396
$
351,500
$
671,278
$
670,395
Attachment 4
Eagle Materials Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
September 30,
March 31,
2024
2023
2024*
ASSETS
Current Assets -
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
93,909
$
47,321
$
34,925
Accounts and Notes Receivable, net
246,349
244,832
202,985
Inventories
375,602
301,374
373,923
Federal Income Tax Receivable
2,474
8,144
9,910
Prepaid and Other Assets
12,115
10,135
5,950
Total Current Assets
730,449
611,806
627,693
Property, Plant and Equipment, net
1,724,288
1,676,738
1,676,217
Investments in Joint Venture
130,685
100,115
113,478
Operating Lease Right of Use Asset
17,316
22,068
19,373
Goodwill and Intangibles
489,232
490,180
486,117
Other Assets
29,833
16,187
24,141
$
3,121,803
$
2,917,094
$
2,947,019
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities -
Accounts Payable
$
131,411
$
113,737
$
127,183
Accrued Liabilities
95,337
90,815
94,327
Income Taxes Payable
69,450
1,778
-
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
10,000
10,000
10,000
Operating Lease Liabilities
6,029
8,205
7,899
Total Current Liabilities
312,227
224,535
239,409
Long-term Liabilities
68,261
62,590
70,979
Bank Credit Facility
155,000
162,000
170,000
Bank Term Loan
167,500
177,500
172,500
2.500% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2031
741,433
740,165
740,799
Deferred Income Taxes
245,733
243,670
244,797
Stockholders' Equity -
Preferred Stock, Par Value $0.01; Authorized 5,000,000 Shares; None Issued
-
-
-
Common Stock, Par Value $0.01; Authorized 100,000,000 Shares; Issued and Outstanding 33,539,154; 35,031,889 and 34,143,945 Shares, respectively
335
350
341
Capital in Excess of Par Value
-
-
-
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Losses
(3,283
)
(3,451
)
(3,373
)
Retained Earnings
1,434,597
1,309,735
1,311,567
Total Stockholders' Equity
1,431,649
1,306,634
1,308,535
$
3,121,803
$
2,917,094
$
2,947,019
*From audited financial statements
Attachment 5
Eagle Materials Inc.
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization by Business Segment
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
The following table presents Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization by business segment for the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
Quarter Ended
2024
2023
Cement
$
22,907
$
22,187
Concrete and Aggregates
5,283
4,962
Gypsum Wallboard
6,451
5,548
Recycled Paperboard
3,669
3,708
Corporate and Other
767
792
$
39,077
$
37,197
Attachment 6
Eagle Materials Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, other than earnings per share amounts, and number of shares in thousands)
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (Adjusted EPS)
Quarter Ended
2024
2023
Net Earnings, as reported
$
143,520
$
150,553
Non-routine Items:
Acquisition accounting and related expenses 1
$
1,618
$
1,107
Litigation loss
700
-
Total Non-routine Items before Taxes
$
2,318
$
1,107
Tax Impact on Non-routine Items
(522
)
(249
)
After-tax Impact of Non-routine Items
$
1,796
$
858
Adjusted Net Earnings
$
145,316
$
151,411
Diluted Average Shares Outstanding
33,716
35,337
Net earnings per diluted share, as reported
$
4.26
$
4.26
Adjusted net earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS)
$
4.31
$
4.28
1 Represents the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting and business development costs
Attachment 6, continued
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Earnings, as reported
$
143,520
$
150,553
$
277,362
$
271,402
Income Tax Expense
41,731
43,636
78,823
78,236
Interest Expense
10,714
10,204
21,398
22,443
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
39,077
37,197
77,427
73,879
EBITDA
$
235,042
$
241,590
$
455,010
$
445,960
Acquisition accounting and related expenses 1
1,618
1,107
1,618
4,568
Litigation loss
700
-
700
-
Stock-based Compensation
4,864
4,542
9,403
10,999
Adjusted EBITDA
$
242,224
$
247,239
$
466,731
$
461,527
Twelve Months Ended
September 30,
March 31,
2024
2024
Net Earnings, as reported
$
483,599
$
477,639
Income Tax Expense
140,885
140,298
Interest Expense
41,212
42,257
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
153,380
149,832
EBITDA
$
819,076
$
810,026
Acquisition accounting and related expenses 1
1,618
4,568
Litigation loss
700
-
Stock-based Compensation
18,304
19,900
Adjusted EBITDA
$
839,698
$
834,494
1 Represents the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting and business development costs
Attachment 6, continued
Reconciliation of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
As of
As of
September 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
Total debt, excluding debt issuance costs
$
1,082,500
$
1,102,500
Cash and cash equivalents
93,909
34,925
Net Debt
$
988,591
$
1,067,575
Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA
$
839,698
834,494
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
1.2x
1.3x
