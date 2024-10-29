DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 ended September 30, 2024. Notable items for the quarter are highlighted below (unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are with the prior year's fiscal second quarter):

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights

Record Revenue of $623.6 million

Net Earnings of $143.5 million

Net Earnings per diluted share of $4.26

Adjusted net earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) of $4.31 Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by excluding non-routine items in the manner described in Attachment 6

Adjusted EBITDA of $242.2 million Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by excluding non-routine items and certain non-cash expenses in the manner described in Attachment 6

Repurchased approximately 253,000 shares of Eagle's common stock for $61 million

Commenting on the second quarter results, Michael Haack, President and CEO, said, "Eagle's portfolio of businesses continued to perform well despite ongoing adverse weather during the quarter, which affected sales volumes primarily in our Cement and Concrete and Aggregates businesses. We generated record revenue of $624 million and increased cashflow from operations by 35% to $233 million. We used our strong cashflow to continue advancing our long-term growth and value-creation strategies: during the quarter, we completed a bolt-on aggregates acquisition, returned $69 million of cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, and strengthened our balance sheet, ending the quarter with debt of $1.1 billion and a net leverage ratio (net debt to Adjusted EBITDA) of 1.2x." (Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from debt as described in Attachment 6).

Mr. Haack continued, "We remain optimistic about our near-term and future opportunities and confident in our ability to execute on them. The current economic environment is constructive for our businesses. Employment is strong, recent inflation data should support a more accommodative monetary environment, spending from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) is still in the beginning phases, and housing supply remains chronically short because of decade-long production deficits."

"We believe our well-positioned balance sheet should give us substantial financial flexibility and support our capital allocation priorities and long-term growth, and our consistent, disciplined operational and strategic approach should position us to continue to perform well through economic cycles and drive superior value for our shareholders."

Segment Financial Results

Heavy Materials: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates

Revenue in the Heavy Materials sector, which includes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Joint Venture and intersegment Cement revenue, was $418.7 million, a 2% decrease. Heavy Materials operating earnings were down 9% to $114.9 million. Both declines resulted from lower sales volume, partially offset by higher sales prices as well as the effects of the Aggregates acquisition described below.

Cement revenue for the quarter, including Joint Venture and intersegment revenue, was down 2% to $352.8 million, and operating earnings were down 5% to $115.9 million. These declines reflect lower Cement sales volume and a $7 million increase in Cement maintenance costs, partially offset by higher Cement net sales prices. The average net sales price for the quarter was up 3% to $156.51 per ton, as a result of Cement price increases implemented earlier this calendar year. Cement sales volume decreased 5% to 2.0 million tons. Sales volume was affected by ongoing adverse weather during the quarter, particularly in Texas in July and in our eastern markets during September.

Concrete and Aggregates revenue decreased slightly to $65.9 million, reflecting lower Concrete and Aggregates sales volume, partially offset by higher Concrete and Aggregates pricing. The second quarter operating loss of $1.0 million reflects lower Concrete and Aggregates sales volume and approximately $0.7 million of expenses from the impact of the step-up in inventory values related to an Aggregates acquisition during the quarter. We acquired a small mine located near one of our existing mines in Kentucky. The acquisition was completed in August with a purchase price of $24.9 million.

Light Materials: Gypsum Wallboard and Paperboard

Revenue in the Light Materials sector, which includes Gypsum Wallboard and Paperboard, increased 5% to $244.1 million, reflecting higher Wallboard and Paperboard sales volume and sales prices. Gypsum Wallboard sales volume improved 3% to 752 million square feet (MMSF), while the average Gypsum Wallboard net sales price increased 1% to $236.88 per MSF.

Paperboard sales volume for the quarter was up 6% to 85,000 tons. The average Paperboard net sales price was $595.19 per ton, up 10%, consistent with the pricing provisions in our long-term sales agreements that factor in changes to input costs.

Operating earnings in the sector were $98.2 million, an increase of 5%, reflecting higher Wallboard sales volume and net sales prices.

Corporate General and Administrative Expenses

Corporate General and Administrative Expenses during the second quarter includes approximately $1.0 million of costs associated with business development and transaction diligence.

Details of Financial Results

We conduct one of our cement plant operations through a 50/50 joint venture, Texas Lehigh Cement Company LP (the Joint Venture). We use the equity method of accounting for our 50% interest in the Joint Venture. For segment reporting purposes only, we proportionately consolidate our 50% share of the Joint Venture's revenue and operating earnings, which is consistent with the way management organizes the segments within the Company for making operating decisions and assessing performance.

In addition, for segment reporting purposes, we report intersegment revenue as a part of a segment's total revenue. Intersegment sales are eliminated on the consolidated income statement. Refer to Attachment 3 for a reconciliation of these amounts.

About Eagle Materials Inc.

Eagle Materials Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of heavy construction products and light building materials. Eagle's primary products, Portland Cement and Gypsum Wallboard, are essential for building, expanding and repairing roads and highways and for building and renovating residential, commercial and industrial structures across America. Eagle manufactures and sells its products through a network of more than 70 facilities spanning 21 states and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Visit eaglematerials.com for more information.

Eagle's senior management will conduct a conference call to discuss the financial results, forward-looking information and other matters at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time) on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. The conference call will be webcast on the Eagle website, eaglematerials.com. A replay of the webcast and the presentation will be archived on the website for one year.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statements and generally arise when the Company is discussing its beliefs, estimates or expectations as to future events. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead represent only the Company's belief at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. The principal risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's actual performance include the following: the cyclical and seasonal nature of the Company's businesses; fluctuations in public infrastructure expenditures; the effects of adverse weather conditions on infrastructure and other construction projects as well as our facilities and operations; the fact that our products are commodities and that prices for our products are subject to material fluctuation due to market conditions and other factors beyond our control; the availability of and fluctuations in the cost of raw materials; changes in the costs of energy, including, without limitation, natural gas, coal and oil (including diesel), and the nature of our obligations to counterparties under energy supply contracts, such as those related to market conditions (for example, spot market prices), governmental orders and other matters; changes in the cost and availability of transportation; unexpected operational difficulties, including unexpected maintenance costs, equipment downtime and interruption of production; material nonpayment or non-performance by any of our key customers; consolidation of our customers; inability to timely execute announced capacity expansions; difficulties and delays in the development of new business lines; governmental regulation and changes in governmental and public policy (including, without limitation, climate change and other environmental regulation); possible losses or other adverse outcomes from pending or future litigation or arbitration proceedings; changes in economic conditions or the nature or level of activity in any one or more of the markets or industries in which the Company or its customers are engaged; competition; cyber-attacks or data security breaches, together with the costs of protecting our systems against such incidents and the possible effects thereof on our operations; increases in capacity in the gypsum wallboard and cement industries; changes in the demand for residential housing construction or commercial construction or construction projects undertaken by state or local governments; the availability of acquisitions or other growth opportunities that meet our financial return standards and fit our strategic focus; risks related to pursuit of acquisitions, joint ventures and other transactions or the execution or implementation of such transactions, including the integration of operations acquired by the Company; general economic conditions, including inflation and recessionary conditions; and changes in interest rates and the resulting effects on the Company and demand for our products. For example, increases in interest rates, decreases in demand for construction materials or increases in the cost of energy (including, without limitation, natural gas, coal and oil) or the cost of our raw materials can be expected to adversely affect the revenue and operating earnings of our operations. In addition, changes in national or regional economic conditions and levels of infrastructure and construction spending could also adversely affect the Company's results of operations. Finally, any forward-looking statements made by the Company are subject to the risks and impacts associated with natural disasters, the outbreak, escalation or resurgence of health emergencies, pandemics or other unforeseen events, including, without limitation, the COVID-19 pandemic and responses thereto designed to contain its spread and mitigate its public health effects, as well as their impact on our operations and on economic conditions, capital and financial markets. These and other factors are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and subsequent quarterly and annual reports upon filing. These reports are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or changes in the Company's expectations.

Attachment 1 Statement of Consolidated Earnings

Attachment 2 Revenue and Earnings by Business Segment

Attachment 3 Sales Volume, Average Net Sales Prices and Intersegment and Cement Revenue

Attachment 4 Consolidated Balance Sheets

Attachment 5 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization by Business Segment

Attachment 6 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Attachment 1 Eagle Materials Inc. Statement of Consolidated Earnings (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 623,619 $ 622,236 $ 1,232,308 $ 1,223,757 Cost of Goods Sold 419,775 413,218 841,596 838,744 Gross Profit 203,844 209,018 390,712 385,013 Equity in Earnings of Unconsolidated JV 9,276 10,346 16,992 13,505 Corporate General and Administrative Expenses (17,879 ) (16,576 ) (33,528 ) (28,255 ) Other Non-Operating Income 724 1,605 3,407 1,818 Earnings before Interest and Income Taxes 195,965 204,393 377,583 372,081 Interest Expense, net (10,714 ) (10,204 ) (21,398 ) (22,443 ) Earnings before Income Taxes 185,251 194,189 356,185 349,638 Income Tax Expense (41,731 ) (43,636 ) (78,823 ) (78,236 ) Net Earnings $ 143,520 $ 150,553 $ 277,362 $ 271,402 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 4.29 $ 4.29 $ 8.26 $ 7.72 Diluted $ 4.26 $ 4.26 $ 8.19 $ 7.66 AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 33,431,315 35,056,973 33,581,970 35,165,268 Diluted 33,716,036 35,336,966 33,853,703 35,433,837

Attachment 2 Eagle Materials Inc. Revenue and Earnings by Business Segment (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue* Heavy Materials: Cement (Wholly Owned) $ 313,571 $ 322,593 $ 613,143 $ 614,365 Concrete and Aggregates 65,930 66,104 126,968 133,519 379,501 388,697 740,111 747,884 Light Materials: Gypsum Wallboard 214,975 209,233 432,801 428,330 Recycled Paperboard 29,143 24,306 59,396 47,543 244,118 233,539 492,197 475,873 Total Revenue $ 623,619 $ 622,236 $ 1,232,308 $ 1,223,757 Segment Operating Earnings Heavy Materials: Cement (Wholly Owned) $ 106,657 $ 111,083 $ 188,066 $ 181,985 Cement (Joint Venture) 9,276 10,346 16,992 13,505 Concrete and Aggregates (995 ) 4,640 1,985 11,674 114,938 126,069 207,043 207,164 Light Materials: Gypsum Wallboard 90,141 85,705 184,117 176,562 Recycled Paperboard 8,041 7,590 16,544 14,792 98,182 93,295 200,661 191,354 Sub-total 213,120 219,364 407,704 398,518 Corporate General and Administrative Expense (17,879 ) (16,576 ) (33,528 ) (28,255 ) Other Non-Operating Income 724 1,605 3,407 1,818 Earnings before Interest and Income Taxes $ 195,965 $ 204,393 $ 377,583 $ 372,081 * Excluding Intersegment and Joint Venture Revenue listed on Attachment 3

Attachment 3 Eagle Materials Inc. Sales Volume, Average Net Sales Prices and Intersegment and Cement Revenue (dollars in thousands, except per unit data) (unaudited) Sales Volume Quarter Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Cement (M Tons): Wholly Owned 1,848 1,959 -6 % 3,615 3,807 -5 % Joint Venture 176 170 +4 % 356 335 +6 % 2,024 2,129 -5 % 3,971 4,142 -4 % Concrete (M Cubic Yards) 348 362 -4 % 691 747 -7 % Aggregates (M Tons) 979 1,171 -16 % 1,778 2,328 -24 % Gypsum Wallboard (MMSFs) 752 733 +3 % 1,509 1,496 +1 % Recycled Paperboard (M Tons): Internal 35 33 +6 % 74 73 +1 % External 50 47 +6 % 102 90 +13 % 85 80 +6 % 176 163 +8 %

Average Net Sales Price* Quarter Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Cement (Ton) $ 156.51 $ 151.99 +3% $ 156.31 $ 149.70 +4% Concrete (Cubic Yard) $ 149.16 $ 145.39 +3% $ 148.86 $ 143.55 +4% Aggregates (Ton) $ 12.69 $ 11.15 +14% $ 12.65 $ 11.21 +13% Gypsum Wallboard (MSF) $ 236.88 $ 233.69 +1% $ 238.16 $ 235.20 +1% Recycled Paperboard (Ton) $ 595.19 $ 542.28 +10% $ 596.33 $ 539.35 +11% *Net of freight and delivery costs billed to customers.

Intersegment and Cement Revenue Quarter Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Intersegment Revenue: Cement $ 10,384 $ 9,251 $ 20,664 $ 19,388 Concrete and Aggregates 4,050 3,783 7,827 6,821 Recycled Paperboard 21,634 18,710 45,621 40,801 $ 36,068 $ 31,744 $ 74,112 $ 67,010 Cement Revenue: Wholly Owned $ 313,571 $ 322,593 $ 613,143 $ 614,365 Joint Venture 28,825 28,907 58,135 56,030 $ 342,396 $ 351,500 $ 671,278 $ 670,395

Attachment 4 Eagle Materials Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2024* ASSETS Current Assets - Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 93,909 $ 47,321 $ 34,925 Accounts and Notes Receivable, net 246,349 244,832 202,985 Inventories 375,602 301,374 373,923 Federal Income Tax Receivable 2,474 8,144 9,910 Prepaid and Other Assets 12,115 10,135 5,950 Total Current Assets 730,449 611,806 627,693 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 1,724,288 1,676,738 1,676,217 Investments in Joint Venture 130,685 100,115 113,478 Operating Lease Right of Use Asset 17,316 22,068 19,373 Goodwill and Intangibles 489,232 490,180 486,117 Other Assets 29,833 16,187 24,141 $ 3,121,803 $ 2,917,094 $ 2,947,019 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities - Accounts Payable $ 131,411 $ 113,737 $ 127,183 Accrued Liabilities 95,337 90,815 94,327 Income Taxes Payable 69,450 1,778 - Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 10,000 10,000 10,000 Operating Lease Liabilities 6,029 8,205 7,899 Total Current Liabilities 312,227 224,535 239,409 Long-term Liabilities 68,261 62,590 70,979 Bank Credit Facility 155,000 162,000 170,000 Bank Term Loan 167,500 177,500 172,500 2.500% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2031 741,433 740,165 740,799 Deferred Income Taxes 245,733 243,670 244,797 Stockholders' Equity - Preferred Stock, Par Value $0.01; Authorized 5,000,000 Shares; None Issued - - - Common Stock, Par Value $0.01; Authorized 100,000,000 Shares; Issued and Outstanding 33,539,154; 35,031,889 and 34,143,945 Shares, respectively 335 350 341 Capital in Excess of Par Value - - - Accumulated Other Comprehensive Losses (3,283 ) (3,451 ) (3,373 ) Retained Earnings 1,434,597 1,309,735 1,311,567 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,431,649 1,306,634 1,308,535 $ 3,121,803 $ 2,917,094 $ 2,947,019 *From audited financial statements

Attachment 5 Eagle Materials Inc. Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization by Business Segment (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) The following table presents Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization by business segment for the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and 2023: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Quarter Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Cement $ 22,907 $ 22,187 Concrete and Aggregates 5,283 4,962 Gypsum Wallboard 6,451 5,548 Recycled Paperboard 3,669 3,708 Corporate and Other 767 792 $ 39,077 $ 37,197

Attachment 6 Eagle Materials Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, other than earnings per share amounts, and number of shares in thousands) Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (Adjusted EPS)

Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure and represents net earnings per diluted share excluding the impacts from non-routine items, such as the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting and business development costs and litigation losses (Non-routine Items). Management uses measures of earnings excluding the impact of Non-routine Items as a performance measure to compare operating results of the Company from period to period and for purposes of its budgeting and planning processes. Although management believes that Adjusted EPS is useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, earnings per diluted share and the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our presentation of Adjusted EPS may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. The following shows the calculation of Adjusted EPS and reconciles Adjusted EPS to net earnings per diluted share in accordance with GAAP for the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Quarter Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Net Earnings, as reported $ 143,520 $ 150,553 Non-routine Items: Acquisition accounting and related expenses 1 $ 1,618 $ 1,107 Litigation loss 700 - Total Non-routine Items before Taxes $ 2,318 $ 1,107 Tax Impact on Non-routine Items (522 ) (249 ) After-tax Impact of Non-routine Items $ 1,796 $ 858 Adjusted Net Earnings $ 145,316 $ 151,411 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 33,716 35,337 Net earnings per diluted share, as reported $ 4.26 $ 4.26 Adjusted net earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS) $ 4.31 $ 4.28 1 Represents the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting and business development costs

Attachment 6, continued EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We present Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA to provide additional measures of operating performance and allow for more consistent comparison of operating performance from period to period. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that provides supplemental information regarding the operating performance of our business without regard to financing methods, capital structures or historical cost basis. Adjusted EBITDA is also a non-GAAP financial measure that further excludes the impact from Non-routine Items and stock-based compensation. Management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as alternative bases for comparing the operating performance of Eagle from period to period and for purposes of its budgeting and planning processes. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity in accordance with GAAP. The following shows the calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles them to net earnings in accordance with GAAP for the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, and the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024:

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Earnings, as reported $ 143,520 $ 150,553 $ 277,362 $ 271,402 Income Tax Expense 41,731 43,636 78,823 78,236 Interest Expense 10,714 10,204 21,398 22,443 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 39,077 37,197 77,427 73,879 EBITDA $ 235,042 $ 241,590 $ 455,010 $ 445,960 Acquisition accounting and related expenses 1 1,618 1,107 1,618 4,568 Litigation loss 700 - 700 - Stock-based Compensation 4,864 4,542 9,403 10,999 Adjusted EBITDA $ 242,224 $ 247,239 $ 466,731 $ 461,527

Twelve Months Ended September 30, March 31, 2024 2024 Net Earnings, as reported $ 483,599 $ 477,639 Income Tax Expense 140,885 140,298 Interest Expense 41,212 42,257 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 153,380 149,832 EBITDA $ 819,076 $ 810,026 Acquisition accounting and related expenses 1 1,618 4,568 Litigation loss 700 - Stock-based Compensation 18,304 19,900 Adjusted EBITDA $ 839,698 $ 834,494 1 Represents the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting and business development costs

Attachment 6, continued Reconciliation of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

GAAP does not define "Net Debt" and it should not be considered as an alternative to debt as defined by GAAP. We define Net Debt as total debt minus cash and cash equivalents to indicate the amount of total debt that would remain if the Company applied the cash and cash equivalents held by it to the payment of outstanding debt. The Company also uses "Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA," which it defines as Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months, as an alternative metric to assist it in understanding its leverage position. We present this metric for the convenience of the investment community and rating agencies who use such metrics in their analysis, and for investors who need to understand the metrics we use to assess performance and monitor our cash and liquidity positions.

As of As of September 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Total debt, excluding debt issuance costs $ 1,082,500 $ 1,102,500 Cash and cash equivalents 93,909 34,925 Net Debt $ 988,591 $ 1,067,575 Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA $ 839,698 834,494 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 1.2x 1.3x

Contacts

Contact at 214-432-2000:



Michael R. Haack

President and Chief Executive Officer



D. Craig Kesler

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Alex Haddock

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Strategy and Corporate Development