Dienstag, 29.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
29.10.2024
OurRelationship Unveils New Brand and Website

The online relationship resource revamps its look while supporting couples in navigating their relationship problems

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / OurRelationship, an inclusive online program with tailored content and activities designed to uncover, understand and solve couples' relationship issues, is unveiling a new brand and website. The refreshed website enhances the company's ability to provide accessible and personalized online resources that help couples strengthen their relationships.

With more than 3 million couples served since 2009, OurRelationship is backed by more than a decade of federally funded research and provides effective tools and resources for couples to improve communication skills, regain intimacy and build trust.

"Studies show that OurRelationship improves symptoms of depression and anxiety, reduces co-parenting conflict, and even lessens adjustment problems in couples' children," says Dr. Brian D. Doss, Ph.D., president and co-founder of OurRelationship. "Our goal is to provide inclusive resources for all couples while raising awareness of the impact of relationship conflict."

OurRelationship is adapted from Integrative Behavioral Couple Therapy, a gold-standard form of traditional in-person couple therapy with over 50 peer-reviewed articles demonstrating the program's effects.

"We partner with leading organizations nationwide to equip them with the tools they need to support their employees," says Brock Sansbury, vice president of operations for OurRelationship. "Employees who are struggling at home are also struggling at work. We are proud that OurRelationship is an employee well-being company offering solutions to motivate, attract, engage and retain talent."

The OurRelationship program includes 8-10 hours of tailored content and is available online or through app stores. An affordable alternative to couple therapy, it takes four to six weeks to complete and can be self-directed or guided by a program coach.

OurRelationship currently has programs for individuals, heterosexual couples, LGBTQ+ couples, and military and veteran couples, with more programs on the way.

For more information, visit OurRelationship.com.

About OurRelationship

OurRelationship is an inclusive online program with tailored content and activities designed to uncover, understand, and solve the relationship issues that couples face. Backed by more than a decade of federally funded research, OurRelationship provides effective tools and resources for couples to improve communication skills, regain intimacy and build trust. Learn more at OurRelationship.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OurRelationship/

X: https://x.com/ORelationship

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ourrelationship-llc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ourrelationshipprogram/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ourrelationship

###

Media Contact: Larkin Belton, Flock and Rally, 803.807.3064, larkin@flockandrally.com

SOURCE: OurRelationship



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
