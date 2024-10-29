Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in PMD Device Solutions AB

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / PMD Device Solutions (FRA:8T0)(STO:PMDS) Extraordinary general meeting of PMD Device Solutions AB (publ), reg. no 556639-6809 (the "Company"), was held today, 29 October 2024 at 10.00 CET in Stockholm. The meeting resolved, with required majority, on all proposed matters in accordance with the board's previously announced proposals. The following is a summary of the main decisions taken.

Amendment of the articles of association (number 1)

The meeting resolved to amend the articles of association in accordance with the below.

Current wording Proposed wording

§ 4 Aktiekapital / Share capital



Aktiekapitalet ska vara lägst 105 400 000 kronor och högst 421 600 000 kronor

The share capital shall be not less than SEK 105,400,000 and not more than SEK 421,600,000.



§ 4 Aktiekapital / Share capital



Aktiekapitalet ska vara lägst 86 436 000 kronor och högst 345 744 000 kronor.

The share capital shall be not less than SEK 86,436,000 and not more than SEK 345,744,000.

Decision to reduce the share capital without cancellation of shares for allocation to non-restricted equity (number 1)

The meeting resolved to reduce the Company's share capital by SEK 19,180,647.6 for allocation to non-restricted equity and without cancellation of shares. Following the reduction, the Company's share capital will amount to SEK 87,563,826 divided into 20,848,530 shares (before registration of the rights issue resolved in July 2024 (the 'Rights Issue')), each share with a quota value of SEK 4.2.

The decision to reduce the share capital can be implemented without obtaining the authorisation of the Swedish Companies Registration Office since the reduction, taking into account the Rights Issue, will not reduce the Company's restricted equity or its share capital.

Amendment of the articles of association (number 2)

The meeting resolved to amend the articles of association in accordance with the below.

Current wording Proposed wording

§ 4 Aktiekapital / Share capital



Aktiekapitalet ska vara lägst 86 436 000 kronor och högst 345 744 000 kronor.

The share capital shall be not less than SEK 86,436,000 and not more than SEK 345,744,000.



§ 4 Aktiekapital / Share capital



Aktiekapitalet ska vara lägst 25 000 000 kronor och högst 100 000 000 kronor.

The share capital shall be not less than SEK 25,000,000 and not more than SEK 100,000,000.

Decision to reduce the share capital without cancellation of shares for allocation to non-restricted equity (number 2)

The meeting resolved on a reduction of the Company's share capital by a maximum of SEK 83,197,755.4 for allocation to non-restricted equity. The reduction shall be carried out without cancellation of shares and to such extent within the framework of the maximum reduction amount that the quota value of the share changes to SEK 1.00 per share.

In order for the share capital reduction to be carried out to the maximum reduction amount of SEK 83,197,755.4 requires registration of the Rights Issue and the following directed share issue.

The reduction is carried out in order to increase the Company's flexibility in the utilisation of the Company's working capital and to create an appropriate quota value for the Company's share. After the reduction, the quota value of the Company's share is intended to amount to SEK 1.00 per share.

The decision to reduce the Company's share capital in accordance with this proposal requires authorisation from the Swedish Companies Registration Office or a general court. The Company intends to notify the resolution under this item for registration. Provided that the required authorisation is obtained, the reduction resolution is expected to be executed in January 2025.

For additional information, please contact

Myles Murray, CEO

Phone: +353 86 887 4994

E-mail: myles@pmd-solutions.com & for general enquiries investor.relations@pmd-solutions.com

The Company's Certified Adviser is Redeye.

Information about PMDS

PMD Device Solutions AB develops and sells medical products for respiratory monitoring in both the hospital acute monitoring sector and the remote monitoring homecare sector. Its primary product is RespiraSense, a solution used for monitoring respiratory rate to support the detection of patient deterioration early and to avoid preventable respiratory failure and adverse patient outcomes. RespiraSense is, to the Company's knowledge, the world's only continuous, motion-tolerant respiratory rate monitor delivering class-leading reliability in measuring respiratory rate. RespiraSense is a novel technology that is commercialised in Europe, the UK, and FDA cleared in the US. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (STO:PMDS).

Attachments

Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in PMD Device Solutions AB (publ)

SOURCE: PMD Device Solutions

View the original press release on accesswire.com