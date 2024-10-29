Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation: Brian Kayfitz Development Corp. Surpasses the Development of More Than 25 Apps

App Developer Brian Kayfitz reaches new milestone by helping launch and maintain over 25 apps for iOS and Android.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation is a mobile app development service provider, which has surpassed 25 mobile app projects. The Toronto-based app agency is focused on developing mobile apps for both iOS and Android platforms with one unified code base using Flutter framework. Brian Kayfitz Development Corp. started out by providing mobile app development mentorship which later expanded into building mobile apps for small start-ups as well as helping enterprise clients solve complex problems.

Brian Kayfitz Development

"There is no better feeling in the world than seeing an app that I have worked on launch in the app store and see positive feedback from users. With the introduction of Flutter back in 2017, it has revolutionized the way we build apps and games; we can move faster and build higher quality apps," said Brian Kayfitz, App Developer and CEO.

Almost five years later, Brian Kayfitz has worked on over 25 mobile apps and offers the following services:

Develop apps for start-ups that are looking to launch a prototype app for investors also known as MVP App Development.

Converting an existing web app or native iOS/Android app into a Cross-Platform Flutter App, to save time on development cost in the future.

Mobile app development consulting for companies and mobile app teams who are making decisions on what tech stack to use and how to solve complex problems.

Provide mentorship and training services to other Flutter and Native App Developers who need help fixing a bug or finalizing a feature.

App Code Reviews to teams that need quality control or mobile app consulting.

As a Flutter Freelancer, Brian Kayfitz has developed and helped maintain apps in various app categories including:

Health App Development

Game Development

Business App Development

Finance App Development

Productivity App Development

And more.

To learn more about Brian Kayfitz Development Corp., please visit briankayfitz.com.

About Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation

Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation is a Toronto Mobile App Development Agency that was started by Brian Kayfitz, a senior app developer. Kayfitz has coded apps, fixed other developer's bugs, added new features to existing apps, converted apps to Flutter, mentored many other developers and co-authored the Flutter Cookbook published by Packt.

He started his career as a game developer and when iOS was launched, he wrote apps in Objective-C. He later transitioned to writing apps in Java, Swift, Kotlin and finally Flutter. He has built award-winning apps and his apps are being used by millions of users, in multiple app categories. After opening his agency in 2020, Kayfitz decided instead of expanding by hiring more developers, designers and project managers, he would instead stay as a Flutter freelancer. Now, he is a Flutter developer for hire.

Contact Information

Brian Kayfitz

CEO

brian@briankayfitz.com

SOURCE: Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation

View the original press release on newswire.com.