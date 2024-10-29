ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Celebrates Women in Insurance With Dedicated Week of Events

ALKEME Has Planned a Series of Events Designed to Educate, Empower, Entertain and Uplift

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / ALKEME, a Top 35 Insurance Brokerage, is proud to announce its inaugural Women's Week, a celebration of the invaluable contributions of women in the insurance industry. The event, scheduled for Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2024, will feature a series of activities designed to educate, empower, and uplift women professionals.





ALKEME Celebrates Women in Insurance With Dedicated Week of Events

The week-long celebration includes:

Women of Insurance Event (Oct. 29) : ALKEME is sponsoring this industry-wide event organized by Insurance Business America. Abrianne Harmon, ALKEME's representative, will speak on a technology panel, highlighting women's role in driving innovation in insurance.

Women's Appreciation Lunch (Oct. 30) : A special luncheon at ALKEME's Ladera headquarters to honor the company's women employees.

Women's Life Coach Webinar (Oct. 31): An empowerment session featuring an expert life coach, offering strategies for personal and professional growth.

Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME, emphasized the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion. "At ALKEME, we recognize that our strength lies in the diverse perspectives and talents of our team. Women's Week is not just a celebration, but a reaffirmation of our commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where all employees can thrive and lead."

Kirsten Rosen, Senior VP of Operations at ALKEME, added, "This initiative is a testament to ALKEME's incredible culture. As a woman in leadership, I'm proud to be part of an organization that actively supports and elevates women in our industry. This week is about recognition, but also about inspiring the next generation of women leaders in insurance."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, and retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 50 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 40 locations in 22 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 35 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest-growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

