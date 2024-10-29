MUSCATINE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) today announced net sales for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024 of $672.2 million and net income of $47.5 million.

Highlights

Strong earnings growth driven by profit transformation initiatives and synergy acceleration. Third quarter non-GAAP EPS increased 11 percent year-over-year despite lower revenue. Consolidated operating margin expanded 220 basis points on a GAAP basis and 150 basis points on a non-GAAP basis versus the prior-year period with non-GAAP operating margin reaching the highest third quarter level since 2004. Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations follow the financial statements in this release.

" Our members delivered another quarter of strong profit growth. We continue to show we can deliver profit growth during challenging market conditions. Third quarter non-GAAP EPS was 11 percent higher year-over-year, on top of a very strong year-ago comparison when profit grew more than 30 percent. Our third quarter EPS has more than doubled in the past three years.

" In the Workplace Furnishings segment, our profit transformation plan and acceleration of KII synergies drove segment non-GAAP operating profit margin to a 20-year high for the third quarter. While our third quarter results did not benefit from top-line growth and fourth quarter revenue is expected to be lower year-on-year, order patterns have recently shown improvement, pointing to a stronger 2025.

" In Residential Building Products, despite ongoing housing market volatility, non-GAAP operating profit margin expanded year-over-year and exceeded 18 percent in the third quarter. Longer term, we remain bullish about the prospects of the housing market, broadly, and our market-leading position and profitable operating model, specifically. In the fourth quarter, however, housing volatility and economic uncertainty are expected to pressure sales results on a year-over-year basis.

" Overall, our strategies, our dedicated member-owners, our customer-first business model, and our proven ability to manage through all parts of the economic cycle again delivered strong results," stated Jeff Lorenger, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

HNI Corporation - Third Quarter Financial Performance (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Change GAAP Net Sales $672.2 $711.6 (5.5 %) Gross Profit % 41.5 % 40.1 % 140 bps SG&A % 31.0 % 31.4 % -40 bps Restructuring and Impairment Charges % 0.2 % 0.7 % -50 bps Operating Income $68.9 $56.8 21.3 % Operating Income % 10.2 % 8.0 % 220 bps Effective Tax Rate 23.1 % 20.3 % Net Income % 7.1 % 5.3 % 180 bps EPS - diluted $0.98 $0.80 22.5 % Non-GAAP Gross Profit % 41.7 % 40.1 % 160 bps Operating Income $72.3 $65.2 10.8 % Operating Income % 10.7 % 9.2 % 150 bps Effective Tax Rate 23.1 % 21.4 % EPS - diluted $1.03 $0.93 10.8 %

HNI Corporation - Third Quarter Summary Comments

Consolidated net sales decreased 5.5 percent from the prior-year quarter to $672.2 million. On an organic basis, net sales decreased 4.5 percent year-over-year. The divestiture of KII's Poppin business in the third quarter of 2023 decreased year-over-year net sales by $7.7 million. A reconciliation of organic net sales, a non-GAAP measure, to net sales follows the financial statements in this release.

Workplace Furnishings - Third Quarter Financial Performance (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Change GAAP Net Sales $505.1 $536.8 (5.9 %) Operating Income $57.7 $47.3 22.1 % Operating Income % 11.4 % 8.8 % 260 bps Non-GAAP Operating Income $60.0 $53.6 11.9 % Operating Income % 11.9 % 10.0 % 190 bps

Workplace Furnishings net sales decreased 5.9 percent from the prior-year quarter to $505.1 million. Organic net sales decreased 4.5 percent year-over-year. The divestiture of KII's Poppin business in the third quarter of 2023 decreased year-over-year net sales by $7.7 million.

Residential Building Products - Third Quarter Financial Performance (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Change GAAP Net Sales $167.1 $174.8 (4.4 %) Operating Income $29.9 $30.9 (3.1 %) Operating Income % 17.9 % 17.7 % 20 bps Non-GAAP Operating Income $31.0 $30.9 0.5 % Operating Income % 18.6 % 17.7 % 90 bps

Residential Building Products net sales decreased 4.4 percent from the prior-year quarter to $167.1 million driven by a decline in the remodel-retrofit channel, partially offset by a modest increase in the new construction channel.

Third Quarter Order Rates

In the Workplace Furnishings segment , orders were up one percent compared to the prior-year period on an organic basis. Orders from contract customers performed better than those from small-to-medium sized customers.

Outlook

Demand environment. For the fourth quarter of 2024, Workplace Furnishings net sales are expected to decrease at a low-to-mid single-digit rate year-over-year. This new outlook reflects the impact of uncertainty around the U.S. elections and the broader macroeconomic environment, which are causing customers to reduce their short cycle transactional purchases and further delay projects. Fourth quarter net sales in the Residential Building Products segment are projected to decline at a low single-digit rate versus the same period in 2023 as incoming orders have been negatively impacted by record-low housing turnover, elevated interest rates, ongoing affordability issues, and economic uncertainty.

Concluding Remarks

" Our strategies continue to drive strong profit growth. Our teams delivered outstanding results through the first three quarters of 2024-with year-to-date EPS growing 33 percent. In Workplace Furnishings, our profit transformation initiatives pushed third quarter margins to multi-decade highs.

" Looking beyond 2024, we continue to have clear line of sight to $45 to $50 million of incremental benefit driven by the ongoing synergies with Kimball International and the maturing efficiency of our new facility in Mexico. Additionally, multiple indicators point to improving demand on the horizon.

" In Residential Building Products, we remain bullish about the intermediate- and long-term dynamics of our business. We will focus on supporting profitability in the near term while investing for the long term, and we remain uniquely positioned to drive high-margin growth as housing stabilizes.

" While our fourth quarter expectations move lower, we believe the pressures in both segments are temporary and expect improving revenue trends to complement our margin support initiatives and drive continued earnings growth and cash flow generation. Our core areas of focus are unchanged. We will continue to deliver margin expansion in Workplace Furnishings and drive long-term revenue growth in Residential Building Products," concluded Mr. Lorenger.

Conference Call

HNI Corporation will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Central) to discuss third quarter fiscal year 2024 results. To participate, call 1-855-761-5600 - conference ID number 7175411. Both a live webcast and webcast replay will be available on HNI Corporation's website at https://investors.hnicorp.com/events-and-presentations.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) has been improving where people live, work, and gather for more than 75 years. HNI is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, operating under two segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment is a leading global designer and provider of commercial furnishings, going to market under multiple unique brands. The Residential Building Products segment is the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking" statements based on current expectations regarding future plans, events, outlook, objectives, financial performance, expectations for sales growth, and earnings per diluted share (GAAP and non-GAAP), including statements regarding future levels of demand, anticipated macroeconomic conditions, expected differences in seasonality and its effects on the Corporation's results of operations, the anticipated benefits and cost synergies of the acquisition of Kimball International, and future levels of productivity. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words including "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "confident," or other similar words, phrases, or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Corporation's actual future results and performance to differ materially from expected results. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and from historical results due to the risks and uncertainties described elsewhere in this release and in the Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to: the Corporation's ultimate realization of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Kimball International; disruptions in the global supply chain; the effects of prolonged periods of inflation and rising interest rates; labor shortages; the levels of office furniture needs and housing starts; overall demand for the Corporation's products; general economic and market conditions in the United States and internationally; industry and competitive conditions; the consolidation and concentration of the Corporation's customers; the Corporation's reliance on its network of independent dealers; change in trade policy; changes in raw material, component, or commodity pricing; market acceptance and demand for the Corporation's new products; changing legal, regulatory, environmental, and healthcare conditions; the risks associated with international operations; the potential impact of product defects; the various restrictions on the Corporation's financing activities; an inability to protect the Corporation's intellectual property; cybersecurity threats, including those posed by potential ransomware attacks; impacts of tax legislation; and force majeure events outside the Corporation's control, including those that may result from the effects of climate change. A description of these risks and additional risks can be found in the Corporation's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net sales $ 672.2 $ 711.6 $ 1,883.9 $ 1,754.2 Cost of sales 393.4 426.3 1,110.9 1,079.0 Gross profit 278.8 285.3 773.0 675.2 Selling and administrative expenses 208.4 223.3 617.3 602.2 Restructuring and impairment charges 1.6 5.3 3.7 13.4 Operating income 68.9 56.8 151.9 59.6 Interest expense, net 7.1 9.4 22.1 17.5 Income before income taxes 61.8 47.4 129.8 42.1 Income taxes 14.3 9.6 28.6 15.6 Net income 47.5 37.8 101.2 26.5 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Net income attributable to HNI Corporation $ 47.5 $ 37.8 $ 101.2 $ 26.5 Average number of common shares outstanding - basic 47.7 46.6 47.3 43.8 Net income attributable to HNI Corporation per common share - basic $ 1.00 $ 0.81 $ 2.14 $ 0.60 Average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 48.7 47.3 48.4 44.5 Net income attributable to HNI Corporation per common share - diluted $ 0.98 $ 0.80 $ 2.09 $ 0.60 Foreign currency translation adjustments $ (0.0 ) $ (0.2 ) $ (0.1 ) $ (0.2 ) Change in unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities, net of tax 0.3 (0.0 ) 0.3 0.1 Change in derivative financial instruments, net of tax (1.8 ) - (0.0 ) (0.1 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (1.4 ) (0.2 ) 0.2 (0.2 ) Comprehensive income 46.1 37.5 101.4 26.3 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Comprehensive income attributable to HNI Corporation $ 46.1 $ 37.5 $ 101.4 $ 26.3 Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions)

(Unaudited) September 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34.3 $ 28.9 Short-term investments 5.9 5.6 Receivables 261.1 247.1 Allowance for doubtful accounts (2.3 ) (3.5 ) Inventories, net 210.3 196.6 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 52.4 61.3 Total Current Assets 561.7 535.9 Property, Plant, and Equipment: Land and land improvements 59.4 58.9 Buildings 416.8 406.8 Machinery and equipment 699.4 705.8 Construction in progress 20.7 22.2 1,196.4 1,193.7 Less accumulated depreciation (656.9 ) (638.5 ) Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 539.5 555.2 Right-of-use Finance Leases 12.2 12.2 Right-of-use Operating Leases 107.4 115.2 Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net 631.5 651.9 Other Assets 61.2 58.4 Total Assets $ 1,913.4 $ 1,928.8 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 431.3 $ 418.7 Current maturities of debt 50.9 7.5 Current maturities of other long-term obligations 2.2 7.3 Current lease obligations - Finance 4.9 4.4 Current lease obligations - Operating 25.0 25.9 Total Current Liabilities 514.3 463.7 Long-Term Debt 294.5 428.3 Long-Term Lease Obligations - Finance 7.4 7.9 Long-Term Lease Obligations - Operating 98.3 104.0 Other Long-Term Liabilities 78.8 78.0 Deferred Income Taxes 73.1 85.1 Total Liabilities 1,066.4 1,167.0 Equity: HNI Corporation shareholders' equity 846.6 761.4 Non-controlling interest 0.3 0.3 Total Equity 846.9 761.8 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,913.4 $ 1,928.8 Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net Cash Flows From (To) Operating Activities: Net income $ 101.2 $ 26.5 Non-cash items included in net income: Depreciation and amortization 80.1 68.3 Other post-retirement and post-employment benefits 0.8 0.8 Stock-based compensation 13.7 11.3 Deferred income taxes (11.7 ) (6.0 ) Other - net 4.2 5.2 Net increase (decrease) in cash from operating assets and liabilities (5.1 ) 63.0 Decrease in other liabilities (7.8 ) (6.7 ) Net cash flows from (to) operating activities 175.5 162.5 Net Cash Flows From (To) Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (41.2 ) (61.9 ) Acquisition spending, net of cash acquired - (369.7 ) Capitalized software (2.0 ) (0.9 ) Purchase of investments (3.1 ) (3.8 ) Sales or maturities of investments 4.5 4.0 Net proceeds from sale of subsidiary - 3.1 Other - net 0.2 1.5 Net cash flows from (to) investing activities (41.7 ) (427.6 ) Net Cash Flows From (To) Financing Activities: Payments of debt (354.0 ) (304.3 ) Proceeds from debt 262.4 625.3 Dividends paid (47.9 ) (43.5 ) Purchase of HNI Corporation common stock (24.8 ) - Proceeds from sales of HNI Corporation common stock 45.4 1.8 Other - net (9.6 ) (7.1 ) Net cash flows from (to) financing activities (128.5 ) 272.1 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 5.3 6.9 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 28.9 17.4 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 34.3 $ 24.4 Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reportable Segment Data

(In millions)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net Sales: Workplace furnishings $ 505.1 $ 536.8 $ 1,425.1 $ 1,249.5 Residential building products 167.1 174.8 458.8 504.7 Total $ 672.2 $ 711.6 $ 1,883.9 $ 1,754.2 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes: Workplace furnishings $ 57.7 $ 47.3 $ 138.3 $ 59.2 Residential building products 29.9 30.9 71.0 74.5 General corporate (18.8 ) (21.4 ) (57.4 ) (74.0 ) Operating income 68.9 56.8 151.9 59.6 Interest expense, net 7.1 9.4 22.1 17.5 Total $ 61.8 $ 47.4 $ 129.8 $ 42.1 Depreciation and Amortization Expense: Workplace furnishings $ 18.7 $ 16.8 $ 54.3 $ 41.7 Residential building products 3.6 3.5 10.7 10.2 General corporate 5.0 5.4 15.2 16.4 Total $ 27.3 $ 25.6 $ 80.1 $ 68.3 Capital Expenditures (including capitalized software): Workplace furnishings $ 11.2 $ 18.8 $ 29.7 $ 50.6 Residential building products 1.7 2.7 6.0 10.1 General corporate 1.6 0.1 7.5 2.1 Total $ 14.5 $ 21.6 $ 43.2 $ 62.8 As of September 28, 2024 As of December 30, 2023 Identifiable Assets: Workplace furnishings $ 1,291.5 $ 1,311.4 Residential building products 482.4 467.1 General corporate 139.5 150.3 Total $ 1,913.4 $ 1,928.8 Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G. Pursuant to the requirements of this regulation, reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable historical GAAP measures are included below and throughout this earnings release. This information gives investors additional insights into HNI's financial performance and operations. While HNI's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating HNI's operations, this information should be considered supplemental and not in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.

To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this earnings release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: organic net sales and non-GAAP gross profit, operating income, operating profit, income taxes, net income, and net income per diluted share (EPS). These measures are adjusted from the comparable GAAP measures to exclude the impacts of the selected items as summarized in the tables below. Generally, non-GAAP EPS is calculated using HNI's overall effective tax rate for the period, as this rate is reflective of the tax applicable to most non-GAAP adjustments. In the prior-year quarter, the effective tax rate used to calculate non-GAAP EPS differs from the GAAP effective tax rate due to the impact of nondeductible charges associated with the acquisition of Kimball International.

The sales adjustments to arrive at the non-GAAP organic net sales information presented in this earnings release relate to the exclusion of net sales of Poppin in the prior-year period. The transactions excluded for purposes of other non-GAAP financial information included in this earnings release include: professional fees and other costs related to the acquisition of Kimball International; restructuring charges recorded to cost of sales comprised of accelerated depreciation, asset disposals, inventory valuation adjustments, and relocation and new facility setup costs in the Workplace Furnishings segment; costs associated with the exit of the Poppin business; current period costs associated with factory consolidation initiatives in the Workplace Furnishings segment; current period restructuring activities related to the Residential Building Products segment; and prior period impairment charges in the Workplace Furnishings segment related to an office building and the disposal of information technology assets.

This earnings release refers to our expectations regarding non-GAAP EPS. The Corporation is unable to provide a reconciliation of this forward-looking non-GAAP measure to future EPS without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and to the potential variability of, many of the costs and expenses that could potentially impact EPS calculated on a GAAP basis. These items include, but are not limited to, impairments, financial impacts from changes in legal, regulatory, and tax requirements, charges related to actions taken to improve future profitability, and the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, if any. These items necessary to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP EPS to EPS could be material and have a significant impact on the Corporation's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

HNI Corporation Reconciliation (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Workplace Furnishings Residential Building Products Total Workplace Furnishings Residential Building Products Total Net sales as reported (GAAP) $ 505.1 $ 167.1 $ 672.2 $ 536.8 $ 174.8 $ 711.6 % change from PY (5.9 %) (4.4 %) (5.5 %) Less: Poppin divestiture - - - 7.7 - 7.7 Organic net sales (non-GAAP) $ 505.1 $ 167.1 $ 672.2 $ 529.2 $ 174.8 $ 704.0 % change from PY (4.5 %) (4.4 %) (4.5 %)

HNI Corporation Reconciliation (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 28, 2024 Gross Profit Operating Income Tax Net Income EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 278.8 $ 68.9 $ 14.3 $ 47.5 $ 0.98 % of net sales 41.5 % 10.2 % 7.1 % Tax % 23.1 % Restructuring charges 1.8 3.4 0.8 2.6 0.05 Results (non-GAAP) $ 280.6 $ 72.3 $ 15.1 $ 50.1 $ 1.03 % of net sales 41.7 % 10.7 % 7.5 % Tax % 23.1 %

HNI Corporation Reconciliation (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Gross Profit Operating Income Tax Net Income EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 285.3 $ 56.8 $ 9.6 $ 37.8 $ 0.80 % of net sales 40.1 % 8.0 % 5.3 % Tax % 20.3 % Restructuring charges 0.3 5.4 1.1 4.2 0.09 Impairment charges - 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.00 Acquisition costs - 2.8 1.1 1.7 0.04 Results (non-GAAP) $ 285.6 $ 65.2 $ 11.9 $ 43.9 $ 0.93 % of net sales 40.1 % 9.2 % 6.2 % Tax % 21.4 %

Workplace Furnishings Reconciliation (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Percent Change Operating income as reported (GAAP) $ 57.7 $ 47.3 22.1 % % of net sales 11.4 % 8.8 % Impairment charges - 0.2 Restructuring charges 2.3 5.4 Acquisition costs - 0.8 Operating income (non-GAAP) $ 60.0 $ 53.6 11.9 % % of net sales 11.9 % 10.0 %

Residential Building Products Reconciliation (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Percent Change Operating income as reported (GAAP) $ 29.9 $ 30.9 (3.1 %) % of net sales 17.9 % 17.7 % Restructuring charges 1.1 - Operating income (non-GAAP) $ 31.0 $ 30.9 0.5 % % of net sales 18.6 % 17.7 %

