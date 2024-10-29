STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

"We delivered 77% growth on exome and genome revenues in Q3 and have reached the point of profitability, a significant milestone in our company's history," said Katherine Stueland, CEO of GeneDx. "Our advancements in genomics are redefining the standard of care, setting new industry standards for clinical utility and economic efficiency, and shortening the time to a diagnosis for thousands of families. With an ever-growing number of families eligible for our services, our growth outlook is healthy and sustainable. We continue to bring life-changing impact to the pediatric outpatient and NICU settings, and we are now establishing the foundation for clinically-actionable, responsible, and scalable genomic newborn screening."

"Once again, our quarterly performance exceeded our top and bottom-line expectations. The third quarter marked our 10th consecutive quarter of cash flow improvement and we achieved positive adjusted net income ahead of our prior target," said Kevin Feeley, CFO of GeneDx. "With our industry-leading technology and a massive market opportunity ahead, GeneDx will continue to couple financial discipline with strategic investment to accelerate the business and provide answers for even more families in need."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results (Unaudited)1,2

Revenues

Revenues from continuing operations grew to $76.6 million, an increase of 52% year-over-year and 11% sequentially. Total company revenues were $76.9 million.

Exome and genome test revenue grew to $60.0 million, an increase of 77% year-over-year and 18% sequentially.

Exome and genome volume

Exome and genome test results volume grew to 19,262, an increase of 46% year-over-year and 7% sequentially.

Exome and genome represented 33% of all test results, up from 23% in the third quarter of 2023 and up from 31% in the second quarter of 2024.

Gross margin

Adjusted gross margin from continuing operations expanded to 64%, up from 48% in the third quarter of 2023 and up from 62% in the second quarter of 2024. Total company gross margin was 62%.



Operating expenses

Adjusted total operating expenses were $46.6 million, a decrease of 2% year-over-year and an increase of 4% sequentially. Total GAAP operating expenses were $54.8 million.



Net Income (Loss)

Adjusted net income improved to $1.2 million, an improvement of 106% year-over-year and 143% sequentially. GAAP net loss was $8.3 million.



Cash burn and cash position

Total net use of cash was $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, an improvement of 88% year-over-year and 17% sequentially.

Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash was $117.4 million as of September 30, 2024, inclusive of proceeds of $14.6 million, net of fees, from the issuance of 418,653 shares of Class A common stock in connection with sales pursuant to our "at-the-market" offering during the third quarter of 2024.

GeneDx Full Year 2024 Guidance

GeneDx has updated full year 2024 guidance. Management expects GeneDx to:

Drive full year 2024 revenues 2 between $284 and $290 million (previous guidance was between $255 and $265 million);

between $284 and $290 million (previous guidance was between $255 and $265 million); Expand full year 2024 adjusted gross margin 2 profile to at least 62% (previous guidance was at least 60%);

profile to at least 62% (previous guidance was at least 60%); Use between $60 to $65 million of net cash for full year 2024 (previous guidance was between $65 to $70 million)

Adjusted gross margin, adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted net income (loss) are non-GAAP financial measures. See appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP figures presented. Revenue and gross margin results from continuing operations, which we believe are representative of our ongoing business strategy exclude any revenue and cost of goods sold of the exited Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business for the current and all comparative periods. Total company results are labeled accordingly and include GeneDx's continuing operations and the financial impacts of exited Legacy Sema4 business activities for the current and all comparative periods.

Third Quarter 2024 Business Highlights

Driving sustainable growth and expanding access for more patient populations

Achieved over 700,000 clinical exomes and genomes sequenced, with over 100,000 completed in the last six months alone

Accelerated adoption of whole exome sequencing (WES) and whole genome sequencing (WGS) coverage by state Medicaid programs, bringing total states covering exome or genome sequencing in the pediatric outpatient setting to 30 Indiana - WES and WGS (July 2024) Connecticut - WGS (July 2024) Texas - WGS (September 2024) Florida - WGS (October 2024)

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued "historic guidance" to state Medicaid agencies, underscoring their obligation to provide all medically necessary services under the Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnostic, and Treatment (EPSDT) benefit Under EPSDT, every Medicaid-enrolled child under 21 is entitled to services that meet their unique medical needs. This includes diagnostics like exome and genome sequencing - some of the most powerful tools we have to unlock appropriate care, treatments, and crucial support systems for these children.

Expanded the Epilepsy Partnership Program, a first-of-its-kind patient access program that is increasing access to exome and genome sequencing for pediatric epilepsy patients, by including an additional biopharma partner

Collaborated with researchers from Wellcome Sanger Institute to release data from the largest and most diverse study to date, with data from more than 30,000 patients, on how recessive genetic changes contribute to developmental disorders in children On September 23, 2024, findings from the study were published in Nature Genetics, showcasing that most new recessive developmental disorder diagnoses lie within known genes. The publication is further evidence of our commitment to the important role of diversity in genomics and belief that serving a more diverse patient population drives more definitive diagnoses for patients of all backgrounds.



Demonstrating genome leadership in the neonatal inventive care unit (NICU)

Launched improvements to our rapid whole genome sequencing product, including cheek swabs for more accessible sample collection, and shortened turnaround times to as soon as five days

Progressed initiative to launch Epic Aura in the first half of 2025, which will seamlessly integrate GeneDx exome and genome testing into the ordering and resulting workflows of many of the largest health systems across the country

Leaders in genomic newborn screening (gNBS)

Conducted more gNBS than any other lab in the United States and successfully executed multi-site implementation strategies across diverse patient populations, positioning GeneDx as the clear leader set to revolutionize the standard approach to NBS On October 8, 2024, data was presented at the International Conference on Newborn Sequencing (ICoNS) showcasing that GeneDx has now provided genomic newborn screenings for more than 14,000 infants through its participation in the groundbreaking GUARDIAN and Early Check research studies. Today, that number exceeds 15,000.

Revealed limitations of traditional newborn screening methods and showcased the promise of advanced genomic technology to deliver equitable health care for all children On October 24, 2024, findings from the GUARDIAN study were published in JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association), a leading peer-reviewed medical journal. GUARDIAN goes beyond the typical newborn screening panel of about 60 conditions to now over 450-early onset genetic conditions with established effective interventions. Over the initial 11-month period, 4,000 newborns were enrolled and 3.7% of newborns had positive screenings. By referencing our internal database, one of the largest of its kind enriched for rare disease, we find that the average age of diagnosis for children with these same conditions ranges from 7-11 years. Of the newborns with true positive findings, 92% had a confirmed diagnosis for a condition not included in traditional NBS. The study highlights the wide acceptance of more advanced and modernized NBS, with 72% of families approached for the study consenting to participate.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including our expected full year 2024 reported revenue guidance, our expectations regarding our adjusted gross margin profile in 2024, and our use of net cash in 2024. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to implement business plans, goals and forecasts, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (ii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive healthcare industry, (iii) the size and growth of the market in which we operate, (iv) our ability to pursue our new strategic direction, and (v) our ability to enhance our artificial intelligence tools that we use in our clinical interpretation platform. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 23, 2024 and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

About GeneDx

At GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), we believe that everyone deserves personalized, targeted medical care-and that it all begins with a genetic diagnosis. Fueled by one of the world's largest rare disease data sets, our industry-leading exome and genome tests translate complex genomic data into clinical answers that unlock personalized health plans, accelerate drug discovery, and improve health system efficiencies. It all starts with a single test. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Volume and revenue in the table below include the combination of the Legacy GeneDx diagnostic business with the data and information business of Legacy Sema4.

Volume & Revenue

3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 Volumes Whole exome, whole genome 19,262 18,017 16,592 15,663 13,216 Hereditary cancer 4,672 5,482 6,868 8,240 8,556 Other panels 35,095 34,204 31,763 33,692 35,861 Total 59,029 57,703 55,223 57,595 57,633 Revenue ($ millions) Whole exome, whole genome $ 60.0 $ 50.7 $ 44.0 $ 39.2 $ 34.0 Hereditary cancer 3.3 3.8 5.5 5.5 4.5 Other panels 13.8 13.3 10.7 11.2 10.6 Data information (0.5 ) 1.1 1.3 2.2 1.3 Total $ 76.6 $ 68.9 $ 61.5 $ 58.1 $ 50.4

Unaudited Select Financial Information (in thousands)

Three months ended September 30, 2024 Three months ended June 30, 2024 GeneDx Legacy Sema4 Total GeneDx Legacy Sema4 Total Revenue $76,622 $252 $76,874 $68,924 $1,590 $70,514 Adjusted cost of services 27,370 - 27,370 26,523 145 26,668 Adjusted gross profit $49,252 $252 $49,504 $42,401 $1,445 $43,846 Adjusted gross margin % 64.3% 100.0% 64.4% 61.5% 90.9% 62.2%

Three months ended September 30, 2023 GeneDx Legacy Sema4 Total Revenue $50,350 $2,953 $53,303 Adjusted cost of services 26,079 225 26,304 Adjusted gross profit $24,271 $2,728 $26,999 Adjusted gross margin % 48.2% 92.4% 50.7%

Three months ended September 30, 2024 Reported Depreciation

and

amortization Stock-based

compensation

expense Restructuring

costs Change in FV

of financial

liabilities Charges

related to

business exit Other Adjusted Diagnostic test revenue $ 77,418 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 77,418 Other revenue (544 ) - - - - - - (544 ) Total revenue 76,874 - - - - - - 76,874 Cost of services 29,045 (1,495 ) (174 ) (6 ) - - - 27,370 Gross profit 47,829 1,495 174 6 - - - 49,504 Gross margin 62.2 % 64.4 % Research and development 11,665 (222 ) (537 ) - - - - 10,906 Selling and marketing 17,025 (1,225 ) (394 ) (55 ) - - - 15,351 General and administrative 26,145 (2,987 ) (2,531 ) (308 ) - - - 20,319 Impairment loss - - - - - - - - Other, net 774 - - - - - - 774 Loss from operations (7,780 ) 5,929 3,636 369 - - - 2,154 Interest income (expense), net (843 ) - - - - - - (843 ) Other income (expense), net 264 - - - 880 - (1,327 ) (183 ) Income tax benefit 47 - - - - - - 47 Net income (loss) $ (8,312 ) $ 5,929 $ 3,636 $ 369 $ 880 $ - $ (1,327 ) $ 1,175

Three months ended September 30, 2023 Reported Depreciation

and

amortization Stock-based

compensation

expense Restructuring

costs Change in FV

of financial

liabilities Charges

related to

business exit Other Adjusted Diagnostic test revenue $ 51,955 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 51,955 Other revenue 1,348 - - - - - - 1,348 Total revenue 53,303 - - - - - - 53,303 Cost of services 28,044 (1,613 ) (75 ) (52 ) - - - 26,304 Gross profit 25,259 1,613 75 52 - - - 26,999 Gross margin 47.4 % 50.7 % Research and development 14,288 (283 ) 533 (970 ) - - - 13,568 Selling and marketing 16,763 (1,225 ) 115 (415 ) - - - 15,238 General and administrative 26,099 (5,551 ) (1,004 ) (754 ) - - - 18,790 Impairment loss 8,282 - - - - (8,282 ) - - Other, net 2,794 - - - - (1,014 ) - 1,780 Loss from operations (42,967 ) 8,672 431 2,191 - 9,296 - (22,377 ) Interest income (expense), net 1,053 - - - - - - 1,053 Other income (expense), net (544 ) - - - (590 ) - 1,134 - Income tax benefit 172 - - - - - - 172 Net loss $ (42,286 ) $ 8,672 $ 431 $ 2,191 $ (590 ) $ 9,296 $ 1,134 $ (21,152 )

Three months ended June 30, 2024 Reported Depreciation

and

amortization Stock-based

compensation

expense Restructuring

costs Change in FV

of financial

liabilities Charges

related to

business exit Other Adjusted Diagnostic test revenue $ 69,439 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 69,439 Other revenue 1,075 - - - - - - 1,075 Total revenue 70,514 - - - - - - 70,514 Cost of services 27,562 (808 ) (86 ) - - - - 26,668 Gross profit 42,952 808 86 - - - - 43,846 Gross margin 60.9 % 62.2 % Research and development 10,902 (211 ) (347 ) (35 ) - - - 10,309 Selling and marketing 16,585 (1,225 ) (368 ) (63 ) - - - 14,929 General and administrative 25,170 (2,974 ) (2,307 ) (150 ) - - - 19,739 Impairment loss - - - - - - - - Other, net 874 - - - - - - 874 Loss from operations (10,579 ) 5,218 3,108 248 - - - (2,005 ) Interest income (expense), net (894 ) - - - - - - (894 ) Other income (expense), net (17,890 ) - - - 4,409 - 13,450 (31 ) Income tax benefit 190 - - - - - - 190 Net loss $ (29,173 ) $ 5,218 $ 3,108 $ 248 $ 4,409 $ - $ 13,450 $ (2,740 )

GeneDx Holdings Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2024

(Unaudited) December 31, 2023 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,894 $ 99,681 Marketable securities 58,566 30,467 Accounts receivable 38,220 32,371 Due from related parties 260 445 Inventory, net 10,770 8,777 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,300 10,598 Total current assets 186,010 182,339 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,936 26,900 Property and equipment, net 31,452 32,479 Intangible assets, net 162,106 172,625 Other assets (1) 4,336 4,413 Total assets $ 408,840 $ 418,756 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 56,416 $ 37,456 Due to related parties 727 1,379 Short-term lease liabilities 3,698 3,647 Other current liabilities 16,501 16,336 Total current liabilities 77,342 58,818 Long-term debt, net of current portion 52,034 52,688 Long-term lease liabilities 60,369 62,938 Other liabilities 13,540 14,735 Deferred taxes 1,054 1,560 Total liabilities 204,339 190,739 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock - - Class A common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 1,561,493 1,527,778 Accumulated deficit (1,357,912 ) (1,300,188 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 918 425 Total stockholders' equity 204,501 228,017 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 408,840 $ 418,756 (1) Other assets includes $987 thousand of restricted cash as of both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

GeneDx Holdings Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Diagnostic test revenue $ 77,418 $ 51,955 $ 207,961 $ 140,440 Other revenue (544 ) 1,348 1,849 4,708 Total revenue 76,874 53,303 209,810 145,148 Cost of services 29,045 28,044 81,618 85,896 Gross profit 47,829 25,259 128,192 59,252 Research and development 11,665 14,288 34,134 46,018 Selling and marketing 17,025 16,763 49,695 45,397 General and administrative 26,145 26,099 73,760 107,129 Impairment loss - 8,282 - 10,402 Other operating expenses, net 774 2,794 2,622 5,259 Loss from operations (7,780 ) (42,967 ) (32,019 ) (154,953 ) Non-operating income (expenses), net Change in fair value of warrants and earn-out contingent liabilities (880 ) 590 (11,390 ) 684 Interest (expense) income, net (843 ) 1,053 (2,334 ) 2,092 Other income (expense), net 1,144 (1,134 ) (12,300 ) 1,668 Total non-operating income (expense), net (579 ) 509 (26,024 ) 4,444 Loss before income taxes (8,359 ) (42,458 ) $ (58,043 ) $ (150,509 ) Income tax benefit 47 172 319 515 Net loss $ (8,312 ) $ (42,286 ) $ (57,724 ) $ (149,994 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A common stock 27,095,986 25,788,747 26,593,877 23,777,327 Basic and diluted net loss per share, Class A common stock $ (0.31 ) $ (1.64 ) $ (2.17 ) $ (6.31 )

GeneDx Holdings Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net loss $ (57,724 ) $ (149,994 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 16,395 27,640 Stock-based compensation expense 6,293 586 Change in fair value of warrants and contingent liabilities 11,390 (684 ) Deferred tax benefit (319 ) (515 ) Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 137 3,634 Legal reserves 12,123 - Change in third party payor reserves 737 (6,848 ) Gain on sale of assets - (2,954 ) Gain on debt forgiveness - (2,750 ) Impairment loss - 10,402 Other 2,639 1,071 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,850 ) 10,726 Inventory (2,131 ) 682 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (7,807 ) (39,913 ) Other assets and liabilities (1,196 ) (1,372 ) Net cash used in operating activities (25,313 ) (150,289 ) Investing activities Consideration on escrow paid for Legacy GeneDx acquisition - (12,144 ) Purchases of property and equipment (2,441 ) (2,874 ) Proceeds from sales of assets - 3,887 Purchases of marketable securities (52,725 ) (43,935 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 598 - Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 24,955 16,665 Development of internal-use software assets - (461 ) Net cash used in investing activities (29,613 ) (38,862 ) Financing activities Proceeds from offerings, net of issuance costs 14,589 143,002 Exercise of stock options 247 266 Long-term debt principal payments (198 ) (2,000 ) Finance lease payoff and principal payments (1,499 ) (2,133 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 13,139 139,135 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (41,787 ) (50,016 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of period 100,668 138,303 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period (1) $ 58,881 $ 88,287 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 6,068 $ 1,116 Cash paid for taxes $ 910 $ 1,178 Stock consideration paid for purchase of business $ - $ 6,692 Stock consideration paid pursuant to exercise of Perceptive warrant $ 12,586 $ - Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,612 $ 1,220 Assets acquired under capital leases obligations $ 689 $ - (1) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at September 30, 2024 excludes marketable securities of $58.6 million.

