Greater Than's risk intelligence will power global effort to reduce transport emissions during COP29

Risk intelligence from Swedish company Greater Than will be used throughout COP29, the world's biggest climate change conference hosted by the United Nations.

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the governing body for world motor sport and the federation of the world's leading mobility organizations, will lead an eco-driving awareness initiative during the conference, incorporating the FIA Smart Driving Challenge (FIA SDC), powered by Greater Than.

The FIA SDC app is uniquely designed to measure the driver influence on road safety and sustainability.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, a global provider of risk intelligence into road safety and climate impact, today announced that its technology will be used to help reduce transport emissions during the world's biggest climate change conference, COP29, organized by the United Nations.

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), which uses Greater Than's risk intelligence to power its FIA Smart Driving Challenge, is hosting a global initiative throughout the conference in partnership with the International Road Transport Union (IRU), which represents the entire world road transport industry, together with leading bus and taxi operators in Baku, Azerbaijan, and with the support of FIA Member AMAK (Azerbaijan National Automobile Club).

Public transportation and taxi providers in Baku will be encouraged to download the FIA SDC app to reduce emissions and compete to be the smartest driver. The challenge is also open to members of the public - regardless of where they are in the world or what vehicle they are driving - to highlight that small changes at the individual driver level make a big difference collectively.

"I am delighted to partner with IRU to promote smart driving, alongside AMAK at COP29," said Sara Mariani, Director of Sustainability and D&I at the FIA. "Here at the FIA, we know how important it is to tackle road emissions and encourage safer and more sustainable driving behavior, particularly during large-scale events like COP29. This initiative is part of the FIA's wider commitment to create a more sustainable and inclusive future for mobility users worldwide."

The FIA SDC app, powered by Greater Than's risk intelligence, is uniquely designed to measure the driver influence on road safety and sustainability, independent of location, vehicle type, and fuel type. Using technology to make drivers more aware of their impact can make a significant difference to CO2 emissions.

"We're so proud that, for the second consecutive year, our risk intelligence into climate impact is being used at the world's largest climate change conference to accelerate the urgent action required to drive down global emissions," said Johanna Forseke, Chief Business Officer and Deputy CEO of Greater Than. "As the global standard in measuring safe, sustainable driving, our technology enables organizations like the FIA to take a leading role in fighting climate change."

The FIA has been using Greater Than's risk intelligence to power the FIA SDC since 2019. Last year, the FIA and Greater Than showcased the FIA SDC in the Blue Zone throughout COP28, and took to the main stage to highlight how the technology has the potential to decrease world emissions if adopted by every driver globally. Drivers taking part in a special FIA SDC challenge held during the conference saw an average CO2 or battery usage saving of 9.7%*.

*The percentage of battery usage or CO2 emissions savings is calculated based on Greater Than's AI technology. The data of each trip is analyzed and transformed into a unique DriverDNA profile that is then compared to a database of over 7 billion DriverDNA profiles to evaluate CO2 savings.

