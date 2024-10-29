Leesburg, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2024) - Today, Contextual Software Inc (contextual.io) has announced the launch of its industry-defining SolutionAI technology. Trained on the underlying components that power the Contextual platform, SolutionAI is an intelligent, multi-agent expert system that can independently build the data structures, integrations, and business logic that drive AI-enhanced workflows, tasks, and functions. Users can describe their system objective to SolutionAI - from simple automation to autonomous agents and complete SaaS-replacement systems - and watch as the platform itself assembles the pieces into a functional and ready-to-deploy AI solution.

"For the vast majority of AI-enriched solutions in the enterprise, the intelligence is largely solved. There are hundreds of broad and purpose-built AI tools that can deliver value across the breadth of organizational functions, from go-to-market and service delivery to new predictive IoT and back office tasks," said Andrew Brooks, CEO of Contextual. "The challenge facing enterprises today is in the application and implementation of that intelligence in a cost-effective manner. This is where SolutionAI is critical."

Contextual.io

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10129/228063_0d736e19c4a81bd4_001full.jpg

By empowering everyday users with a tool that can create AI solutions for them, SolutionAI aims to dramatically expand the pool of employees who can create AI systems that potentially benefit their business. With business analysts, technical program managers, and front-line employees all able to describe what they want to achieve and have SolutionAI build it for them, the true power of AI will emerge at every level and within every function in an organization. Because these solutions are dramatically less expensive to create, companies can attack smaller but incremental improvements without fearing a large upfront investment with an unclear payback period.

On top of this, existing development, technology, and IT teams will be able to more rapidly fulfill their organization's demands for AI solutions. Systems Integrators, consultants, and bespoke software developers will potentially be able to build and deploy client-facing applications faster.

Andrew Brooks, CEO of Contextual

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10129/228063_0d736e19c4a81bd4_002full.jpg

"We are on a logarithmic path with the expansion of SolutionAI capabilities," Brooks added. "Every new purpose-built AI Agent we add into the broader SolutionAI orchestration fabric dramatically enhances the technology's ability to create with intention, accuracy, and precision. This pace of innovation will accelerate the trend of organizations moving away from generic SaaS and ERP platforms to AI-enriched solutions that specifically solve their exact need."

About Contextual:

Contextual is a powerful visual AI orchestration platform designed to make enterprise AI solutions fast to design, easy to build, and ready to deploy. With everything required in a single, enterprise-grade tech stack, Contextual is the future of AI solution development.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228063

SOURCE: AK Infinite