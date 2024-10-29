DDoS Protection & Mitigation Security Market worth $9.63 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DDoS Protection & Mitigation Security Market is projected to grow from USD 5.17 billion in 2024 to USD 9.63 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

DDoS protection and mitigation security growth is driven by several factors, such as the increase and advancement in DDoS attacks, which have created awareness of cyber threats. While the increased use of IoT devices has widened the exposure point, the transition towards the cloud emphasizes achieving protection in scale. Also, cost factors increase consciousness of the legal obligations and defensive potential loss of financial and reputational results from cyber-attacks, forcing organizations to put sound security systems in place. The new generation of the telecommunication network, that is, the 5G network, and the emergence of multi-vector threats also fuel the need for better mitigation strategies.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2029 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Offering (Hardware Solutions (Firewall, Intrusion detection & prevention System, Load Balancers, Other Hardware), Software Solutions, Services (Professional Services (Design & Implementation, Consulting & Advisory, Training & Education, Support & Maintenance), Managed Services)), By Solution Type (Network Traffic Analyzers, Threat Mitigation System, Botnet Detection & Management, Other Software Solutions), By Application Area (Network Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, Cloud Security), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & ITeS, Telecom, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Other Verticals) Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Companies covered NetScout (US), Akamai (US), Radware (Israel), Huawei (China), Fortinet (US), Imperva (US), F5 (US), Cloudflare (US), BT (England), A10 Networks (US), Link11 (Germany), Fastly (US), Corero (UK), AIIoT (Israel), Stratacore (US), Sucuri (US), StackPath (US), Seceon (US), Haltdos (India), DDoS-Guard (Russia), Indusface (India), ActiveReach (US), Mlytics (Singapore), Nexusguard (Singapore), RioRey (US), and PheonixNAP (US)

Based on services, the professional services segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period.

Professionals, specialists, or experts offer professional services to support businesses. Professional services support businesses of all sizes and apply to all verticals. These include design and implementation, consulting and advisory, training and education, and support and maintenance. The latest techniques, strategies, and skills professionals adopt help organizations adopt DDoS protection and mitigation features. They also offer customized implementation and risk assessment and assist in deploying DDoS protection and mitigation security solutions via industry-defined best practices. The professionals provide solutions and support business goals with better communication services. Professional services help organizations stay protected from advanced threats.

Based on services, the managed services are projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Managed Security Services (MSS) help provide network assessment, targeted scanning and reporting, unlimited report generation, security controls and remediation, vulnerability analysis, and live monitoring. Managed services is an approach that helps organizations outsource their IT operations, depending on their business requirements. The rising cyberattacks and ever-changing threat landscape lead to illegitimate traffic, forcing organizations to upgrade their IT infrastructures. Managed services help customers protect themselves from DDoS attacks and focus better on their core businesses. Managed services provide DDoS protection through the cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments. Managed service providers perform DDoS protection and mitigation for customers who do not possess the capabilities to detect and mitigate threats. Managed services protect online businesses and corporate data, monitor network traffic proactively, and detect and mitigate DDoS attacks and internet traffic abnormalities.

Based on region, North America holds the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to have the largest DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market size. Organizations in the region, especially in the US, have leveraged the benefits of Al, ML, and deep learning technologies to stay ahead in the market. North American countries have well-established economies, which enable DDoS protection and mitigation security vendors to invest in new technologies. Furthermore, the region is regarded as the center of innovation because the major North American IT companies roll out new offerings, and aggressive collaborations are done. The rapid penetration of mobile devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and USBs, and the imperative need to secure data residing within companies and being transferred over business networks are driving the adoption of DDoS protection and mitigation solutions in North America.

Top Key Companies in DDoS Protection & Mitigation Security Market:

The major vendors covered in the DDoS Protection & Mitigation Security Market include NetScout (US), Akamai (US), Radware (Israel), Huawei (China), Fortinet (US), Imperva (US), F5 (US), Cloudflare (US), BT (England), A10 Networks (US), Link11 (Germany), Fastly (US), Corero (UK), AIIoT (Israel), Stratacore (US), Sucuri (US), StackPath (US), Seceon (US), Haltdos (India), DDoS-Guard (Russia), Indusface (India), activereach (US), Mlytics (Singapore), Nexusguard (Singapore), RioRey (US), and PheonixNAP (US).

