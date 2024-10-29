Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB

Referring to the bulletin from ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB's extraordinary
general meeting, held on 21 October 2024, the company will carry out a reverse
stock split in relations 1:40. The share will be traded under new ISIN code
with effect from Oct 30, 2024. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 EXPRS2          
Terms:                    Reverse split/Split: 1:40
Current ISIN:                SE0008348262       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Oct 29, 2024       
New ISIN code:                SE0023261292       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Oct 30, 2024
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
