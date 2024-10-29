Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB

Referring to the bulletin from ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB's extraordinary general meeting, held on 21 October 2024, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:40. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Oct 30, 2024. The order book will not change. Short name: EXPRS2 Terms: Reverse split/Split: 1:40 Current ISIN: SE0008348262 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Oct 29, 2024 New ISIN code: SE0023261292 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Oct 30, 2024