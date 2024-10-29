Carbonmark Partners with GRO Foundation to Facilitate Trade of Ex-Ante Credits and Drive Climate Innovation in Uganda

Carbonmark, the marketplace for environmental assets, has announced a strategic partnership with the GRO Foundation, an organization dedicated to funding high-impact social and climate projects in Africa. This collaboration is set to streamline the trade of ex-ante carbon credits from GRO's innovative afforestation projects in Uganda, which will be made possible through Carbonmark's integration with the International Carbon Registry (ICR).

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / The GRO Foundation focuses on afforestation in Uganda, partnering with local communities to restore biodiversity while addressing social challenges. The partnership with Carbonmark aims to scale GRO's projects and provide financial incentives for conserving and restoring Uganda's ecosystems. Through Carbonmark's advanced digital infrastructure, the trade of ex-ante carbon credits will be seamless and efficient, creating opportunities for climate-conscious investors and project developers.

Carbonmark's integration with the ICR Registry supports the efficient trading of GRO's ex-ante carbon credits. Digital infrastructure provides an access point for market participants, automating critical processes and ensuring transaction transparency. With instant settlements, Carbonmark simplifies environmental asset management, making it easier for investors to support nature-based solutions.

"We're thrilled to partner with GRO Foundation to support their mission of restoring Uganda's forests and empowering local communities," said Andrew Bonneau, Managing Director at Carbonmark. "This partnership enhances the visibility and trade of ex-ante credits and showcases the potential of advanced digital technology to scale climate action efficiently."

The GRO Foundation is a social-impact organization dedicated to planting 1 billion trees and helping lift millions of individuals out of poverty by 2030. This is achieved through sustainable livelihood projects and connecting grassroots communities to the global carbon market. The afforestation project, developed under CDM-methodology AR-ACM0003 and ISO-14064 standards, focuses on restoring natural biodiversity by rejuvenating forest reserves, riverlands, and pocket forests. Additionally, the initiative supports rural electrification, water, and food security projects and provides job opportunities for local communities.

GRO's grassroots approach incentivizes communities to act as stewards of forest restoration. Participants are rewarded with microfinance opportunities and a share in profits from carbon sales, ensuring sustainable impact. By partnering with Carbonmark, GRO can scale its efforts, using the trade of ex-ante credits to fund transformative projects.

"Our collaboration with Carbonmark is a game-changer for GRO," said Paul Flynn, Founder and Trustee at GRO Foundation. "Carbonmark's platform accelerates the trade of carbon credits while ensuring that the communities we work with benefit directly. Together, we're creating a model for how nature-based solutions and innovative finance can drive environmental and social impact."

The partnership between Carbonmark and the GRO Foundation marks a significant advancement in combating climate change. By combining GRO Foundation's project with Carbonmark's cutting-edge platform, they set a new standard for collaboration between technology and nature-based solutions. This partnership creates a scalable model for addressing climate challenges, providing local communities with environmental benefits and economic opportunities.

