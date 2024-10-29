Introducing New Scheduling, Recurring Project and Customer Communication Features in Project 2 Payment

Now Home Service Contractors Can Manage Their Projects, Schedule and Team Resources in One Calendar View, Set Up Repeat Jobs for Automated Payment and Send Targeted Emails to Customers With Ease

SAINT PAUL PARK, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Project 2 Payment, the easiest onsite estimation, invoicing, payment, and customer management tool built for U.S.-based home service businesses, launched a new set of powerful features.

The latest software release includes a robust Scheduling feature, the ability to manage Recurring Projects, and new Email Blast functionality, helping small businesses operate more effectively and maintain strong customer relationships.

Now home service contractors can:

Easily Schedule Work in a Calendar View: See all projects at a glance with a monthly, weekly or daily calendar view. Create estimates or projects and assign employees work right from the Schedule view, so teams can easily keep track of one-off or recurring jobs to avoid over- or under-booking. Effortlessly Manage Recurring Projects: Simplify project management by creating one project with multiple instances for recurring work. Plus, choose a preferred payment collection method such as "Auto-Collect," "Send for Payment" or "Manual Queue" for flexibility and control over cash flow. Enhance Customer Communication With Email Blasts: Send email blasts to customers directly from Project 2 Payment. Foster stronger relationships with customers by sending seasonal reminders, business updates or requests for referrals right from your book of business.

Watch this one-minute video to see the features in action. The best part is - these new features are delivered to home service contractors with no hidden fees or upgrades; just $20 a month for unlimited users.

Supporting Quotes:

Taylor Lund, Director of Product Management: "This release gives small business owners a robust suite of tools that they can use to operate their business smoothly and efficiently. No more wasting time duplicating projects onto your calendar, no more copying and pasting invoice details from week to week, and no more radio silence with your customers. Just a single, streamlined tool that helps you do it all."

Vince Arnoldi, President: "At Project 2 Payment, we're on a mission to give small businesses access to affordable, intuitive, and time-saving tools. By adding scheduling capabilities, simplifying project management, and offering customer communication tools, we're giving more small business owners the power to thrive in a competitive landscape."

About Project 2 Payment

Project 2 Payment is the most intuitive, U.S.-based invoicing and customer management software for contractors looking to create project estimates on site, send invoices, and collect payments. This simple-to-use tool was founded out of the belief that bringing together small-business savvy, payment expertise, and software simplicity are small distinctions that can make a big impact in helping hardworking business owners save time and get paid faster.

Visit www.project2payment.com to learn how Project 2 Payment streamlines the way you create bids, send invoices, and track payments.

