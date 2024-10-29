Cellev8 Nutrition Inc.: Cellev8 and Zyppah Team Up to Give Snoring a Rest

Cellev8 and Zyppah Announce Collaborative Sales Agreement Targeting 90 Million Snoring Americans.

Cellev8, a leading provider of Superoxide Dismutase (SOD) gummies, and Zyppah, the innovator of patented anti-snoring devices, have joined forces in a groundbreaking collaborative sales agreement. This partnership aims to address the needs of the estimated 90 million Americans affected by snoring, offering a comprehensive solution for better sleep and enhanced recovery.

The Economic Impact of Snoring and Sleep Apnea

Recent studies have highlighted the staggering financial burden of snoring and sleep apnea:

Undiagnosed sleep apnea costs the U.S. economy approximately $149.6 billion annually.

Healthcare costs related to sleep apnea amount to $30 billion per year in increased utilization and medication expenses.

Individuals with sleep apnea spend an average of $2,105 annually on related medical expenses.

The global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market was valued at $1.52 billion in 2022, with North America holding a 37.6% market share.

This market is projected to reach $2.65 billion globally by 2030.

Snoring and Inflammation

The impact of snoring-related inflammation can lead to various health issues:

Increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and neurodegenerative conditions.

Higher levels of C-reactive protein (CRP), a marker of inflammation, in severe snorers.

Potential damage to the endothelial cells lining blood vessels, contributing to cardiovascular problems.

Cellev8's Product and Its Potential Benefits

Cellev8's Inflammation and Recovery Gummies, containing clinically proven SOD2 and other mega antioxidants, could potentially help the snoring population by:

Reducing oxidative stress: SOD is a potent antioxidant that neutralizes superoxide radicals, which are elevated in chronic inflammatory conditions.

Combating inflammation: Our clinically proven SOD2 has shown anti-inflammatory properties in various studies, helping to mitigate inflammatory effects.

Supporting overall health: The combination of clinically proven SOD2 and other antioxidants in Cellev8's product may additionally help protect against the cellular damage associated with chronic inflammation.

Michael Ferraro, CEO of Cellev8 Nutrition, stated: "By addressing the underlying inflammation associated with snoring, we believe Cellev8's product could help reduce the risk of related health complications and improve overall well-being for the millions affected by snoring. We are proud to be working with such a successful and innovative company like Zyppah. It seems like everyone snores and Zyppah's solutions have helped so many people put that to bed-no pun intended-over the years, from mom and dad all the way to famous people like Shaquille O'Neal. We are confident that adding SOD and the other powerful all-natural ingredients contained in the Cellev8 line of products will not only help people sleep better but also notice improvements like natural energy during the day, faster recovery from workouts and fatigue, and an overall feeling of being healthier every day. "Ferraro added: "We have seen the results in some of the top athletes in the world and we have seen amazing results from children to the elderly. We are excited to help the nearly 90 million people in the US alone rest, sleep, and recover better. We believe this relationship could generate tens of millions in sales but most importantly it addresses the serious health aspects of snorers and provides them an all-natural tasty gummy that can help. "Dr. Jonathan Greenburg, founder and CEO of Zyppah, commented: "This collaboration with Cellev8 aligns perfectly with our mission to give everyone great sleep every night of their lives. By combining our snoring solutions, which have already helped over 500,000 customers, with Cellev8's recovery gummies, we're offering a more comprehensive approach to sleep health and overall well-being. Cellev8's Inflammation and Recovery Gummies could be one of the best supplements ever created. They are crafted with Superoxide Dismutase (SOD) and combined with mega antioxidants to impact the very root of most evils in the body-inflammation. SOD is the most important enzymatic antioxidant that your body produces to protect your cells. Having such a product available in the form of a tasty gummy could change the supplemental wellness market forever. We are proud to be a sales partner of Cellev8 and look forward to helping change wellness for the future."

Availability

The joint offering will provide millions of potential people the opportunity to buy the Cellev8 product line along with Zyppah's benefits through its discount and subscription model. The offering could start as soon as November 1, 2024 at Zyppah.com. The products will also be available on Cellev8.com with specific codes for Zyppah-driven customers and their associated discounts. Ferraro added: "This is a true game changer, and we have already witnessed the results and now millions of others can too."

About Cellev8:

Cellev8 Nutrition and the Cellev8 line of products harness the powerful antioxidant SOD and combine it with other mega ingredients to create supplements that repair, rejuvenate, and restore the body from a cellular level providing positive results for people's health.

About Zyppah:

Zyppah is the creator of FDA-cleared, clinically proven anti-snoring devices. With a 91% success rate in clinical trials, Zyppah's patented tongue stabilization technology has helped nearly a million customers achieve better sleep.

FDA Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

