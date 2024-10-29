Helio Space Corporation: Helio Corporation Announces Launch of Radar Antennas on NASA Europa Clipper Mission

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Heliospace, a subsidiary of Helio Corporation (OTC Pink:HLEO) has announced the successful launch of its deployable radar antennas aboard the NASA Europa Clipper spacecraft on Oct 14, 2024. Heliospace designed, assembled, tested, and delivered these antennas under contract with Caltech as part of the Radar for Europa Assessment and Sounding: Ocean to Near-surface (REASON) instrument onboard Europa Clipper.

The Heliospace radar antennas are an extremely compact design accommodated on the edges of the Europa Clipper spacecraft solar arrays and will deploy to form two large dipole antennas up to 17.6 m in length, along with four smaller dipoles during the flight. Heliospace co-founder and CEO Greg Delory, a former space scientist, expressed his excitement about this event: "All of us at Heliospace are pleased to have been able to use our company's technology to help advance NASA's mission to explore Jupiter's moon Europa. This is one of the solar system's most fascinating objects, where conditions for life may exist, and to be able to contribute to its exploration is an exciting moment for us."

Under principal investigator Dr. Donald Blankenship of the University of Texas, Austin, REASON is a dual-frequency ice penetrating radar instrument designed to characterize and sound Europa's icy crust from the near-surface to the ocean, revealing the hidden structure of Europa's ice shell and potential water within. The Europa Clipper program is managed by the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

About Helio Corporation:

Helio Corporation is a technology, engineering and research and development (R&D) holding company serving commercial, government and non-profit organizations. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Heliospace Corporation ("Heliospace"), is an aerospace company specializing in the design, engineering, assembly and test of space flight qualified hardware and provides systems engineering, modeling, analysis, integration and test services to customers in government, commercial, private and non-profit markets. With deep expertise in civil space missions combined with a growing business serving commercial companies, our primary company objective is to enable humanity's pursuit of the scientific and commercial development of space. https://helio.space

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this presentation will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this presentation are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in, or made in connection with this presentation. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

Contact Information

Kelsey Rex

Marketing Manager, MarketLeverage

kelsey@marketleverage.com

510-545-2666

SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on newswire.com.