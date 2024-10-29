Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: 887758 | ISIN: US2555191004 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
02.10.24
08:03 Uhr
0,520 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
29.10.2024 15:26 Uhr
The Dixie Group 2024 Q3 Earnings Release And Conference Call

DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (OTCQB:DXYN) regarding results for 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Release on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for
Friday, November 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows:
877-407-0989
Conference ID No. 13748748

To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be
accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website,
https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of
the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.
A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website:
https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

A digital replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live
broadcast, dial in information as follows:
877-660-6853
Conference ID No: 13748748

CONTACT:

Allen Danzey
Chief Financial Officer
706-876-5865
allen.danzey@dixiegroup.com

SOURCE: The Dixie Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
