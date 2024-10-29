Anzeige
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
ACCESSWIRE
29.10.2024 15:26 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Google, Adobe and IBM Are Aiming To Help Millions Gain AI Skills - Here's What To Know

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / IBM
By Cheyenne DeVon

Originally published by CNBC Make It on CNBC.com

And in September 2023, IBM announced plans to collaborate with universities to offer courses on generative AI and AI career readiness, with the goal of educating 2 million people worldwide about AI by the end of 2026. It will also expand the offerings on IBM SkillsBuild, which provides free courses across a variety of tech topics.

Continue reading here

Google office building in Detroit, Michigan on September 27, 2019.Raymond Boyd | Michael Ochs Archives | Getty Images

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.