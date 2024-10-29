Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
ACCESSWIRE
29.10.2024 15:26 Uhr
Top Dogs Wines: Top Dogs Wine Launches With a Mission: 'Doing Good by Drinking Well'

MANHATTAN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / That's the mission behind the exciting new wine brand, Top Dogs Wines, which launched in early September in New York. Founded by Jacques Azoulay, a wine importer and distributor in the U.S. for over 20 years, Top Dogs Wines combines a passion for quality wine with a commitment to animal welfare. Every bottle supports two incredible organizations: Rescue City in New York and BETA in Lebanon, both on the front lines rescuing, rehabilitating, and finding loving homes for dogs in need.

TOP DOGS Wines - Supporting Animal Rescue

TOP DOGS Wines - Supporting Animal Rescue
Image showcasing the three bottles of TOP DOGS Wines with the brand logo centered. Logos of Rescue City and BETA are displayed on each side, highlighting the brand's commitment to supporting animal rescue organizations.

Jacques Azoulay has spent his life surrounded by dogs, many of them rescues. Over time, he became acutely aware of the widespread issues of animal cruelty, abandonment, and the staggering number of dogs euthanized each year in the U.S. "Visiting a shelter breaks your heart - you just want to take them all home," he says.

The cause is noble, but the wines have to live up to the mission - and they do. Behind each of our 100% French wines is a dedication to quality and taste.

Our first three cuvées include:

• The Red: A rich and velvety Bordeaux, with Merlot dominance - perfect for any occasion.

• The Rosé: Light, bright, and bursting with strawberry and raspberry notes, straight from Provence.

• The White: Clean, crisp, and refreshing, with a zesty finish, from the Loire Valley.

Join the Top Dogs team effort - Savor a sip… Save a life!

Top Dogs Wines are already available in over 30 stores across NYC. You can find the full list of stores and follow our journey on Instagram @topdogswines.

Contact Information

Candice Guyomarch
Marketing Manager
candice.guyomarch@laposte.net
+33 7 83 60 52 90

SOURCE: Top Dogs Wines

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
