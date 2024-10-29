Terrasmart has designed and manufactured a racking system for a 2. 8 MW solar carport project at Ohio's Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens. The site's owners claim it is the largest publicly accessible solar array in the United States, providing shade for up to 800 vehicles. Florida renewables company Terrasmart and Ohio-based engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services business Melink Solar have completed the installation of a 2. 8 MW solar carport at Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. Melink Solar, Terrasmart, and Cincinnati Zoo said the new development is currently the largest ...

