Cold Plasma Market to Hit USD 3.66 Billion by 2029 with 11.0% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Cold Plasma market is projected to reach USD 3.66 billion by 2029 from USD 2.17 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The increasing use of cold plasma technology across various industries coupled with the benefits of cold plasma over conventional treatments, rising technological advancements, increasing focus on sustainability, and rising opportunities in emerging markets are likely to support the Cold Plasma market during the forecast period.

Based on industry, the plastic & polymer industry registered the highest share in cold plasma market, the demand for the use of cold plasma in the plastic and polymer industries is rising significantly. The main factor driving this expansion is cold plasma's capacity to improve surface qualities including adhesion, wettability, and barrier resistance, which makes it ideal for use in component manufacture, coatings, and packaging. Cold plasma treatment provides a non-thermal, eco-friendly alternative to harsh chemicals as companies look to enhance product performance and sustainability. Cold plasma process is also becoming more widely used because of the increased emphasis on innovation and personalization in plastic and polymer applications, which positions it as a major force in materials engineering going forward.

Based on application, the surface treatment & activation segment captured the highest share in the Cold Plasma market. As the cold plasma technology efficiently alters surfaces to enhance cleanliness, wettability, and stickiness, which makes it perfect for use in industries including electronics, automotive, and packaging. Adoption is also being fueled by the demand for environmentally friendly procedures and the increased emphasis on innovative manufacturing techniques. By providing a non-thermal, chemical-free substitute for conventional techniques, cold plasma treatment lessens the need for hazardous chemicals and solvents. The versatility and efficacy of cold plasma in surface treatment and activation make it a vital technology for future innovation as industries look to enhance product performance and durability.

Based on regime, Atmospheric Cold Plasma registered the highest share in the cold plasma market. Due to atmospheric cold plasma's adaptability and efficiency in a range of applications, its demand is rising. It is ideal for industries including electronics, healthcare, textiles, and food packaging since it can treat delicate materials at room temperature without causing thermal harm. Because it frequently utilizes less hazardous chemicals and produces less waste, its ability to improve adhesion and sterilize surfaces are especially beneficial, and interest is being fueled by the focus on sustainable solutions. As companies look for novel and innovative methods to improve product performance, atmospheric cold plasma is poised for substantial expansion.

Based on region, Cold Plasma market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to register a higher share attributed to the presence of prominent market players, increase in cases of chronic wounds and cancer, increasing healthcare expenditure 7 R&D investment and rising government efforts to improve the accessibility of Cold Plasma in the region. While Asia Pacific registers the highest growth rate in coming years due to increase in R&D expenditure and chronic disease prevalence.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market include Nordson Corporation (US), Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd. (Japan), P2i Ltd.(UK), Apyx Medical (US), Relyon Plasma GmbH (Germany), Henniker Plasma (UK), Enercon Industries Corporation (US), AcXys Plasma Technologies (France), Plasmatreat GmbH (Germany), Tantec A/S (Denmark), Europlasma NV (Belgium), Thierry Corp. (Germany), Surfx Technologies, LLC (US), SOFTAL Corona & Plasma GmbH (Germany), Coating Plasma Innovation (France), Ferrarini & Benelli (Italy).

NORDSON CORPORATION (US):

Nordson Corporation was the leading player in the cold plasma market. The company boasts a diverse product portfolio, offering a wider range of cold plasma products. Nordson's strong market position is due to its proactive R&D investments and extensive global distribution network. To sustain its leadership in the cold plasma market, the company prioritizes organic growth strategies, including new product launches, aimed at expanding its market share.

ADTEC PLASMA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (JAPAN):

Adtec Plasma Technology is prominent leader in the cold plasma market. The company is a major player in plasma technologies, with a strong presence in numerous industries and a wide geographic reach. Its focus on research and development enables the company to introduce novel products, allowing it to offer products in various industries. The company focuses on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, and alliances, to increase its market share.

PLASMATREAT GMBH (GERMANY):

Plasmatreat is a key player in the cold plasma market, known for its extensive product range in both atmospheric and low-pressure cold plasma. The company has made a strong presence in various regions through partnerships and expansions. By expanding its business, the company aims to improve its product range and expand its geographical reach, ultimately establishing itself as a leader in the cold plasma market.

