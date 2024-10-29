Healthcare companies like GoodRx are taking a modern approach to protecting their users' data by building privacy directly into their technology stack

Leaders in healthcare such as GoodRx and Nomi Health have adopted a data privacy vault architecture to build security and privacy directly into their tech stack, including platforms like the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

Healthcare payers, providers, and digital health companies, rely on data to provide solutions to their customers. At the same time, they face regulatory requirements that dictate how that data is used, managed and secured. Skyflow solves this by securing data like PII, PHI, and PCI with a data privacy vault that helps companies isolate, protect, and govern sensitive data.

A Secure Data Privacy Vault That Scales As You Innovate

GoodRx is revolutionizing how patients access and understand prescription drug pricing, leading the charge for more transparency across the healthcare industry. Millions of Americans use GoodRx to save on their healthcare, and the privacy of users' information is one of their core priorities. Last year, the CTO of GoodRx Nitin Shingate doubled down on the commitment to data privacy and worked with Skyflow to implement a data privacy vault.

Shingate said of the effort, "We were able to successfully deploy Skyflow's zero-trust vault architecture in less than three weeks, and our total cost of ownership decreased by 67%." This enabled the engineering team to focus on their mission and improve the GoodRx experience for their customers while simultaneously improving their privacy posture.

Skyflow allows healthcare companies to remove PII wherever needed, whether that's in one app or across multiple apps and use cases. GoodRx uses Skyflow to isolate and protect PII in Databricks without making any changes to how their team uses the service today, strengthening an already innovative technology stack.

This allows GoodRx to apply central and uniform data governance for data across the entire data pipeline, even outside of Databricks.

Privacy Layer for the Entire Tech Stack, from Data Clouds to Gen AI

New technologies like AI promise to transform the healthcare industry by improving the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of work such as medical image analysis and early cancer detection. Skyflow offers a complete data privacy layer for LLMs to help healthcare enterprises secure sensitive data without impacting model output. With a customizable sensitive data dictionary, teams can control what information is protected across structured and unstructured data.

During data collection, model training, fine-tuning, and inference, sensitive data and intellectual property are identified and redacted before entering the model. Fine-grained access controls also limit sensitive data exposure in model responses to authorized users. This makes using technologies that are spearheading advances in AI, such as Databricks, even more powerful.

"We're excited to partner with Skyflow to enhance data privacy and security for Databricks customers," said Ariel Amster, Director of Strategic Technology Partners at Databricks. "This collaboration allows organizations to leverage the full power of data, analytics and AI on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform while ensuring sensitive information remains protected. Together, we're empowering businesses to unlock the value of their data responsibly and securely across the entire data lifecycle."

Skyflow can be used with any CRM, data cloud, or AI models.

About Skyflow

Skyflow is a data privacy vault company built to radically simplify how companies isolate, protect and govern their customers' most sensitive data. With its global network of data privacy vaults, Skyflow helps companies meet complex data localization requirements. Skyflow customers span verticals like fintech, retail, travel, and healthcare.

Skyflow is headquartered in Palo Alto, California and was founded in 2019. For more information, visit www.skyflow.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

