Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):

What: At electronica 2024, KeysightTechnologieswill showcase a range of solutions designed to accelerate innovations in electronic design and test. Demonstrations will include the new HD3 oscilloscope and the PNA-X vector network analyzer. In addition, Keysight will showcase innovations in RF, digital, power testing, and the latest developments in PathWave Design electronic design automation (EDA) software. When: November 12-15, 2024 Where: Keysight booth: Hall A3, stand 506 Trade Fair Center, Messe München in Munich, Germany Media: Contact Jenny Gallacher to schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations. Keysight will also hold an in-person media breakfast at electronica on Tuesday, November 12, at 9:00 a.m. CET. Interested journalists and industry analysts can contact Jenny Gallacher to reserve a spot. Info: Keysight at electronica 2024

Demonstrations include:

High-Speed Digital Testing

Debug with 14-bit Resolution: Keysight will demo the new InfiniiVision HD3 series, a 14-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC) oscilloscope, delivering four times the signal resolution and half the noise floor of other general-purpose oscilloscopes. Newly designed and built from the ground up with a custom application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) and deep memory architecture, the HD3 Series enables engineers to quickly detect and fix signal issues in a variety of applications.

Network Analyzers

Simplified Converter Test: The newly launched PNA-X vector network analyzer will be on display. This highly configurable instrument features four radio frequency (RF) signal sources, two internal combiners, and two low-noise receivers that accelerate component characterization.

Precision RF Field and Lab Test: Keysight will demonstrate its FieldFox handheld analyzer, which is equipped to handle the toughest conditions and deliver precision measurements.

Connected Vehicles

Validate Vehicle Networks: As modern vehicles integrate technologies, Keysight will showcase how to design, debug and analyze these complex systems with its oscilloscope portfolio. These support triggering and decoding of 10BASE-T1S, 100BASE-T1, and 1000BASE-T1 automotive ethernet standards and are compatible with over 50 protocols. Keysight will also demonstrate for the first time the successful test of forward and reverse transmit eye mask with a GMSL2 camera device with the Keysight UXR oscilloscope.

Power and Bench Measurements

Next-Generation Bench Solutions: This will featureKeysight's bench solutions which are designed to provide the broadest range of source and measurement solutions, from dependable TrueVolt digital multimeter to compact multi-channel power suppliers. In addition, the new portable RF and microwave analog signal generators will be on display.

Accelerating Design and Automating Intelligence

Shift Left with EDA Software: The latest developments in Keysight's Advanced Design System (ADS), the flagship product of its electronic design automation software, will be showcased. ADS enables shorter design cycles and first-pass design success for RF and microwave and high-speed digital printed circuit boards.Automating Intelligence is Keysight's software model that provides deep insights and workflow automation for organizations.

