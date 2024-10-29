Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A1JDKL | ISIN: US75605L7082
PR Newswire
RealNetworks: Charisse Jacques Appointed New President of SAFR

Innovative leader to drive growth of global, AI-driven facial recognition platform

SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFR from RealNetworks, the world's foremost AI computer vision platform for access control and security, today announced the appointment of Charisse Jacques as its new President. Jacques brings a wealth of experience in AI and associated technology to the security industry. Her leadership will drive SAFR's mission of advancing security and operational efficiency in live video applications, security, authentication, and touchless access control.

Rob Glaser, Founder and CEO of RealNetworks, expressed his enthusiasm for Jacques' appointment: "Charisse is a proven leader with an impeccable track record of achievement and excellence in applying AI to address important customer needs. We're delighted to have Charisse lead SAFR in the next phase of its growth delivering compelling solutions for access control and security customers."

Jacques is excited to lead the next chapter of SAFR's global growth. "I'm thrilled to take on this leadership role at SAFR and drive its innovation forward. My goal is to build on the platform's unique strengths and deepen how SAFR enhances security and delivers even greater value for both end-users and our partners," she said.

SAFR's computer vision platform includes cost-effective solutions aimed at making AI-powered security more accessible.

SAFR Scan, the first family of AI computer vision-based access control and security devices built for broad commercial market adoption, offers intelligent access control and workforce management. SAFR Video, a real-time automated surveillance and video analytics platform, empowers businesses through improved video security and intelligence with a lower total cost of ownership.

For more information about SAFR and its advanced facial recognition solutions, visit SAFR online.

About SAFR
SAFR is an industry-leading AI facial recognition platform that offers high-speed, highly accurate solutions for security and operational efficiency. Designed to be scalable and easy to integrate, SAFR is trusted by organizations worldwide to enhance safety and operational efficiency across various sectors, including retail, transportation, manufacturing, and many more.

About RealNetworks
Building on a 30-year legacy of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives.

MEDIA CONTACT
Public_Relations@realnetworks.com

RealNetworks Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/458503/RealNetworks_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/charisse-jacques-appointed-new-president-of-safr-302289335.html

